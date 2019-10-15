Haitians Protest For President Jovenel Moise's Resignation

Moise's plans to launch a "dialogue committee" to attempt a resolution but has been met with opposition.

The people of Haiti have taken action to encourage the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. According to The Washington Post, the demonstrations have been gaining steam over the course of six weeks. Since 2017, Moise has been in power with a length of three more years left on his presidency.

Reasons for the protest—which stretches from the country's capital Port-au-Prince to surrounding towns—includes inflation, and other environmental concerns like inadequate drinking water, and a food and fuel shortage. The protestors also call into question the monetary aid the country received after the 2010 earthquake that has yet to reinstall infrastructure to the most affected places.

In a statement issued to the Post, Jake Johnston, an international research associate who focuses on Haiti's economic and policy sectors said "Haiti is facing a broad rejection of a political and economic system that in 30 years has failed to deliver results for the majority of the population. There's a general distrust of politicians and elections. And the promises of economic development after the earthquake have clearly not been met."

In addition to the protests, the United Nations ceased its 15-year peacekeeping mission in the country, The Miami Herald reports. The organization arrived in 2004 to help restore order after Haiti fell into political corruption and violence following President Jean-Bertrand Aristide's exile. The news site adds that some U.N. personnel were also accused of sexual abuse crimes against boys and women and that the organization admitted to its role in 2010's cholera outbreak.