Despite rumors of Travis Scott splitting from Kylie Jenner, the rapper is not deterred from his music career. This week, the G.O.O.D. Music artist released his long-awaited single and video, "Highest in the Room."

The dreamy record is produced by OZ and Nik D, and finds La Flame speaking on his usual topics such as money, drugs, sex and relationships with girls.

"She saw my eyes, she know I'm gone/I've seen some things that you might fear/'I’m doing a show, I'll be back soon' (Soon)/That ain't what she wanna hear," Scott raps. "Now I got her in my room/Legs wrapped around my beard/Got the fastest car, it zoom /Hope you make it out of here."

The Houston native also released a futuristic video for the single directed by Dave Meyers.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Thursday (Oct. 3), Travis was eager to release the song to his fans after performing it on his recent shows.

"I just gotta always be able to come up with the ill shit to deliver to the fans. I’m glad I’m able to get to this point right now I’ve been ready to drop this shit forever," Scott said. "To be honest it was sort of just something I wanted to perform at the tie. I was just performing it this is at a point where I’ve done it at so many shows and it’s been so fun doing it I was like man I gotta just drop this and I’m gearing up for something more special to come following that."

In other Travis-related news, the Texas rhymer revealed he is working on his follow-up to his 2018 project Astroworld and is thinking of ways to deliver fans new music while they wait for it to be completed.

"I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope shit and drop "Highest in the Room," and maybe put something around it," he said. "Yeah, I mean shit I’m in no rush frankly but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album but I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat."

