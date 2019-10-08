Recording artist Drake (L) accepts the Top Artist award with his father Dennis Graham during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Drake Denies Fabricating Relationship With Father To Sell Records

"Every bar I spit was the truth and it's hard for some people to accept."

Drake has spoken out against his father's recent interview with Nick Cannon where he alluded to the rapper seemingly lying about their relationship in order to sell records.

"Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him," he said in an Instagram story Tuesday (Oct. 8). "It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with … every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.

The rapper is referring to his father Dennis Grahm who gave an interview to Nick Cannon's Close Conversations show on Power 106 where the two talked about Drake and their relationship. In songs like "You & The 6" and "From Time" the rapper has hinted towards Grahams' lack of presence in his youth and how their relationship eventually changed for the better.

But Graham, who has become a celebrity of sorts, claimed that wasn't always the case. "I have always been with Drake," Graham said to Cannon. "I said, 'Drake why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool.' And he goes 'Dad, it sells records.'"

In a previous conversation with the ItsTheReal podcast A Waste of Time, Graham told the same story. "No. Drake...we had a conversation about that also," he said in June. "I said ‘Drake, you gotta stop this man you know that never happened.’ He goes, ‘Dad, listen man. Just go with the flow. This shit sells records’.”