Gucci Mane Delivers The Bootylicious "Big Booty" Video Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Gucci Mane quickly followed up with his Megan Thee Stallion collab, "Big Booty," by releasing the track's new video.

In the Eif Rivera-directed clip--which will land on the ATL trapper's forthcoming Woptober II project-- barely dressed women twerk alongside Gucci Mane and a fleet of cars. Thee Stallion refuses to miss out on the action. The Houston native hops on top of a horse while she raps and looks cute for the camera.

Big Booty follows the Lex-Luger-produced Richer than "Errybodoy," which features NBA Youngboy and DaBaby.

In other Gucci Mane news, the rapper recently announced a partnership with Gucci. The Atlanta-raised MC took to his Instagram account to announce that he is the new representation of Gucci's 'Cruise20 Collection.' The 39-year-old rapper posted a gallery of photos shot by Harmony Korine. The gallery includes images of Gucci fully dressed in a pool, another of him showing off his muscles with '70s-inspired clothing, while another shows Gucci playing a piano.

In Megan Thee Stallion news, earlier this week at the BET Awards, Thee Stallion walked away with Mixtape of the Year award for Fever, a 14-song effort that features DaBaby and Juicy J. She also recently joined forces with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Watch the video above.