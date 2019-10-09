While providing us with a scope of classics, 2004 was a competitive year for female R&B. Ciara’s high-energy choreography and breakout album Goodies made audiences liken her to a young Janet Jackson, and Alicia Keys nearly swept every Grammy R&B category for her sophomore effort The Diary of Alicia Keys. Taking a step back to rejoin her Destiny’s Child sisters on the final album Destiny Fulfilled, many female artists, both veteran and new, began scrambling to match Beyoncé’s solo domination.

In her own lane was Teedra Moses, who once had sights on being an emcee, but gave singing a chance on her refined, truthful debut Complex Simplicity. Instead of compromising artistic integrity for stardom, Moses was resilient in her craft, perhaps even foreseeing that her sound would become the blueprint just 15 years later.

“One of the things in R&B that has changed since 2004 is that people write slick like a rapper. I listened to hip-hop because I’m a writer and I love wordplay. Now, R&B has wordplay,” Moses says. “SZA and Summer Walker, they got wordplay. Jhene Aiko… they can rap! R&B is actually trumping hip-hop in lyricism and content to me.”

Teedra Moses preceded this R&B formula that would reappear over a decade later, making the songstress well ahead of her time. With a fearless approach in songwriting that made Moses one-of-one, as the genre adapts, Complex Simplicity lingers as a testament of R&B’s early 2000s prime and beyond. Celebrating the album’s 15-year anniversary, Teedra Moses spoke with VIBE about a then-unknown Ne-Yo’s importance on her musical beginnings, how Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat” set the tone for Complex Simplicity, and how the album even inspired Ari Lennox’s debut, Shea Butter Baby.

VIBE: In the early 2000s, it seems that many female artists were coy in their music, but on Complex Simplicity, you weren’t afraid to be vulgar. Where did this intention come from, especially when you were raised on gospel music?

Well, I’m from New Orleans, Louisiana, where we’re not docile people. We’re like, to the fullest. The food we cook, our seasonings are to the fullest. When we drink, we drink to the fullest. Where I come from it's a common thing to just be honest with who we are, and sometimes that comes out in a vulgar way. I wasn’t “vulgar,” I was honest, I didn't shy away from sexuality or how frustrated I was with a man, or whatever. I just was honest.

When was your curiosity piqued when it came to secular music? Was your interest originally because of Prince?

Yeah, I love Prince. My sister had a Prince album at school and she got in trouble, and my mama had to go up there. It was back when 45s were still out, it was like a purple 45, so it must have been the Purple Rain album, and I remember my mother breaking her album. I remember people saying if you play a Prince record back you’ll hear the devil and all these different things, but I just thought it was the most beautiful thing in the world, but secular music came to me before that. My mother only played gospel music in the car, but my brother played hip-hop. My cousin played Teena Marie and Angela Winbush, so outside of my mom, I was able to hear musical influences that you would probably hear in Complex Simplicity. Like, hip-hop influences and early R&B [like] Teena Marie, Angela Winbush... when women would sing with a swing.

Were you able to see Prince live while he was here?

Oh, praise God, I did. (laughs) This was during the process of making Complex Simplicity. When it was all done, a friend had a Christmas party and she ended up putting my sampler on. We were pretty much done with the album and at that party, Raphael Saddiq was there and he was like, ‘who is this?’, so she introduced me to him. We became friends, he got on the album and then one day when we were working on his project, Ray Ray, he was like ‘Yo, come to my house at 6 o’clock tomorrow and don’t be late, I’m going to see Prince.’ I fell out. We went to see him, I was blown away. Then after, we went to the Foundation Room, when House of Blues used to be on Sunset and L.A., and [Raphael] introduced me to Prince. I didn't really do anything but bite my straw in my drink the whole time. I got a chance to see him and meet him and my best friend, Nonja McKenzie, started to work for him as a stylist. He would have parties at his party house far out in the Valley, so, I’ve gotten about three opportunities to meet him. I’m definitely so happy that happened before he passed because I would not feel like my life was complete if I didn’t get to see him live.

Speaking of Raphael, would you consider him somewhat of your musical soulmate?

I would consider him a musical mentor. People don't realize that the first song I ever wrote and recorded was on Complex Simplicity, so I was literally a baby when I started my career. I wasn’t a seasoned performer, I wasn’t a seasoned writer… People think because I wrote songs after I started my career that I was a writer before. It all happened at the same time. And I met [Raphael Saddiq], and I knew him from Tony! Toni! Toné!, but I didn’t really know his music like that. So, when we started working together, he started telling me “you’re really dope and you’re part of the tribe of people that genuinely have the ability to make true art.” I was blown away by him saying that. I think that more than anything, he put some type of battery in my back. I wouldn’t say he’s my musical soulmate, I don’t think I’ve found that yet, but I would say he’s the most influential mentor I’ve found in music.

You had a great hand in songwriting for other artists, especially around 2004. Was your process hindered when writing for others versus your own music?

I think that writing for other people made me wack, to be honest. I feel like I was stripping myself of myself, and I never got into music to write for other people. It’s cool if you write what I’m doing, but when you got an A&R saying “no, we want...” It’s a lot of people trying to tell you how to make art, and I’m not really fucking with that. It really made me digress for a quick minute. Once I stop hustling to place records, I got dope again.

As a songwriter, do you replay Complex Simplicity and wish you rewrote, or even expanded a certain song?

As a songwriter and as an artist, I don’t really look back very much. Today was a very emotional day for me because I actually played the record, and it sounds so beautiful and happy and I wasn’t feeling beautiful and happy at that time. I didn’t feel very proud when I listened to it, but I wouldn’t do anything different. For me, that was the best interpretation of my artistic ability at that time.

15 yrs ago today this album came out and changed my life. I remember all this shit that had gone down before I started making this album. My mother had just died and I broke up with my children father and I had 2 five yr old sons that I was not mentally or financially prepared to take care of... especially on my own. I clearly remember falling out on @nonjamckenzie bed (she has always been in my corner. Thee absolute bestfriend EVER) and literally screaming and crying for GOD to give me a way. I was sooo lost and confused. (GOD knew a regular job would have killed me) Shortly after #PoliPaul and I started my life's journey in music. 15 years later I'm so grateful that this body of work that saved me and my sons have been so influential in helping others. There is a misconception that I stopped doing music for years after this album but I did not. I was most likely (either me or @raheemdevaughn) the 1st RnB artist to make mixtapes... rocking over hiphop tracks at first.. then eventually making full length, all original music mixtapes. I was rocking shows thru out America and Europe all those yrs. #IndieArtistMakeItHappen It has been a beautiful journey thus far!! (I have not one regret) And we have so much more to give!! (#thebullshitalbum in Dec) #BlackMosesMusic Happy birthday to a real lifesaver #complexsimplicity15yrs (we will be releasing this album soon with some goodies to go with it 😁) Thank u to all involved in making this album happen... you helped save me and my children's lives🙏🏾

I read your Instagram post on the anniversary of the album’s release. It was very transparent, you let out everything that you were feeling at that time. Does it still feel very new even though it’s been 15 years later?”

It doesn't feel new, it feels timeless to me. I can't speak for everybody else, but I'll be very arrogant enough to say that I make timeless music. It makes me think back and it’s a blessing because it makes me look at all I overcame. Nobody knows what I was going through at that time, so Complex Simplicity, 15 years later is like a trophy to me.

Were there any songs that were originally intended for other artists?

I wasn't a writer for other people when I started making that album. I didn’t wanna write [for other people], that wasn’t even a consideration. The only thing that triggered me to write for other people was that, when we would shop the album, they would say “Yo, we got too many R&B singers already, but we like that song.” So, you have a song like (sings “Still in Love” by Nivea), that was me remaking “Be Your Girl.” I wasn’t gonna give away certain songs, but we would make another one like it.

What was Ne-Yo’s contribution to the album?

He did vocal production and arrangement, except for “Caution.” I did “Caution” by myself, I came and did background and everything. It was magical because I had never done this shit before, but when we got to the next song I was stumped. Then Poli brought in Shaffer, who I know him as, you know him as Ne-Yo, and that album would not be what it is if it wasn’t for his vocal arrangement, it just would not. He and I had a conversation about it not too long ago and he was like, ‘I was just feeding off of you and it made me a better artist.’ Really, we were just young and having fun making music. We’re both dead broke, picking up coins between the seats in my car to buy Jack-in-the-Box egg rolls. He was brilliant then, just as brilliant as he is now, but he had been signed to another label and it went bad, but we were on the same production company. He was moving his way into where he is now, but I think he and I working together was part of his transition. He’s been super dope the whole time. You listen to his first album and, to me… (sings “So Sick”). I hear that and it reminds me of Complex Simplicity in the sense of it’s his vocal arrangement and his vocal production. If you listen to that song and then Complex Simplicity, you can totally hear Shaffer all over my album.

What were your feelings about R&B at the time of recording Complex Simplicity? How did you want to shake up the genre, per se?

I didn’t, I didn’t really care. (laughs) I really wanted to be a chick that sung over hip-hop beats. What changed everything for me from wanting to be a person that sang over harder beats, was Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat.” I didn’t really want to come in and change nothing, I just wanted to make an album that sounded like “Rock the Boat,” because that song reminds me of a time I was nostalgic to when I was young in New Orleans and all these sounds, they felt so good. “Rock the Boat” will rock forever, it’s a timeless record. It will work for the rest of our lives. Until the end of the world, “Rock the Boat” will work, and I wanted to make an album that felt like that.

I was just listening to that album too, and it hasn’t aged a day.

That album was good, but that particular song was so freaking good. It’s flawless, it can work in any situation. I spoke to Ari Lennox’s manager in New Orleans for Essence Fest and they were like ‘we used Complex Simplicity as a template for her album.’ Well, I used “Rock the Boat,” that one song, as a template for the entire album.

What are your thoughts on current-day R&B? It seems to have progressed beyond contemporary R&B, especially when there are tons of subgenres.

R&B has turned into so many things, it’s not just Sam Cooke no more, it’s diversified. I love H.E.R., I love Miguel, I love Lucky Daye. It’s just so much good stuff. To be honest, I came out in a time where it was very horrible for R&B. What was going on in music, period, it was just strange. I used to always tell people “the good shit is coming back, I promise it’s coming back.” Now in the past few years, all these different artists have come and made all this different music that people didn’t think was gonna come back. It’s just different because you gotta find it. I never thought that R&B was gonna die, but some people did. It’s impossible, it’s the origin of so many sounds.

Kaytranada’s “Be Your Girl” remix seemed to give the song a new life, and introduced you to listeners who may not have known Teedra Moses back in 2004. What was it like to hear his version? Was the remix a surprise?

Definitely surprising to hear, like ‘yo, this is wild, this is so good!’ It was a long time before I heard it, it had probably been out for about six to seven months before I heard it. You know the crazy part about it? It has triggered a million and one others. Probably, in a week, I get one to two remixes of my vocals from “Be Your Girl.” But Kaytranada, he took it and made it something you can dance to instead of just ride to. It was more youthful than what we had done.

How are you reintroducing Complex Simplicity 15 years later?

I’m introducing it, more so, as I’ve had a victory lap. I’m reintroducing it, not as that little broken girl singing those songs, acting so fucking tough. When I present it now, I can truly stand in the persona of that album. I was projecting to myself who I was gonna be, now I truly am her. I didn’t even know how to promote the record back then because I was a scared little girl, now I’m that confident woman that people thought they were listening to.