Two of the biggest artists in music may be joining forces. Nicki Minaj playfully confirmed a collaboration with Adele.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Minaj responded positively to a possibly working with the Grammy winner. "Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her," she said at her Fendi Prints On fashion line celebration in Beverly Hills Tuesday (Oct. 15). "....And that we already shot a video. And it's an epic song! Ahh!"

Either Nicki is great at trolling or this is actually happening. The two have often shared their appreciation for each other, from Adele reciting "Monster" during Carpool Karaoke to Nicki singing the singer's jams on social media.

Nicki's "retirement" was rather short as she's also on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack with Ariana Grande. However, she still plans to have a modest wedding with her husband Kenneth Petty and expand her family.

"When I was little, I always imagined princess and marriage and the wedding and now it's more to me about the life, the future, the love, the partnership, than the wedding," she said about wanting a simple reception. "[It's] so strange cause I didn't expect myself to be one of those people who didn't care about the hoopla, but I really don't. I just kind of feel like it doesn't mean as much as it used to mean because of the other part, the real part, I have it now and I'm so happy,"

"We practice all the time, like, you know, three times a night," she added. "... At first, I was like, 'I want it now. I want it now.' And then I started thinking if I want it right, right now or if I want to wait another year because I have a couple of things that I have to do."

Minaj's Fendi Prints On capsule collection launches Oct. 16.

Check out the full interview here.