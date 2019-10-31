Jeffrey Wright Reportedly Joins 'The Batman' Cast

The 'Westworld' star will play the role of Commissioner Gordon.

Matt Reeves' The Batman is taking form ahead of its 2021 debut. According to IGN, famed actor Jeffrey Wright is the latest thespian to hop onboard. The Westworld star will play the role of Commissioner Gordon.

James W. Gordon serves as Gotham City's head of law enforcement. He works in tandem with Batman to defeat crime within the metropolis. A few actors that have played this role on the silver screen include J.K. Simmons, Ben McKenzie, Gary Oldman.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves discussed his plans for the latest Batman film.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," he said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

Robert Pattinson will take on the title role as Zoe Kravitz will suit up as Catwoman. According to The Wrap, The Batman will commence its theatrical release on June 25, 2021.