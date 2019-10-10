Audi Hosts Pre-Emmys Event In West Hollywood
Rich Polk/Getty Images

Issa Rae Becomes Google Assistant's Latest Voice

October 10, 2019 - 3:38 pm by Richy Rosario

Siri, Issa is coming for you. 

Leave it up to your favorite awkward black girl Issa Rae to answer your burning questions on Google Assistant. The Insecure show creator is lending her vocals to the application, The Root reports.

Rae's welcoming voice will be available on any device that has Google Assistant including Google Home, mobile for iOS, Android, and Smart TV. According to Google, you can activate Rae's voice on your device by saying, “Hey Google, talk like Issa.”

Rae is following John Legend’s footsteps in this endeavor. When the opportunity presented itself, she said it was an organic process. "I was in talks to do this last year and was just really intrigued, like, 'What? They want my voice? Why?'" Rae told CNN. "Then, you know, I realized that I use Google Assistant frequently anyway and just thought about how cool it would be to do."

The Los Angeles native said she spent countless hours in a recording studio, spewing a bunch of phrases and words in efforts to synchronize the recording. Rae said it was a challenge, being that she had to pronounce things she’s never said aloud before.

"I'm just so used to reading them. So you're like, 'Oh, I've never actually had to say this word out loud,'" she said. "It was unique. I'd never done anything like that before."

While she might have been a bit frazzled by the experience, she said Google was very supportive of her partnership. "I mean, you're just always scared," she said. "But, no, I was very much assured by the Google team that this was all in fun and several conversations were had to make me feel comfortable doing it."

Rae's voice will available for a limited time in the United States.

In This Story:

Popular

Jason Weaver Turned Down $2M In Exchange For Royalties For 'Lion King' Role

From the Web

More on Vibe

"The Upside" Screening And Conversation With Kevin Hart
Daniel Zuchnik

Kevin Hart Breaks Silence For The First Time Since Car Accident

More than a month after surviving a horrifying car accident, Kevin Hart is speaking out for the first time. The 40-year-old comedian released a statement through his attorney, Andrew Brettler on Thursday (Oct. 11), E! News reports.

Reports claimed that Hart returned to work this week, but Brettler clarified that the Philly native only put in a few hours shooting promos for the Jumanji sequel hitting theaters in December.

"Hart has not been in full costume for these shoots and he's not walking much for them either—sitting through most of the day—even though he can walk on his own. Hart doesn't anticipate going back to work full time until early next year, assuming everything stays on track with his physical therapy.”

The father of three also expressed support for the other passengers in the car, Jared Black, 28, and his fiancee, Rebecca Broxterman, 31. "I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery.”

The three reportedly suffered major back injuries after Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda careened into a ditch in Malibu during the early morning hours of Sept 1. Black was driving the car while Hart and Broxterman were riding shotgun. No one in the vehicle had on seat belts.

Investigators from the California Highway Patrol concluded that the car accident was caused by reckless driving. Black accelerated and subsequently lost control of the steering wheel, according to a CHP report.

Following the crash, Hart was hospitalized for 10 days. As of late last month, Hart has continued his recovery at home where he receives physical therapy.

 

Continue Reading
Colin Kaepernick
Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick’s Team Sets The Record Straight About His NFL Career

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t given up on his dream of getting back in the NFL, per a statement released by his team on Thursday (Oct. 10). The 31-year-old athlete’s agent, Jeff Nalley, and public relations director, addressed “false narratives” about the possibility of Kaepernick getting back in the league.

“There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it important to set the record straight, again,” the statement begins.

“Not a single team” has brought Kaepernick in for a workout since he walked away from the 49ers, although the Seattle Seahawks had him come in for a visit, the team didn’t work him out.

After filing a lawsuit accusing team owners of conspiring to blacklist him from the league Kaepernick, and his former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, reached a confidential settlement with the NFL in February.

Reid currently plays for the Carolina Panthers.

Nalley has reached out to all 32 NFL teams but received “little to no response” on Kaepernick, something that he’s never seen in his 25 years as an agent. He goes on to deny reports that Kaepernick set salary demands, and shares stats to prove that his client is “still good enough” to play football at the “highest level.”

The statement concludes, “In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished.”

Continue Reading
The 2019 ESPYs - Show
Kevin Winter

Ciara, Russell Wilson Launch Boutique Management Company

Ciara and Russell Wilson are entering into a new partnership. The couple are joining forces with talent manager, Jason Weinberg, to launch a boutique management company that will rep talent spanning the worlds of sports and entertainment, Deadline reports.

“The three of us are excited to come together to find and develop the next, future generation of talent,” the Wilsons and Weinberg said in a joint statement released on Thursday (Oct. 10). “We each bring a unique expertise and voice to our respective fields and want to collectively bring that knowledge to representing a select few artists and athletes.”

Ciara also shared a photo of herself and her husband alongside Weinberg with the caption, “honored to be a part of this dream team with @DangeRussWilson and Jason Weinberg to help others succeed in their Sports and Entertainment goals.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So honored to be a part of this dream team with @DangeRussWilson and Jason Weinberg to help others succeed in their Sports and Entertainment goals.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 10, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared the same image on Instagram. “It all starts with a dream,” he wrote. “Grateful for those who helped mine come to life. Now time for others. Fired up to Partner with @Ciara and Jason Weinberg and our teams to help others dreams come true in Sports & Entertainment.”

The company will be an extension of Wilson’s West2East brand management company, and is aimed at working with “a select few top athletes and entertainers who want to inspire the world.”

Weinberg is a founding partner in Untitled Entertainment, which manages top names in entertainment including Britney Spears, Madonna, Naomi Campbell, and Ciara and Russell in film and TV. The pair’s collaboration with Weinberg is separate from their previously formed management relationship.

The duo has been building quite the business portfolio. In August, it was announced that the Grammy-winning singer and NFL player became part owners of the Seattle Sounders Major League Soccer team, and launched the production company, Why Not You.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

1d ago

Robert Glasper Talks 'F**k Yo Feelings,' Yasiin Bey, And Lessons From Herbie Hancock

Music

1d ago

Watch Iman Shumpert Raps In BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher

Music

2d ago

BET Hip Hop Awards 2019: Watch All The Performances Here