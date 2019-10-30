Issa Rae To Executive Produce New HBO Series, "Rap Sh*t"

Issa Rae is adding more titles to her resumé.

Issa Rae continues to carve out her space in the crowded entertainment industry. Warner Media has confirmed that Rae, creator of Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show, will executive produce a new HBO series titled, Rap Sh*t.

According to Deadline, the new HBO Max show will follow a fictional south Florida female rap group who are attempting to break into the music industry.

Rae, along with Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry, and Dave Becky will executive produce the show, with Rae writing the pilot. Rap Sh*t is set to debut in May 2000 on the on-demand video subscription service.

In other Rae news, Atlantic Records recently announced a deal with her Raedio label. The creative is also working on a drama titled, Him or Her, a comedy about the love life of a bisexual black man. As for Rae's A Black Lady Sketch Show, it has been picked up for a second season.

Earlier this month, Rae became the newest voice for Google Assistant. “I’m the new voice of the Google Assistant! Uh, What? " she tweeted in her announcement. "Say 'Hey Google, #TalkLikeIssa” and I’ll answer your questions, tell jokes and even give you compliments. Try me!"