Fan-Made Trailer Imagines Aunt Viv's Return To Bel-Air In 'Auntie'

Another visionary is taking a chance at promoting a new take on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' that centers on the original Aunt Vivian Banks.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been the center of various fan-made movie plots with its most recent one gaining the attention of its star Will Smith. Now, another visionary is taking a chance at promoting a new take that centers on the original Aunt Vivian Banks.

According to Shadow And Act, the trailer is shot from the inspiration of Jordan Peele's Us and Get Out, placing Aunt Viv as the central character who returns to Bel-Air, Los Angeles after a stint at a mental facility. Created by Bobby Huntley, Auntie takes a look at the aforementioned character's life after their role has been recast.

"Our goal isn't to pit the two real-life actresses against each," Huntley said. "They both did an amazing job bringing that character to life in their own unique way. We love every actor and actress affiliated with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It's just human nature to contrast and compare. For people to still debate over 25 years later is really a testament to their talents and longevity. We are just simply asking the question, 'What If?'" Originally played by Janet Hubert, her role was later filled by Daphne Reid.

Upon Aunt Viv's return home, she realizes her family has no idea who she is "and every evidence of her existence has been erased. She must find out who was behind the hostile takeover before it is too late to reclaim her family and her home," the plot outlines.

Other storylines that are featured include Claire Kyle from My Wife and Kids, and Family Matters' Judy and Harriet Winslow.

Watch the trailer above.