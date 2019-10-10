Fan-Made Trailer Imagines Aunt Viv's Return To Bel-Air In 'Auntie'

October 10, 2019 - 11:27 am by VIBE Staff

Another visionary is taking a chance at promoting a new take on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' that centers on the original Aunt Vivian Banks.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been the center of various fan-made movie plots with its most recent one gaining the attention of its star Will Smith. Now, another visionary is taking a chance at promoting a new take that centers on the original Aunt Vivian Banks.

According to Shadow And Act, the trailer is shot from the inspiration of Jordan Peele's Us and Get Out, placing Aunt Viv as the central character who returns to Bel-Air, Los Angeles after a stint at a mental facility. Created by Bobby Huntley, Auntie takes a look at the aforementioned character's life after their role has been recast.

"Our goal isn't to pit the two real-life actresses against each," Huntley said. "They both did an amazing job bringing that character to life in their own unique way. We love every actor and actress affiliated with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It's just human nature to contrast and compare. For people to still debate over 25 years later is really a testament to their talents and longevity. We are just simply asking the question, 'What If?'" Originally played by Janet Hubert, her role was later filled by Daphne Reid.

Upon Aunt Viv's return home, she realizes her family has no idea who she is "and every evidence of her existence has been erased. She must find out who was behind the hostile takeover before it is too late to reclaim her family and her home," the plot outlines.

Other storylines that are featured include Claire Kyle from My Wife and Kids, and Family Matters' Judy and Harriet Winslow. 

Watch the trailer above.

Jason Weaver Turned Down $2M In Exchange For Royalties For 'Lion King' Role

will smith
Getty Images

Will Smith Is Working On A ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Spinoff Series: Report

An updated installment of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air could be making its way to TV with Will Smith in the driver's seat. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, Smith is working on a spinoff series based off the '90s sitcom.

The series will be developed through Westbrook Inc., a cross-platform holding company launched last year by Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. According to the company’s website, Westbrook's mission is to “be the leader in global family entertainment.”

THR's story outlines how Smith, 51,  used social media to revamp his career, and whether or not his digital popularity has directly improved his box office stats. The feature details a number of Smith's upcoming projects, as well as other business ventures, which includes his JUST Water brand.

It's unclear if the Fresh Prince spin-off has a projected premiere date, but next year may be the perfect time to launch a spinoff since the original series celebrates its 30-year anniversary in 2020.

Last week, Smith announced a new Fresh Prince-inspired clothing line. Bel-Air athletics line -- which is named after the fictional school that his character attended on the show --  includes hoodies, tees, sweatpants, socks, and reversible track jacket.

The items are for sale on willsmith.com until Oct. 14.

 

 

Lil Kim Peforms At 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
Lil Kim performs onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

BET Hip Hop Awards 2019: Watch All The Performances Here

There were awards given out at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, but this year's festivities were all about the performances. Hip-hop's biggest up and comers (Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, YBN Cordae, Saweetie), more established names, (Rick Ross, Rapsody, Chance The Rapper), and flat out legends (Lil Kim) all blessed the stage.

This year also saw the return of the annual Cyphers and connected with URL to integrate battles into the show for the first time. Look below for the performances from the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

--

Lil Kim Performs Medley Of Hits with Junior M.A.F.I.A., O.T. Genasis, and Musiq Soulchild Megan Thee Stallion And DaBaby Perform "Hot Girl Summer" And "Cash Shit" Lil Duval, TOM. G, And KaMillion Team Up For City Boys Performance YBN Cordae And Anderson .Paak Perform "RPN" Saweetie Performs "My Type" With Lil Jon And Petey Pablo Rapsody Performs "Nina" And "Serena" Chance The Rapper Performs "Sun Come Down" DaBaby Performs "Intro" And "Baby Sitter" With Offset Rick Ross and T-Pain Perform Medley Lil Baby and DaBaby Perform "Baby" T-TOP Vs. Shotgun Suge – Battle DNA vs. Geechi Gotti – Battle
Sarkodie
Sarkodie speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Sarkodie Urges American Fans To Visit Ghana During 'Best International Flow' Win At BET Hip-Hop Awards

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has become the first artist to take home a BET Hip-Hop Award for "Best International Flow."

The rapper took the honor with pride while sharing his appreciation for legends like Akon, who was also in attendance for the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards. "Shouts to Akon in here, I see you. Akon saw the dream," he said.

Similar to Burna Boy's momager Bose Ogulu, Sarkodie urged fans to trip to Africa–specifically Ghana for the year of return. "I think Africa has always had it and this year is the year of return and I urge everyone here to take a trip back home," he said.  "Have fun and this Christmas is going down in Ghana, Africa. Choose Ghana."

Artists like Wizkid and Nasty C showed love to the rapper for his big win.

Congratulations to my bro king @sarkodie ! ❤️❤️ more wins brudda!

— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 7, 2019

https://twitter.com/Nasty_CSA/status/1180867036974604288

