Eddie Murphy To Bring Back Classic Characters For 'Saturday Night Live' Return
Eddie Murphy's return to Saturday Night Live may arrive with a delightful heaping of his most iconic characters.
For the first time in 35 years, Murphy will return to his old stomping grounds to host the show's holiday episode this December. While promoting his new hilarious film Dolemite Is My Name, Murphy shared on Late Show with Stephen Colbert how he's like to revisit favorable characters like Gumby and grown-up Buckwheat (Little Rascals).
"Oh yeah, I'm gonna do Gumby," he said Friday (Oct. 25). "I'm trying to figure out some reason to do a Velvet Jones, and Mister Robinson's Neighborhood. ... And a funny Buckwheat sketch. [laughs] you don't wanna go back after 35 years and feel, 'Eh, that was alright.'"
Murphy mentioned the ideas are fleeting at the moment, considering the SNL starts rehearsal the week before the live show but the presence of characters from his past will remind everyone of the comedian's magic. The actor was just in his 20s when he stepped on the scene at SNL in the late 80s with original characters like Mister Robinson, an homage and parody of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood and the infamous "White Like Me" sketch/mockumentary, where he explored racial inequalities.
Murphy's film Dolemite Is My Name is based on Rudy Ray Moore's early days as a comedian and innovator in the blaxploitation film genre. Executively produced by Murphy, the film also stars fellow legend Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.
Check out the interview below.
Check out our red carpet interviews with Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes and more from Dolemite Is My Name premiere here.