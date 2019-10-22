Ride Through East Atlanta With Dreamville In New "Down Bad" Video

Dreamville’s Revenge of The Dreamers III is one of the most lyrically-grounded albums of 2019. One of the many standouts on ROTD III is "Down Bad" featuring J.Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang and Young Nudy.

Today (Oct. 22), J.Cole's team unveiled the brand new music visuals to the fast-paced headbanger. The colorful visuals follow Cole, Nudy, J.I.D., Bas and EarthGang through the streets of Atlanta. Viewers get glimpses of the well-known Peach Street exit, and sign that welcomes visitors to East Atlanta, which is home to the likes of Gucci Mane, 6lack, and Nudy, EarthGang, among others. There's also raw footage of the Dreamville crew on a tour bus.

After a brief verse from rookie rapper Nudy, ATL's J.I.D. falls through with his mixture of clever wordplay and mature content.

"I was just down down bad/I had to tighten the fuck up/But I’m here for the crown /Board of Education vs. Brown/I was bored of education/Left the town/Fuck a resume and fuck a cap n gown/Fuck a background check back round/when I get the check, that's now," raps The Never Story rapper.

Back in July, it was revealed that a deluxe version of ROTD3 will be released with new songs but nothing has come to fruition yet. Revenge of the Dreamers I and II were released in 2014, and 2015, respectively. Last month, Dreamville unveiled the video for "Under The Sun" with DaBaby, J.Cole and Lute.

Watch the video above.