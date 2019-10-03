Grand Jury Charges Three Men Connected To Mac Miller's Death

The indictment alleges Cameron Pettit (28), Ryan Reavis (36), and Stephen Walter (46) supplied Miller with fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills.

On Wednesday (Oct. 2), three men were charged for supplying drugs that prosecutors believe led to Mac Miller's death, the Associated Press reports. The indictment alleges Cameron Pettit (28), Ryan Reavis (36), and Stephen Walter (46) supplied Miller with fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills.

If found guilty, each suspect will be handed a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years. In the court's records, Walter allegedly distributed the cocaine and fentanyl to Pettit. Reavis was a "middleman" during the fentanyl transaction while Pettit was named as the person who sold the drugs to Miller. In a statement issued to Rolling Stone, the United States Attorney’s Office notes, "The indictment contains two counts that accuse the men of being responsible for Mac Miller’s death — a conspiracy count and the narcotics distribution charge."

Through August 2019, the court reported the suspects proceeded to still sell drugs. During a memorial held for Miller, the "Ladders" rapper's father, Mark McCormick, said the family was relieved when authorities apprehended the first suspect, Cameron Pettit. “And we find some comfort in that. Many of us who were young, including me, experiment with drugs," he said. "But it's a different f**king world out there. All it takes is a little tiny stone of Fentanyl and cocaine and you're dead.”

On September 7, 2018, Miller died at age 26 from an accidental overdose. Alongside the opioids that were found in his system, authorities claim cocaine and alcohol were also present.