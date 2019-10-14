tekashi-6ix9ine-1571067681 tekashi-6ix9ine-1571067681
New York City's 'Hot 97' Will Not Play Tekashi 6ix9ine's Music After His Prison Release

October 14, 2019 - 11:49 am by Darryl Robertson

With 6ix9ine expected to come home soon, reportedly to a record deal worth $10 million, New York City's Hot 97 radio station is making it known that they will not play his music.

According to a report by TMZ, an executive from the radio station confirmed that they are not planning on playing 6ix9ine's music upon his release from prison. Hot 97's exec admits that the station has never been a big supporter of the rapper. They also dislike the Brooklyn rapper's decision to testify against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates.

This also includes possibly banning the rapper from Summer Jam concert. TMZ  reported that the "Gummo" rapper is too much of a liability to preform at the celebrated concert.

Last year, Hot 97 personality Ebro, host of Ebro in the Morning, traded shots with 6ix9ine after the rapper berated Ebro on "Stoopid."

The executive states  that unless there's a public uproar that demands the station to play an overly successful song, then the company would consider it.

Ebro Darden Denies Report That Says 'Hot 97' Will Not Play Tekashi 6ix9ine's Music

'Hot 97' radio personality Ebro Darden denies a TMZ report which said that the station will not play Tekashi 6ix9ine's music once, and if, he's released from prison.

Earlier today, TMZ published a report that stated that a Hot 97 executive said the station has never really been fans of Tekashi 6ix9ine, and that they will not play his music upon his release. Shortly after the report was published, Ebro responded.

"All execs @HOT97 deny speaking to anyone @TMZ," Ebro wrote in a tweet, "So this means that Tekashi marketing machine is revving up to rally his on-line #Bots and drive stories."

All execs @HOT97 deny speaking to anyone @TMZ ..... so this means that Tekashi marketing machine is revving up to rally his on-line #Bots and drive stories.

— El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 14, 2019

A follower replied how Ebro shuts down new artists. And Ebro responded by saying that he will play Tekashi's music.

And then this... hahahahaha! I just said I was gonna play it. Ya’ll dumb https://t.co/JQAjkE2L9W

— El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 14, 2019

6ix9ine reportedly signed a $10 million deal with his former label, 10k Projects, to record two albums upon his release from prison. It's been reported that one will be recorded in English and the other will be recorded in Spanish. As for his looming release, the rapper's sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. EST.

Justin Bieber Flips 50 Cent's "Many Men" During Studio Session

Less than two weeks after becoming life partners with Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber returns to the studio where he's seen flexing his rap skills on his Instagram Stories.

The "Let Me Love You" singer rapped about his absence from pop culture, and his wife.

“Took a couple years off/Shed a couple tears, dawg/Been a victim of the system/I’m a Christian with a vision/My wife, yeah, I put her on a pedestal/My life is like a movie, The Incredibles," raps Bieber.

He also rapped about taking medication for his depression before borrowing a hook from 50 Cent's "Many Men."

“They put me on some medicine/Never thought that my depression would depend on it/Many men, wish death upon me/ Blood in my eye dog and I can’t see/I’m trying to be what I’m destined to be / And people trying to take my life away."

sounds like justin bieber has a new song on the way that flips 50 cent's “many men” 👀pic.twitter.com/cvdLpAEpFt

— Genius (@Genius) October 11, 2019

Bieber is reportedly back in album working on a new album. Last week, he joined forces with country duo Dan and Shay for the record "10,000 Hours."

Michael Campanella

Tekahshi 6ix9ine Reportedly Signs New Record Deal Worth $10 Million

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly signed a $10 million record deal with his former label 10K Projects for two albums, TMZ reports.

It's said one of the projects will be in English while the other in Spanish. It's unclear what will happen to the deal if 6ix9ine is given less than the minimum 47-year-long sentence he faced before testifying against his former associates and Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members.

Earlier today, Page Six reported that the rapper purchased new beats and plans to record music upon his release.

"It looks like he will be making music right away when he comes home," an anonymous music industry source told the outlet. "He already contacted a young NYC producer, and someone purchased two beats for him."

Last month,  it was reported that Tekashi denied witness protection after testifying against Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, two Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members, who have been found guilty.

The rapper born Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges in January. 69's forthcoming sentencing is scheduled for December 18.

 

