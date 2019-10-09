'Girlfriends' Cast Revisits Reaction To Show's Ending

The quartet sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for an hourlong interview.

During a recent episode of ABC's Black-ish, the cast of Girlfriends reunited for an epic trip down memory lane. The on-screen gathering sparked bouts of nostalgia within Girlfriends' fans, calling for more content from the four actresses (Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White, Golden Brooks). They delivered when the quartet sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for an hourlong interview.

On the subject of the show's swift ending, Ross said the program's network home after UPN, The CW, endured changes at the time. She also noted there was a writer strike at the same time, culminating in the series' ending. "Our show I don't think was as important to them as it was to our community," Ross shared.

Concerning the subject of diversity in Hollywood's boardrooms, Ross revealed the top positions within the cast and crew were helmed by black people. "Girlfriends and our crew, cast had so much diversity," Ross said. "We were led by Mara Brock Akil, by a black woman, our writers' room was majority black women, our crew, our director of photography was a black man...and it changed the way I go forward in my career because it was such an assumption and that's not the way it is everywhere."

The ladies then discussed Jones' departure from the show after her six-year contract was complete. When Charlamagne asked the cast if they felt Jones' decision was selfish, Brooks said they all respected her choice. "One thing you cannot do is tell someone or project how you would do something onto someone else," Brooks noted. "She made a choice that was right for her. That was her choice and we have to respect that, and we did." Premiering in 2000, Girlfriends aired for eight seasons before being canceled in 2008.

The ladies also touched on feminism, wearing natural hair on television, colorism, and if they would sign on for a Girlfriends movie.