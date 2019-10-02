Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert
Paras Griffin / Stringer

Gucci Mane Stars In New Gucci Ad For Its 'Cruise20' Collection

October 2, 2019 - 11:11 am by Darryl Robertson

After sharing the name with the company his entire life, rapper Gucci Mane has been picked up by Gucci to appear in an ad campaign.

On Tuesday (Oct. 1), Gucci Mane took to his Instagram account to announce that he is the new representation of Gucci's Cruise20 Collection. The 39-year-old rapper posted a gallery of photos shot by Harmony Korine. The gallery includes images of Gucci fully dressed in a pool, another of him showing off his muscles with '70s-inspired clothing, while another shows Gucci playing a piano.

"Proud to announce my #GucciCruise20 Collection with @gucci!!! Yo @alessandro_michele this collection is crazy ! #HarmonyKorine dope visuals! #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP campaign for the #GucciCruise20 Collection ITS GUCCI!!!!!!!!!!!!," La Flare wrote in the caption

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Guccimane aka #BigGucci Guwop @gucci @alessandro_michele #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP campaign for the #GucciCruise20 collection

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

There's no official word on when the apparel when hit stores.

The Gucci campaign also included a surprise advertisement-- another Gucci Mane project. The veteran MC unveiled the cover art of his upcoming album Woptober II, which is also featured in the Gucci campaign. The first Woptober was released in 2016. His last project was this past Delusions of Grandeur, released in June.

Popular

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J. Lo And Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show

From the Web

More on Vibe

Federal Aviation Administration Bans All US Flights To Israel
Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Delta To Relaunch SkyMiles American Express Cards With More Perks For All

Business owners and consumers alike will soon be able to reap even more benefits from the Delta Skymiles American Express Card. Beginning January 30, 2020, cardholders will be able to earn more miles on everyday purchases and access more travel perks.

The relaunched American Express Card portfolio will include 4 tiers of card options for consumers (Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card) and 3 tiers of options for business owners (Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card).

“We’re constantly listening to our customers and spent the last year digging deep on what they expect from an industry-leading Card. The result is a diverse portfolio of redesigned Cards that will deliver rich rewards and benefits that give travelers unmatched options that fit their lifestyle needs,” said Sandeep Dube, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Customer Engagement & Loyalty, and CEO – Delta Vacations. “Each Card is tailored to what our customers have told us is most important to them – ranging from ways to earn even more miles to travel perks along the way.”

Some new perks for consumers and business owners include earning 2 times the miles for purchases at restaurants and supermarkets, no transaction fees, earn 3 times the miles for airfare and hotel bookings, access to complimentary upgrades and more.

“This is a powerful expression of the backing we provide to our shared customers. We listened to their needs and made exciting changes to the Cards that give them greater value across the board,” said Eva Reda, Executive Vice President, Global Consumer Partnerships, American Express. “With lots of perks that elevate your travel experience, double and triple miles on spending where it counts and so much built-in value, it really pays to have our Delta Cards.”

To learn more about the new perks and their limited time offer (ending on October 31, 2019), visit news.delta.com.

Continue Reading
Polaris Slingshot And RZR Host Star-studded Adventure Ride
A view of the atmosphere at the Star-studded Adventure Ride hosted by Polaris Slingshot And RZR on September 12, 2019 in Tenmile, Oregon.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Polaris Inc.

Polaris' Slingshot And RZR Offer Unforgettable Behind-The-Wheel Experiences

Polaris is taking customers on a wild ride. The company behind more than 30 products including off-roading vehicles and snowmobiles offers up unforgettable experiences that cater to your inner adrenaline junky.

Earlier in the month, the powersports giant flew members of the press and social media influencers, including Snoop Dogg's son Cordell Broadus, rapper Bia and BMX rider Nigel Slyvester, to Eugene, Oregon for the Polaris All Out Adventure. The daylong event gave participants a behind-the-wheel experience with the Polaris RZR and Polaris Slingshot.

After being in business for more than 60 years, Polaris continues to expand its reach to include a diverse group of consumers. “[It's about] creating accessibility to power sports and an interest that maybe folks didn’t have before because they saw it as something that you had to be off in the woods [to do], or you have to be off in the snow,” Joey Lindahl- Marketing Manager, Customer Growth & Engagement told VIBE.

“We make all that stuff, too — but now this is another option and it is really something that we see resonate with a lot more people than maybe have been our other products in the past.” The company has seen “organic growth” among “young riders, women, and people of color,” added Lindahl.

Among the lineup of impressive creations, the Polaris Slingshot steals the show. The sleek, three-wheel autocycle reaches speeds of up to 130 mph and was designed by Tiger Bracy, Polaris' Senior Manager of Industrial Design.

Bracy has worked with Polaris for more than a decade and is among the small group of black designers in his field. And even after years in the business, Bracy still gets excited to see his designs go from paper to pavement.

“I’ve been doing it so long that I’m used to it,” Bracy shared with VIBE when asked of his reaction to seeing a Slingshot on the road. “I think the first time that I saw something [that I designed] it wasn’t on-road if was an off-road product. It wasn’t [about] seeing someone on it, it was it being manufactured and coming together. Because in my brain I can see this but it’s still on paper, once it's out and it’s there and people are enjoying it? [My] mind [is] blown.”

More customers have identified with the Slingshot than the company anticipated, which allows Polaris to learn more about a diversified group of buyers. Although the Slingshot doesn't have a specific target audience, it was designed to “reach a different buyer,” Bracy explained.

“It’s not for everybody,” he said. “It’s a polarizing vehicle in terms of how you drive it, how it looks, but we wanted to take that risk to go find a new area.”

See more in the video below.

Continue Reading
Versace - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020
Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Jennifer Lopez Hits Versace Runway In Updated Version Of Grammys Dress

Jennifer Lopez slipped back into a familiar looks for a surprise appearance at the Versace Spring-Summer 2020 fashion show in Milan Friday (Sept. 20). The Hustlers star blazed the stage in a remake of the legendary Versace dress that she wore to the Grammys nearly two decades ago.

The updated rendition sticks to the leafy green chiffon jungle-pattern, although it differs slightly from the original. Lopez left little to the imagination in the sleeveless ensemble complete with a deeply plunging neckline and an open back cut down to her derrière. The long flowy dress is cut at the hip area allowing Lopez to show off her toned legs as she strutted down the runway.

Lopez was already rumored to make an appearance at the show as she was spotted around Milan this week, The Cut reports. The invitation provided another clue to her attendance with a flip book and the Google search topic: “Versace women’s ss 2020.” The Google search is significant since Lopez’s Grammy dress essentially created Google Images (so many people were searching the site for her dress that developers were inspired to introduce a specific section of the search engine decided to photos).

Lopez first donned the sheer floral barely there Versace dress at the 42nd annual Grammy awards which she attended with Diddy, who was her boyfriend at the time.

See photos of both dresses below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

For the Spring-Summer 2020 Collection, Versace honors an iconic moment when fashion and culture became a catalyst for technological progress. Passionate for constant innovation, Chief Creative Officer, @donatella_versace uses the latest technology – the Google Assistant – to call for @jlo wearing the Jungle dress on the runway, creating yet another unforgettable, Google-worthy Versace moment. #MFW #VersaceSS20

A post shared by Versace (@versace) on Sep 20, 2019 at 12:50pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Debuting in the Spring-Summer 2000 Collection, the Jungle print dress worn by @jlo at the Grammy Awards that year, garnered international attention. Millions of people took to the internet to see Jennifer in the legendary dress, making it one the most popular search queries for Google at the time. The epic red-carpet look, and the excitement it created, inspired the team to create Google Images. This season Versace and Google collaborate to celebrate twenty years of the legendary moment in both fashion and Google history. #VersaceSS20 #MFW

A post shared by Versace (@versace) on Sep 20, 2019 at 1:34pm PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Music

1d ago

Opinion: Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Is His Attempt To Get Right With God

Music News

2d ago

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J. Lo And Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show