On the latest episode of T.I's ExpediTIously podcast, the Atlanta native spoke with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. During the 18-minute discussion, T.I. unearths claims behind Jones' push to get Trump elected, the government's secret war against its citizens, and the plot of aliens to destroy humanity.

Shortly into the conversation, the host of the Alex Jones Show claimed that president Trump is a president that unites people.

"Well that's a lie. Now I am going to go ahead and state a firm position," Tip said. "People coming from shit hole counties. Saying that Baltimore is rat-infested. Denying Puerto Rico of proper American assistance during tragedy ... and also, turning people around at the border who are fleeing from the Bahamas. These things, to me, are un-American," T.I. said.

Jones attempted to defend himself by claiming that T.I. was taking Trump's words out of context.

To further build his argument, the rap legend went on to explain some of the racist comments that Trump has made.

"Well, the first one is when he attacked people and said they came from shit hole counties, and those people who came from--from his perspective--shit hole counties were people of color," Tip said. "He never said people from Germany, people from Sweden, people from New Zealand, people from Paris. He never those people came from shit hole counties."

"Let me go over it now because I like doing this," Jones said. "When you flying to Mexico--let's say Cancun--they give you that little note and it says on there that this is the day that you are coming in, and this is the day you are leaving. And if you don't leave on the time they say, they arrest you. And Mexico gives you a year of hard labor if you're caught there illegally. So again, the US has the most open door policy in the world. There are more than 6 billion people, almost in third world countries. They want to come here."

"And if everyone comes here, " Jones continued. "And if everyone comes here with the "system"--back when we still had Ellis Island everybody wasn't getting free stuff. So the Democrat globalist plan is to bankrupt the country. When I say Trump tries to unify, I mean as Americans. He sits there and unifies things."

Throughout the rest of the episode, T.I. and Jones went on the discuss refugees, minister Louis Farrakhan, Elijah Cummings, and other issues pertaining to Trump.

Jones later apologized for saying that Trump unifies.

Watch the conversation in its entirety above.