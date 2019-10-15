Dreezy And Jacquees Rekindle Flames In "Love Someone" Video
Dreezy and Jacquees decided to reignite their relationship in the video for the love ballad titled, “Love Someone. ”
Directed by Jake Riley and John Lathan, the visual follows the breakup of several couples. Playing the role of a scorned lover, Dreezy decides to light her man’s car on fire with gasoline. Meanwhile, Jacquees reflects on losing his woman.
Dreezy spoke to Coveteur about the lovelorn record.
"‘Love Someone’ kind of fell in place on its own. I was in the studio working on tracks, and I wanted a real-life personal song that I could include,” Dreezy said. “I was drawing inspiration from past broken relationships on my verses, and Jacquees just happened to pull up to the studio and lay down the perfect hook. I didn’t even plan for him to be on it, but it spoke to my heart and the emotion I had on the song. There was a point where I almost cried listening to it back.”
The record appears on Dreezy’s Big Dreez, which was released back in January. Jacquees is slated to release his forthcoming album, King of R&B, on Nov. 8.