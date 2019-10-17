: Contact your local office for all commercial or promotional uses. Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec). Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Frank Ocean Establishes PrEP+ Party In New York City

Get your PrEP+ on with Frank's party.

Frank Ocean has launched a queer nightclub party in New York City titled PrEP+, Pitchfork reports. The party is named after the HIV preventative drug, pre-exposure prophylaxis, which debuted in 2012. Its theme highlights the AIDS epidemic of the '80s and '90s, showcasing what nightlife would've been like if the medication existed then.

PrEP is formed in conjunction with Frank’s "Blonded" brand. The party was also made possible by the popular queer magazine, Gay Letter.

According to the publication's Instagram account, the event will take place tonight (October 17) and will be the first in a series of parties. For those interested in attending, tickets have reportedly been distributed and the location will be announced later today.

In other Frank Ocean news, he's reportedly working on an album that will showcase the classic electronic techno sounds of Detroit and Chicago with a French influence.