New York City's 'Hot 97' Will Not Play Tekashi 6ix9ine's Music After His Prison Release

With 6ix9ine expected to come home soon, reportedly to a record deal worth $10 million, New York City's Hot 97 radio station is making it known that they will not play his music.

According to a report by TMZ, an executive from the radio station confirmed that they are not planning on playing 6ix9ine's music upon his release from prison. Hot 97's exec admits that the station has never been a big supporter of the rapper. They also dislike the Brooklyn rapper's decision to testify against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates.

This also includes possibly banning the rapper from Summer Jam concert. TMZ reported that the "Gummo" rapper is too much of a liability to preform at the celebrated concert.

Last year, Hot 97 personality Ebro, host of Ebro in the Morning, traded shots with 6ix9ine after the rapper berated Ebro on "Stoopid."

The executive states that unless there's a public uproar that demands the station to play an overly successful song, then the company would consider it.