Gina Rodriguez Apologizes After Getting Backlash For Using N-Word

“I really am sorry if I offended you.”

Gina Rodriguez is saying sorry after receiving backlash for using the n-word in a video where she raps along to the Fugees song, “Ready or Not.” The Jane the Virgin star deleted the controversial recording from her Instagram stories on Tuesday (Oct. 15), and replaced it with an apology video.

“I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees,” Rodriguez said, before adding that she grew up on the song and loves Lauryn Hill. “I really am sorry if I offended you.”

The deleted clip features Rodriguez getting her hair and makeup done while reciting the line, “frontin’ ni**as give me heebie-jeebies” from Hill’s verse on the Fugees track.

MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR pic.twitter.com/jYIYOwTbbm — sandman (@ceciIiaparikh) October 15, 2019

The viral video brought up more claims of anti-blackness, which Rodriguez has faced in the past. In 2018 interview with Sway in the Morning, Rodriguez said being called anti-black was, “devastating,” but it's doubtful that her latest antics have helped change any opinions. The recent backlash also drove the 35-year-old actress to temporarily disable the comments on her Instagram account.

Read a few of the reactions to Rodriguez using the n-word, and her apology attempt below.

“I’m sorry IF I offended anyone”. “By singing along to the Fugees”. This is an example of someone being deliberately obtuse. Gina Rodriguez KNOWS she offended people, not for singing a song but for saying the N-word. If the apology is going to be insincere, just keep quiet. https://t.co/tCjVenvcTs — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) October 15, 2019

Alllllll of the parts of that song and THATS the part Gina Rodriguez decided to pull out her phone, open her IG, open her IG story, and record herself singing. THEEEEN most likely rewatched it to see how she looked and pressed “your story”. — yeah nvm (@MadeInHawaii___) October 15, 2019

Nobody, And I do mean nobody, Loves saying “n*gga” more than a person who will never be called one or protect one. Gina Rodriguez probably says it 3 times and clicks her heels before every interview. The anti-Black jumped out! — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) October 15, 2019