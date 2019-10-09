Doley-Bernays-Is-It-Fall-Yet
Courtesy of Doley Bernays

Rising Bronx MC Doley Bernays Provides Blunt Truths On 2-Pack EP 'Is It Fall Yet?'

October 9, 2019 - 12:00 pm by Darryl Robertson

Lyrical tussles from Bernays remind us that hip-hop's birthplace still has more to offer. 

It's been a while since we've heard from Doley Bernays. Resting comfortably underground, the Bronx rapper is ready to hit the major rap leagues with the release of his 2-pack, EP Is It Fall Yet?

The tracks showcase two sides to the emcee. With "Somebody to Blame," the lyrical head-nodder runs the hip-hop gamut with slick wordplay while showcasing a determinism, wisdom and life or death energy that can be found in MCs such as Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Meek Mill, respectively.

"Played the hand I was dealt/plotting, they held the deck out/Get this money, I put my neck out/Now y'all feel left out/Stop crying like I never been down, but I ain't stressed out/Kool-aid packs with tap water attached all us," raps the Uptown native," raps Bernays.

There's also the inspirational track titled, "Get Rich" which finds the rookie rapper contemplating on his ride-or-die mentally to become successful, despite moments of doubt. For hip-hop heads who need a break from the druggy or drill raps, Bernays has enough firepower to satisfy your heart, mind and spirit.

In the past, the rapper has earned acclaim as an indie rapper from Complex and Pitchfork for his 2013 release, Just In Case. He's worked with the likes of 03 Greedo, Kato and Denzil Porter while making moves across the stages of A3C and SXSW.

Prior to the release of Is It Fall Yet?, Bernays dropped "We All Sin Here."

Stream "Somebody to Blame" and "Get Rich" below.

Teedra Moses
Black Moses Music

Teedra Moses Talks 'Complex Simplicity' And Its Impact 15 Years Later

While providing us with a scope of classics, 2004 was a competitive year for female R&B. Ciara’s high-energy choreography and breakout album Goodies made audiences liken her to a young Janet Jackson, and Alicia Keys nearly swept every Grammy R&B category for her sophomore effort The Diary of Alicia Keys. Taking a step back to rejoin her Destiny’s Child sisters on the final album Destiny Fulfilled, many female artists, both veteran and new, began scrambling to match Beyoncé’s solo domination.

In her own lane was Teedra Moses, who once had sights on being an emcee, but gave singing a chance on her refined, truthful debut Complex Simplicity. Instead of compromising artistic integrity for stardom, Moses was resilient in her craft, perhaps even foreseeing that her sound would become the blueprint just 15 years later.

“One of the things in R&B that has changed since 2004 is that people write slick like a rapper. I listened to hip-hop because I’m a writer and I love wordplay. Now, R&B has wordplay,” Moses says. “SZA and Summer Walker, they got wordplay. Jhene Aiko… they can rap! R&B is actually trumping hip-hop in lyricism and content to me.”

Teedra Moses preceded this R&B formula that would reappear over a decade later, making the songstress well ahead of her time. With a fearless approach in songwriting that made Moses one-of-one, as the genre adapts, Complex Simplicity lingers as a testament of R&B’s early 2000s prime and beyond. Celebrating the album’s 15-year anniversary, Teedra Moses spoke with VIBE about a then-unknown Ne-Yo’s importance on her musical beginnings, how Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat” set the tone for Complex Simplicity, and how the album even inspired Ari Lennox’s debut, Shea Butter Baby.

--

VIBE: In the early 2000s, it seems that many female artists were coy in their music, but on Complex Simplicity, you weren’t afraid to be vulgar. Where did this intention come from, especially when you were raised on gospel music?

Well, I’m from New Orleans, Louisiana, where we’re not docile people. We’re like, to the fullest. The food we cook, our seasonings are to the fullest. When we drink, we drink to the fullest. Where I come from it's a common thing to just be honest with who we are, and sometimes that comes out in a vulgar way. I wasn’t “vulgar,” I was honest, I didn't shy away from sexuality or how frustrated I was with a man, or whatever. I just was honest.

When was your curiosity piqued when it came to secular music? Was your interest originally because of Prince?

Yeah, I love Prince. My sister had a Prince album at school and she got in trouble, and my mama had to go up there. It was back when 45s were still out, it was like a purple 45, so it must have been the Purple Rain album, and I remember my mother breaking her album. I remember people saying if you play a Prince record back you’ll hear the devil and all these different things, but I just thought it was the most beautiful thing in the world, but secular music came to me before that. My mother only played gospel music in the car, but my brother played hip-hop. My cousin played Teena Marie and Angela Winbush, so outside of my mom, I was able to hear musical influences that you would probably hear in Complex Simplicity. Like, hip-hop influences and early R&B [like] Teena Marie, Angela Winbush... when women would sing with a swing.

Were you able to see Prince live while he was here?

Oh, praise God, I did. (laughs) This was during the process of making Complex Simplicity. When it was all done, a friend had a Christmas party and she ended up putting my sampler on. We were pretty much done with the album and at that party, Raphael Saddiq was there and he was like, ‘who is this?’, so she introduced me to him. We became friends, he got on the album and then one day when we were working on his project, Ray Ray, he was like ‘Yo, come to my house at 6 o’clock tomorrow and don’t be late, I’m going to see Prince.’ I fell out. We went to see him, I was blown away. Then after, we went to the Foundation Room, when House of Blues used to be on Sunset and L.A., and [Raphael] introduced me to Prince. I didn't really do anything but bite my straw in my drink the whole time. I got a chance to see him and meet him and my best friend, Nonja McKenzie, started to work for him as a stylist. He would have parties at his party house far out in the Valley, so, I’ve gotten about three opportunities to meet him. I’m definitely so happy that happened before he passed because I would not feel like my life was complete if I didn’t get to see him live.

Speaking of Raphael, would you consider him somewhat of your musical soulmate?

I would consider him a musical mentor. People don't realize that the first song I ever wrote and recorded was on Complex Simplicity, so I was literally a baby when I started my career. I wasn’t a seasoned performer, I wasn’t a seasoned writer… People think because I wrote songs after I started my career that I was a writer before. It all happened at the same time. And I met [Raphael Saddiq], and I knew him from Tony! Toni! Toné!, but I didn’t really know his music like that. So, when we started working together, he started telling me “you’re really dope and you’re part of the tribe of people that genuinely have the ability to make true art.” I was blown away by him saying that. I think that more than anything, he put some type of battery in my back. I wouldn’t say he’s my musical soulmate, I don’t think I’ve found that yet, but I would say he’s the most influential mentor I’ve found in music.

You had a great hand in songwriting for other artists, especially around 2004. Was your process hindered when writing for others versus your own music?

I think that writing for other people made me wack, to be honest. I feel like I was stripping myself of myself, and I never got into music to write for other people. It’s cool if you write what I’m doing, but when you got an A&R saying “no, we want...” It’s a lot of people trying to tell you how to make art, and I’m not really fucking with that. It really made me digress for a quick minute. Once I stop hustling to place records, I got dope again.

As a songwriter, do you replay Complex Simplicity and wish you rewrote, or even expanded a certain song?

As a songwriter and as an artist, I don’t really look back very much. Today was a very emotional day for me because I actually played the record, and it sounds so beautiful and happy and I wasn’t feeling beautiful and happy at that time. I didn’t feel very proud when I listened to it, but I wouldn’t do anything different. For me, that was the best interpretation of my artistic ability at that time.

I read your Instagram post on the anniversary of the album’s release. It was very transparent, you let out everything that you were feeling at that time. Does it still feel very new even though it’s been 15 years later?”

It doesn't feel new, it feels timeless to me. I can't speak for everybody else, but I'll be very arrogant enough to say that I make timeless music. It makes me think back and it’s a blessing because it makes me look at all I overcame. Nobody knows what I was going through at that time, so Complex Simplicity, 15 years later is like a trophy to me.

Were there any songs that were originally intended for other artists?

I wasn't a writer for other people when I started making that album. I didn’t wanna write [for other people], that wasn’t even a consideration. The only thing that triggered me to write for other people was that, when we would shop the album, they would say “Yo, we got too many R&B singers already, but we like that song.” So, you have a song like (sings “Still in Love” by Nivea), that was me remaking “Be Your Girl.” I wasn’t gonna give away certain songs, but we would make another one like it.

What was Ne-Yo’s contribution to the album?

He did vocal production and arrangement, except for “Caution.” I did “Caution” by myself, I came and did background and everything. It was magical because I had never done this shit before, but when we got to the next song I was stumped. Then Poli brought in Shaffer, who I know him as, you know him as Ne-Yo, and that album would not be what it is if it wasn’t for his vocal arrangement, it just would not. He and I had a conversation about it not too long ago and he was like, ‘I was just feeding off of you and it made me a better artist.’ Really, we were just young and having fun making music. We’re both dead broke, picking up coins between the seats in my car to buy Jack-in-the-Box egg rolls. He was brilliant then, just as brilliant as he is now, but he had been signed to another label and it went bad, but we were on the same production company. He was moving his way into where he is now, but I think he and I working together was part of his transition. He’s been super dope the whole time. You listen to his first album and, to me… (sings “So Sick”). I hear that and it reminds me of Complex Simplicity in the sense of it’s his vocal arrangement and his vocal production. If you listen to that song and then Complex Simplicity, you can totally hear Shaffer all over my album.

What were your feelings about R&B at the time of recording Complex Simplicity? How did you want to shake up the genre, per se?

I didn’t, I didn’t really care. (laughs) I really wanted to be a chick that sung over hip-hop beats. What changed everything for me from wanting to be a person that sang over harder beats, was Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat.” I didn’t really want to come in and change nothing, I just wanted to make an album that sounded like “Rock the Boat,” because that song reminds me of a time I was nostalgic to when I was young in New Orleans and all these sounds, they felt so good. “Rock the Boat” will rock forever, it’s a timeless record. It will work for the rest of our lives. Until the end of the world, “Rock the Boat” will work, and I wanted to make an album that felt like that.

I was just listening to that album too, and it hasn’t aged a day.

That album was good, but that particular song was so freaking good. It’s flawless, it can work in any situation. I spoke to Ari Lennox’s manager in New Orleans for Essence Fest and they were like ‘we used Complex Simplicity as a template for her album.’ Well, I used “Rock the Boat,” that one song, as a template for the entire album.

What are your thoughts on current-day R&B? It seems to have progressed beyond contemporary R&B, especially when there are tons of subgenres.

R&B has turned into so many things, it’s not just Sam Cooke no more, it’s diversified. I love H.E.R., I love Miguel, I love Lucky Daye. It’s just so much good stuff. To be honest, I came out in a time where it was very horrible for R&B. What was going on in music, period, it was just strange. I used to always tell people “the good shit is coming back, I promise it’s coming back.” Now in the past few years, all these different artists have come and made all this different music that people didn’t think was gonna come back. It’s just different because you gotta find it. I never thought that R&B was gonna die, but some people did. It’s impossible, it’s the origin of so many sounds.

Kaytranada’s “Be Your Girl” remix seemed to give the song a new life, and introduced you to listeners who may not have known Teedra Moses back in 2004. What was it like to hear his version? Was the remix a surprise?

Definitely surprising to hear, like ‘yo, this is wild, this is so good!’ It was a long time before I heard it, it had probably been out for about six to seven months before I heard it. You know the crazy part about it? It has triggered a million and one others. Probably, in a week, I get one to two remixes of my vocals from “Be Your Girl.” But Kaytranada, he took it and made it something you can dance to instead of just ride to. It was more youthful than what we had done.

How are you reintroducing Complex Simplicity 15 years later?

I’m introducing it, more so, as I’ve had a victory lap. I’m reintroducing it, not as that little broken girl singing those songs, acting so fucking tough. When I present it now, I can truly stand in the persona of that album. I was projecting to myself who I was gonna be, now I truly am her. I didn’t even know how to promote the record back then because I was a scared little girl, now I’m that confident woman that people thought they were listening to.

Danny Brown
Matt Cowan

New Music Fridays: Danny Brown, Summer Walker, Travis Scott and More

This week's new music includes a highly-anticipated album by one of hip-hop's funniest, most unique voices, a mixtape by a young jazz legend, and a debut LP by a promising R&B songstress/songwriter, along with a return single by one of rap's most influential voices. Look below for more.

Danny Brown – uknowhatimsayin¿ It's been three years since Detroit lyricist Danny Brown released Atrocity Exhibition, a wacky, rock and punk-infused spiral into drug addiction and depression. But his new album uknowhatimsayin¿ finds him in what appears to be a happier space. On the surface, Danny's new album – executive produced by Q-Tip – is a back-to-basics return to the more traditional hip-hop that Danny Brown made in the late 2000s, but these are two of the most creative minds in hip-hop, so it's not exactly by the numbers. Danny harnesses his wacky sense of humor, sexual exploits, memories from his drug-dealing days, and assists from the likes of Run The Jewels, JPEGMAFIA, Blood Orange, longtime collaborator Paul White and more for one of the best albums of 2019. Apple Music | TIDAL

Robert Glasper – Fuck Yo Feelings Keyboardist and producer Robert Glasper is the coolest musician in jazz, continuously pushing the genre toward modernism while working with the best rap and R&B artists in the world. This week, to mark the beginning of a residency at Blue Note in New York City, Glasper has released the starstudded Fuck Yo Feelings mixtape, which is the result of a two-day session where he invited artists to stop by the studio. The final product includes guest appearances by Yasiin Bey, YBN Cordae, Herbie Hancock, Rapsody and many more. Glasper's residency at Blue Note continues through the month of October. Apple Music | TIDAL

Summer Walker – Over It Summer Walker has made a name for herself with Last Day of Summer (2018) and the Clear EP (2019), two projects that showcased sultry vocals and lyrics that empower women. If the first few singles of Over It are any indication, the title is appropriate: Summer Walker is sick of ain't shit men. "Stretch You Out" and "Playing Games" both revolve around demanding the same accountability and affection from men that men ask of them. The album is a star-studded affair with guest appearances by Usher, Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, 6LACK, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Apple Music | TIDAL

Sabrina Claudio – Truth Is About a year after her debut album No Rain, No Flowers, Sabrina Claudio has released her new LP Truth Is. With 11 songs and one guest appearance by ZAYN, the record is preceded by singles “Holding the Gun,” “As Long As You’re Asleep,” “On My Shoulders” and the title track – along with a strong performance on SiR's Chasing Summer. Apple Music | TIDAL

Akon – El Negreeto Akon was making international music way before this current wave, so it makes sense that he would make a Spanish language album and show that he can still keep up. He told Billboard that his new album El Negreeto was inspired by growing up around Latin culture while living in New Jersey.  The modest eight-track project features guest appearances by Pitbull, Becky G, Anitta and Farruko. Apple Music | TIDAL

femdot – 94 Camry Music Chicago rapper Femdot has spent recent months on tour on the West Coast with Tobi Lou, and he recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Taylor Bennet. This week, he dropped 94 Camry Music, the follow-up to Delacreme 2 (2018). The nostalgic project is seven tracks and sees him covering the start and end of a relationship ("I'm Broke"/"Parked Car Conversation," "Happy Break Up Song") and other memories from times in his old hood ("94 Camry Music"), and more. Apple Music | TIDAL

Chris Brown – Indigo (Extended) Chris Brown is always giving fans plenty of new music, and this week continued his prolific run: after releasing Indigo this summer, he's released an extended version of the album with ten new songs. Apple Music | TIDAL

Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM Travis Scott has had an adventurous ride since August 208, releasing his sprawling album Astroworld and throwing an accompanying tour and music festival while releasing several highly sought-after sneakers with Jordan Brand. This week, days after his breakup with Kylie Jenner saturated news headlines, we'll see if his first new single in more than a year's time can get an equal amount of buzz. "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" is produced by Nik D and Oz, and has the signatures of Travis' sound. Apple Music | TIDAL

Gucci Mane feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Big Booty" Gucci Mane announced the 10/17 release of Woptober II this week, and he's paired the news with a new strip club anthem called "Big Booty," which features the untouchable Megan Thee Stallion. Apple Music | TIDAL

Guapdad 4000 feat. Chance The Rapper and Charlie Wilson – "Gucci Pajamas" Days after celebrating his first platinum plaque for his contributions to Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers 3, the ultimate scammer has been scammed himself. After making previous songs like "Fuck A Scammer," "Scamboy" and "Scammin' (featuring Mozzy)," Guapdad 4000 has been got by the oldest trick in the book: women stealing men's clothes. But instead of the usual hoodie or t-shirt, Guapdad's lady has snatched his Gucci Pajamas. Guapdad pairs his melodic vocals with equally hilarious guest appearances by Chance The Rapper and Charlie Wilson. "I can't find all the shit that I bought / Did I actually buy the shit? Nah," Guapdad admits. Game recognize game. Apple Music | TIDAL

Juice WRLD feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – "Bandit" Juice WRLD released his album Death Race For Love this March, and he's already returned with a new single. "Bandit" features a guest appearance by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and the two of them muse about stealing hearts. Apple Music | TIDAL

Lil Kim feat. Rick Ross, Musiq Soulchild – "Pray For Me" After releasing the Ms. New Booty-sampled "I Found You" with the City Girls and O.T. Genasis last week, Lil Kim has toned down for the more somber "Pray For Me," a song that worries about her man making it home safe from the streets and police. With a solid Rick Ross verse and a dope performance by Musiq Soulchild, this is the best release yet from Kim's upcoming album 9, due for an Oct. 11 release. Apple Music | TIDAL

Dave East feat. Jacquees – "Alone" After making noise this summer for his portrayal of Method Man in Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Dave East is returning with his own music. "Alone" features Jacquees, and flips a sample of Jodeci's "Feenin" for an infectious rap ballad. Apple Music | TIDAL

Cam'ron – "Believe In Flee" "Believe In Flee" showcases Cam'ron at his brick-pushing, chain-flaunting best, and shortly after its release, he announced a December 16 drop date for Purple Haze 2. The trailer sees Cam somberly visiting a cemetery before getting an ominous phone call and stating "cartel wants me out of retirement" while shaking his head. Both "Believe In Flee" and the Heatmakerz-produced clip in the trailer sound great, so with that and Jim Jones' El Capo still getting rotation, Dipset fans should have their fix by the time 2019 ends. Apple Music | TIDAL

Doja Cat – "Bottom Bitch" After racking up views earlier this year for "Juicy" with Tyga and "Tia Tamera" with Rico Nasty, Doja Cat has dropped the blink 182-sampling song and video for "Bottom Bitch," a song that will appear on her upcoming album Hot Pink, due for a November release date. The record sees Doja Cat showing love to her ride or die chick, and the video - directed by Jack Bergert – shows Doja and her girls riding around and causing mischief. Rico Nasty and professional skaters Victoria "skatemoss" Taylor and Briana King all make cameos in the video.

Heather-Victoria-Sunbeams Heather-Victoria-Sunbeams
Courtesy of Jamla Records

Heather Victoria Shines Rays Of Light On New Single "Sunbeams"

Singer Heather Victoria's angelic voice will warm your soul. The Jamla signee brings joy and fresh air to a culture that can be and is cluttered with aggressive masculinity.

This week, Victoria released her new single titled, "Sunbeams," the second song from her forthcoming EP, Boutique Hotel. Here, the rookie crooner allows the breezy instrumental to breathe as she flows through melodies that encourage women to shine their light on the world.

"Sunbeams" follows "Japan," a dreamy ballad about meeting a lover on the continent of Asia.

Boutique Hotel is slated for an Oct. 11 release date and features Big K.R.I.T. and Raheem DeVaughn.

Victoria's name may ring a few bells. The North Carolina native has worked with the likes of David Banner, Big K.R.I.T., the late Mac Miller and Jadakiss. She's also a label mate of Rapsody under 9th Wonder's Jamla Records.

Stream "Sunbeams" below.

