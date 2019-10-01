Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Third Child
In late September, Eva Marcille gave birth to her third child, a boy, Essence reports. The model/actress announced she was expecting in May, over a year after she gave birth to her second baby and first child with husband Michael Sterling. Their son, Michael Todd Jr. is 17 months while Marcille's first child, Marly Rae, 5, is from a previous relationship.
In a 2016 interview with Rolling Out, Marcille discussed the importance of having a close network of supporters to help in raising a child. "You know, I have a great mother myself and if it wasn’t for my mom and my support system—my friends that helped me out—I don’t know what I would do, honestly," she said. "It’s a balancing act and you know they say 'it takes a village to raise a child,' I have definitely cultivated my village to raise my child."
A year ago, the couple tied the knot which was showcased on Bravo's hit reality television program Real Housewives of Atlanta. The series is set to return in November.
Couldn’t be happier 🌻 (thanks @cynthiabailey10 and @itsmikehill for my #Chill blanket) #lifesaver
So I decided to go ahead and have a little maternity shoot. You know what they say third time is a charm🌻 so, WELCOME TO THE GARDEN OF EVA🌻 It really was a simple situation thanks to the most amazing team ever: Photographer: @stanlophotography Dress designer: @theodoreelyett Florals: @creativetouchevents Location: @parkstudios.co Makeup: @iambarbielee Produced by: @ellybevents Baby Maverick i think Mommas ready 🌻