Rep. Elijah Cummings Discusses House Investigation Into The Trump Administration
House Oversight ant Reform Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings speaks at the National Press Club August 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. Cummings addressed members of the organization during a luncheon and touched on a number of issues including ongoing investigations of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Longtime Congressman Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68

October 17, 2019 - 8:03 am by Desire Thompson

"He worked until his last breath," his widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings said.

Champion of civil rights and longtime Congressman Elijah Cummings died early Thursday (Oct. 17), his office confirmed.

In a statement to the Associated Press,  his widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chairwoman of Maryland’s Democratic Party, said “Congressman Cummings was an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility. He worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity and that our nation’s diversity was our promise, not our problem.”

Cummings was born and raised in 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland to the parents of sharecroppers. One of six, Cummings also grew up in the days of segregation and was among the first children to integrate Riverside Park's swimming pool in 1962. In a feature with Baltimore Magazine, Cummings shared how he would often run home to listen to Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches on WWIN-AM radio and experiencing racism from police during the 1968 riots.

“I don’t live in the inner city. I live in the inner-inner city and there are not a lot of congressmen who grew up in the inner city, let alone still live there,” he said in 2014.  “It is an important voice to bring to Congress that needs to heard.”

With this in his heart, Cummings used his life experiences (and struggles in grade school) to fuel his dreams of becoming a lawyer. He attended Howard University and majored in Political Science and would later receive his law degree at the University of Maryland School of Law.

While practicing law for over 15 years, he also became a strong voice and supporter of civil rights and the Voting Rights Act. He would go on to serve Maryland’s House of Delegates and win his congressional seat, replacing Rep. Kweisi Mfume. He served Maryland’s 7th Congressional District from 1996 until his death.

“My mother, on her dying bed, the last thing she said to me was, ‘Do not let them take away our right to vote.’ And then she died," he told Baltimore Magazine about his will to fight for voting rights. "Why? Because she had seen the pain that people had gone through to get the vote, what it meant to see for her."

Cummings was also a chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee that led multiple investigations of President Donald Trump's actions in the White House.

Cummings’ office said the congressman died at 2:45 a.m. ET at his native Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was expected to return home after an unspecified medical procedure, AP reports. Cummings faced heart and knee issues in his later years.

Cummings was a strong and notable figure in the Democratic party, especially when it came to the rights of people of color. As a longtime member of Congress, Cummings provided strength and dignity to his position, even when he was met with criticism and racism.

“Even if it seems small, there’s usually something that you can do,” Cummings said in 2014. “And this refers to helping people in my neighborhood, to my constituents, and it should apply to Congress, too. Governing is not always rocket science. If you can do something to help someone—that you can agree on—do it. And I tell you where this comes from—this goes back to my father, too.”

Cummings is survived by widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and his three children.

Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" Meets Claims Of Plagiarism

kevin-gates-GettyImages-1157288518-1571372090
Amy Sussman

Kevin Gates Says Breastfeeding Incident Inspired His Weight Loss

Motivation comes in many forms.

Kevin Gates decided that it was time to lose weight after an “embarrassing” breastfeeding incident with his friend’s baby, the rapper recently admitted to Men’s Health.

“I had my shirt off and I was holding my patna’s baby and his baby tried to suck on my breast,” Gates explained in a video posted on Wednesday (Oct. 16) where he responded to internet comments.

The attempted breastfeeding obviously had a lasting effect on Gates, who dropped a whopping 100 pounds. “I was like ‘I am too f**king fat, and I’m a fat slob. I need to lose weight.”

Gates keeps the weight off by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a regular workout schedule. Thanks to his slimmer frame, Gates is no longer insecure about showing off his chest, but he's still haunted by the memory of his friend's baby trying to feed on his breast. “That was the most embarrassing sh*t,” Gates confessed. “Even though I'm a big gorilla, I got feelings, too. Man, that s**t hurt my fu**ing feelings.”

Hear Gates recall the full story and more below.

Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
David Livingston

Watch Wendy Williams Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Wendy Williams has reached a milestone.

After more than three decades in broadcasting, the New Jersey-born talk show host finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (Oct. 17). Williams was joined by her 19-year-old son Kevin, as thousands of fans lined the streets of Hollywood to cheer her on.

The New Jersey native decided not to prepare a speech for the occasion, “because I know from the top of my heart who I want to thank from the bottom of my heart.”

Williams went on to thank The Wendy Williams Show staff, as well as her manager, makeup artists, and assistant. During a somber moment in the speech, Williams made references to her troublesome year, which has included splitting from estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, and moving into a sober living house.

“The elephant in the room is that I’ve been having a very, very tough year but…slowly but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit. And this is on of those monumental days that makes me say ‘if you don’t believe in yourself who’s going to believe in you?’” she said. “Sometimes life is a very, very lonely path and you’ve gotta’ make some hard decisions.”

The 55-year-old talk broadcasting maven got emotional while thanking her son Kevin Jr. “It’s me and you kid,” Williams said as her son sat in the audience. “He’s 19, so he only knows me doing this [radio]. Somehow he always tells me that I’m still just mom.”

Watch the full ceremony below (scroll to the 28:00 mark for Williams remarks).

harrison-barnes-GettyImages-1084435338-1571361122
Matthew Stockman

NBA Player Harrison Barnes To Pay For Atatiana Jefferson’s Funeral

Sacramento Kings player Harrison Barnes and Malik Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles, have offered to pay for Atatiana Jefferson’s funeral, an attorney for Jefferson’s family revealed to the Dallas Morning News.

Barnes and his wife, Brittany, will be paying half of the funeral costs, and Jackson is covering the other half, according to the news outlet.

Jefferson, 28, was killed by former Ft. Worth police officer Aaron Dean last weekend. She was inside her home playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew at the time.

Dean was responding to a non-emergency call placed by Jefferson’s neighbor who was concerned about Jefferson’s door being open. Jefferson’s nephew said that she pulled a handgun out of her purse and aimed at the window, after hearing noise around the apartment. Dean shot and killed Jefferson within seconds of creeping up to the property and yelling for her to put her hands up.

“My wife and I want to do something for that family. It was a tragic situation that happened,” Barnes told reporters on Thursday (Oct. 17). “No one should be killed during a wellness check, but the biggest thing is anytime someone has to go through that, the last thing that you want to have to worry about is trying to come up with the money for a funeral.”

Barnes, who played for the Dallas Mavericks before being traded earlier in the year, still has a connection to the area. “Anytime you come into a community, you always have a piece of that community with you and you want to give back,” he said.

Kings forward Harrison Barnes, formerly of the Dallas Mavericks, has offered to pay for funeral expenses for Atatiana Jeffereson, who was killed by a police officer in her Ft. Worth home. He explains below. pic.twitter.com/x9bWwZeDAc

— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 17, 2019

Jefferson’s death came days after former DPD officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean, who was also killed in his own home.

Dean resigned from the police department earlier this week and has since been charged with murder.

Jefferson’s funeral is reportedly scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19.

 

