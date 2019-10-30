Doctor Dre Visits fuse TV
Mark Von Holden/Getty Images)

'Yo! MTV Raps' Doctor Dre Discusses Living With Type 2 Diabetes And Partial Vision Loss

October 30, 2019 - 11:50 am by VIBE Staff

"Basically I've been going through a whole different resurgence of my life."

In a recent segment with ABC's Here and Now, hip-hop figure Andre "Doctor Dre" Brown discussed his life with type 2 diabetes and how it has altered his health, beginning with his vision.

Since his diagnosis in 2007, the famed DJ launched the Visually Impaired Can Foundation that aims to provide resources for those with vision obstacles. "Basically I've been going through a whole different resurgence of my life," he said. "I stopped at one point, and now I'm doing this and through the blessings of the late great Dick Gregory and some people he's known I've worked through different holistic doctors out there to change what goes in my body and actually work with trying to do the best. We can treat diabetes."

The Long Island native is also working on an event to test people's blood sugar levels, specifically men. "Without your health, you're not wealthy," he said. Scar tissue behind his eyes due to retina re-attachment surgery lead his vision to fade out and come back at random moments.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), "black adults are nearly twice as likely as white adults to develop type 2 diabetes." The health website claims the statistic has been increasing over the past 30 years.

Watch Doctor Dre's full interview where he reminisces on Yo! MTV Raps, DJing, and how hip-hop has morphed throughout the years.

Popular

Beloved 'Friday' Actor John Witherspoon Passes Away At Age 77

From the Web

More on Vibe

Danny Glover at Spelman College Commencement
Graduates of Spelman College listen to actor Danny Glover during commencement ceremonies for the womens'' school May 19, 2002 in Lithonia, GA. Approximately 450 women received their undergraduate degrees from the predominately black school.
Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images

Spelman College Becomes First HBCU To Establish Queer Studies Chair

Named after pioneering poet and activist Audre Lorde, Spelman College plans to establish a chair in queer studies, the first for a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), The Root reports. The position was supported by a $2 million donation from philanthropist Jon Stryker. In a statement issued to Forbes, Stryker states his donation helps to further students' education on LGBTQ rights.

"The more that people understand queer history and LGBTQ issues, the more likely they are to accept and support the LGBTQ community," Stryker said. "By empowering and educating the next generation, we can help make a future where LGBTQ people have full and equal protections under the law."

Mary Schmidt Campbell, Spelman's president, discussed the significance behind this new department.

“A chaired professorship in Queer Studies enables the College to build on one of its strengths and that is the Spelman’s educational inclusiveness, spearheaded by the Women’s Research and Resource Center under the stellar direction of Dr. Beverly Guy-Sheftall," Campbell said. "Spelman’s Women’s Center has been and continues to be a pioneering leader in advancing scholarship in the area of Queer Studies. Jon Stryker’s generous contribution to further his commitment to LGBTQ inclusion and education will allow Spelman students to deepen their understanding around the study of sexuality and gender. We are honored to name the chair after the literary luminary and fierce activist, Audre Lorde.”

Spelman College announces a $2M match from philanthropist Jon Stryker to establish an Endowed Queer Studies Chair named after poet and activist Audre Lorde. The professorship is the first-ever chair of its kind at an HBCU. https://t.co/nb7FVHEOal pic.twitter.com/fBIEfPFBdm

— Spelman College (@SpelmanCollege) October 29, 2019

The news arrives two years after Spelman announced the admission of transgender women students, beginning in 2018. "In adopting this admissions policy, Spelman continues its fervent belief in the power of the Spelman Sisterhood," Campbell said in a letter. "Students who choose Spelman come to our campus prepared to participate in a women's college that is academically and intellectually rigorous, and affirms its core mission as the education and development of high-achieving black women."

Continue Reading
issa-rae-hbo-rap-shit-1572448348
Rich Polk

Issa Rae To Executive Produce New HBO Series, "Rap Sh*t"

Issa Rae continues to carve out her space in the crowded entertainment industry. Warner Media has confirmed that Rae, creator of Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show, will executive produce a new HBO series titled, Rap Sh*t.

According to Deadline, the new HBO Max show will follow a fictional south Florida female rap group who are attempting to break into the music industry. 

Rae, along with Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry, and Dave Becky will executive produce the show, with Rae writing the pilot. Rap Sh*t is set to debut in May 2000 on the on-demand video subscription service.

In other Rae news, Atlantic Records recently announced a deal with her Raedio label. The creative is also working on a drama titled, Him or Her, a comedy about the love life of a bisexual black man. As for Rae's A Black Lady Sketch Show, it has been picked up for a second season.

Earlier this month, Rae became the newest voice for Google Assistant. “I’m the new voice of the Google Assistant! Uh, What? " she tweeted in her announcement. "Say 'Hey Google, #TalkLikeIssa” and I’ll answer your questions, tell jokes and even give you compliments. Try me!"

Continue Reading
'The Secret Life Of Pets 2' Australian Premiere - Arrivals
Kevin Hart attends the Australian premiere of 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' during the Sydney Film Festival on June 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.
James Gourley/Getty Images

Kevin Hart Reflects On Road To Recovery In New Video

Kevin Hart returned to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 29) with a message for his supporters. The Philadelphia native reflected on his life post-car crash and discovered a new sense of ambition in a solemn yet optimistic video.

"When God talks, you gotta listen," he began. "I swear life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you're moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you can't see the thing that you're meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof."

The video sees the 40-year-old comedian interacting with his family and friends as well as medical officials as he embarks on a road to tip-top health through physical therapy and taking the scenic route of life.

On Sept. 1, Hart and two other passengers were driving a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda along a highway in Calabasas, Calif., when the car crashed into an embankment. Hart was in the passenger seat. The other two passengers were treated for minor injuries. The traumatic crash led Hart to endure back surgery and rehabilitation.

Watch the full video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 29, 2019 at 8:51pm PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

10h ago

Ice Cube, Regina King, Martin Lawrence And More React To John Witherspoon's Death

Movies & TV

3h ago

Issa Rae To Executive Produce New HBO Series, "Rap Sh*t"

News

14h ago

Why T.I. Doesn’t Believe In “Cancel Culture”