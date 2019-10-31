2019 Comic-Con International - "Westworld III" Panel
Jeffrey Wright speaks at the "Westworld III" Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright Reportedly Joins 'The Batman' Cast

October 31, 2019 - 11:43 am by VIBE Staff

The 'Westworld' star will play the role of Commissioner Gordon.

Matt Reeves' The Batman is taking form ahead of its 2021 debut. According to IGN, famed actor Jeffrey Wright is the latest thespian to hop onboard. The Westworld star will play the role of Commissioner Gordon.

James W. Gordon serves as Gotham City's head of law enforcement. He works in tandem with Batman to defeat crime within the metropolis. A few actors that have played this role on the silver screen include J.K. Simmons, Ben McKenzie, Gary Oldman.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves discussed his plans for the latest Batman film.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," he said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

Robert Pattinson will take on the title role as Zoe Kravitz will suit up as Catwoman. According to The Wrap, The Batman will commence its theatrical release on June 25, 2021.

Popular

Beloved 'Friday' Actor John Witherspoon Passes Away At Age 77

From the Web

More on Vibe

issa-rae-hbo-rap-shit-1572448348
Rich Polk

Issa Rae To Executive Produce New HBO Series, "Rap Sh*t"

Issa Rae continues to carve out her space in the crowded entertainment industry. Warner Media has confirmed that Rae, creator of Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show, will executive produce a new HBO series titled, Rap Sh*t.

According to Deadline, the new HBO Max show will follow a fictional south Florida female rap group who are attempting to break into the music industry. 

Rae, along with Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry, and Dave Becky will executive produce the show, with Rae writing the pilot. Rap Sh*t is set to debut in May 2020 on the on-demand video subscription service.

In other Rae news, Atlantic Records recently announced a deal with her Raedio label. The creative is also working on a drama titled, Him or Her, a comedy about the love life of a bisexual black man. As for Rae's A Black Lady Sketch Show, it has been picked up for a second season.

Earlier this month, Rae became the newest voice for Google Assistant. “I’m the new voice of the Google Assistant! Uh, What? " she tweeted in her announcement. "Say 'Hey Google, #TalkLikeIssa” and I’ll answer your questions, tell jokes and even give you compliments. Try me!"

Continue Reading
Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" - Show
Honoree Eddie Murphy speaks onstage at Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy To Bring Back Classic Characters For 'Saturday Night Live' Return

Eddie Murphy's return to Saturday Night Live may arrive with a delightful heaping of his most iconic characters.

For the first time in 35 years, Murphy will return to his old stomping grounds to host the show's holiday episode this December. While promoting his new hilarious film Dolemite Is My Name, Murphy shared on Late Show with Stephen Colbert how he's like to revisit favorable characters like Gumby and grown-up Buckwheat (Little Rascals).

"Oh yeah, I'm gonna do Gumby," he said Friday (Oct. 25). "I'm trying to figure out some reason to do a Velvet Jones, and Mister Robinson's Neighborhood. ... And a funny Buckwheat sketch. [laughs] you don't wanna go back after 35 years and feel, 'Eh, that was alright.'"

Murphy mentioned the ideas are fleeting at the moment, considering the SNL starts rehearsal the week before the live show but the presence of characters from his past will remind everyone of the comedian's magic. The actor was just in his 20s when he stepped on the scene at SNL in the late 80s with original characters like Mister Robinson, an homage and parody of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood and the infamous "White Like Me" sketch/mockumentary, where he explored racial inequalities.

Murphy's film Dolemite Is My Name is based on Rudy Ray Moore's early days as a comedian and innovator in the blaxploitation film genre. Executively produced by Murphy, the film also stars fellow legend Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Check out the interview below.

Check out our red carpet interviews with Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes and more from Dolemite Is My Name premiere here.

Continue Reading

Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes And More Talk 'Dolemite Is My Name' And The Top 5 Comedians Of All Time

Black comedy's finest made their way to Westwood, California for the red carpet premiere of Dolemite Is My Name, Netflix's newest film starring the incomparable Eddie Murphy.

Held at the Regency Theater, actors and comedians Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key chatted with VIBE about their roles, working with the film's director Craig Brewer and the inspirational story of the legendary blaxploitation actor Rudy Ray Moore

"I just had a screening in my hometown of Memphis and all these young rappers came up to me and they were emotional," Brewer said. "They were like, 'I didn't know anything about this guy and his story is a lot like mine.'"

"It was an inspiration because you looked a guy who knew nothing about making a movie," said actor-comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans. "He no background in filmmaking and he did it."

Welsey Snipes added, "You'll come out of here laughing. You'll come out of here inspired, but it also teaches you to never let go of the dream and never let go of the vision. Then sooner or later, you'll be right on time."

When asked about his top 5 comedians of all time, Eddie Murphy replied. "The king is Richard Pryor. That's forever. Nobody is half-way close. He is the ceiling of the artform. The other four don't count. It's Richard."

Watch our full interviews above. Dolemite Is My Name is on Netflix now.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Lists

23h ago

John Witherspoon's Funniest Hip-Hop Music Video Cameos

News

1d ago

Ice Cube, Regina King, Martin Lawrence And More React To John Witherspoon's Death

Movies & TV

1d ago

Issa Rae To Executive Produce New HBO Series, "Rap Sh*t"