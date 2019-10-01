2017 BET Awards - BET International Nominee Welcome Party
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Third Child

October 1, 2019 - 12:15 pm by VIBE Staff

The model/actress announced she was expecting in May.

In late September, Eva Marcille gave birth to her third child, a boy, Essence reports. The model/actress announced she was expecting in May, over a year after she gave birth to her second baby and first child with husband Michael Sterling. Their son, Michael Todd Jr. is 17 months while Marcille's first child, Marly Rae, 5, is from a previous relationship.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Out, Marcille discussed the importance of having a close network of supporters to help in raising a child. "You know, I have a great mother myself and if it wasn’t for my mom and my support system—my friends that helped me out—I don’t know what I would do, honestly," she said. "It’s a balancing act and you know they say 'it takes a village to raise a child,' I have definitely cultivated my village to raise my child."

A year ago, the couple tied the knot which was showcased on Bravo's hit reality television program Real Housewives of Atlanta. The series is set to return in November.

 

