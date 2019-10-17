Frank Ocean Establishes PrEP+ Party In New York City
Frank Ocean has launched a queer nightclub party in New York City titled PrEP+, Pitchfork reports. The party is named after the HIV preventative drug, pre-exposure prophylaxis, which debuted in 2012. Its theme highlights the AIDS epidemic of the '80s and '90s, showcasing what nightlife would've been like if the medication existed then.
PrEP is formed in conjunction with Frank’s "Blonded" brand. The party was also made possible by the popular queer magazine, Gay Letter.
According to the publication's Instagram account, the event will take place tonight (October 17) and will be the first in a series of parties. For those interested in attending, tickets have reportedly been distributed and the location will be announced later today.
This Thursday night a new party from @blonded called PrEP+ in NYC. PrEP+ is the first in a series of nights; an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance. PrEP+ will welcome globally celebrated DJs. The night is named PrEP+ as an homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) -- which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk -- had been invented in that era. Ticket links have been distributed and the venue will be announced to ticket-holders on the evening of the night. Club hours are 10pm-late. House rules: No photos or videos are allowed Consent is mandatory Zero tolerance for racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism or any form or discrimination The dance floor is for dancing www.blonded.co
In other Frank Ocean news, he's reportedly working on an album that will showcase the classic electronic techno sounds of Detroit and Chicago with a French influence.