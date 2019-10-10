Boeing 787 Dreamliner Takes First Test Flight
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Jessica Nabongo Becomes First Black Woman To Visit Every Country In The World

October 10, 2019 - 1:32 pm by Richy Rosario

Congrats, Jessica! 

A Detroit woman of Ugandan descent has broken a world record. Jessica Nabongo became the first black woman to travel to 195 countries, ABC News reports. Nabongo got an itch to start traveling after quitting her job in the pharmaceutical industry, where she then started teaching English in Japan.

She’s also lived in London where she studied at the London School of Economics. Later, she obtained employment with the United Nations where she resided in Italy and Benin.

Nabongo’s feat of touching down in 195 countries came to fruition when she visited Seychelles, a country in East Africa. There are 150 people who have reportedly been to every country—the majority being white European men. While this has been a dream come true, Nabongo advises to dig deep and ask yourself why you'd like to travel to certain places.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Welcome to the Seychelles 🇸🇨 !! Country 195 of 195! 😝😆😏🥺😩😳🤯🤗😎⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ So much to say but for now I will just say thank you to this entire community for all of your support. This was our journey and thanks to all of you who came along for the ride!! ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Thanks to the 54 people that are here celebrating with me in the Seychelles with the gorgeous backdrop of the @thehresortseychelles with the planning expertise of @vividvibeseventplanning! Last night was unreal and I’m so so grateful. My heart is full!!! ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 👗 : Sho via @neimanmarcus 👠 : Yeezy Season 8 via @mytheresa.com Earrings: @84gem 📷 : @christa.shoots #catchmein195 #catchmeinseychelles #catchmeintheseychelles

A post shared by Jessica (🚫Jess) Nabongo 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@thecatchmeifyoucan) on

“People look at a photo of me in Bali and they say, ‘That’s cool, I want to go to Bali,’” she said. “But everyone needs to ask themselves, ‘What is your why? Why do you want to do what it is you want to do?’ I hope people would be more reflective than reactive. Not just like, ‘Oh Bali, that’s a cute picture, I want to go.’"

In efforts to help fund her travels, Nabongo is a social media influencer and exchanges social media posts for swanky hotel stays. She’s also created Gofundme pages. Scroll through her Instagram and you’ll see a beautifully curated montage of images captioned with insightful information of her experiences in any particular region of the world.

During her stay in Pakistan, she reflected on visiting a Muslim country as a woman, and the misconceptions the western world has on the Middle East.

“When I arrived to check-in for my flight to Pakistan, there were only men in line and I felt slightly uncomfortable, it had nothing to do with them and everything to do with me. Fast forward and I’ve been blown away by the kindness and respect that Pakistani men have exhibited, some of the best treatment by men in all the countries I’ve visited,” she wrote. “While standing waiting for my luggage a man brought me a trolley without me asking. Men have often stepped to the side and keep a healthy distance which has made me feel super comfortable as a woman traveling solo in this country. “⁣

 

View this post on Instagram

 

TRAVELING SOLO AS A WOMAN⁣ ⁣ When I arrived to check in for my flight to Pakistan, there were only men in line and I felt slightly uncomfortable, it had nothing to do with them and everything to do with me. Fast forward and I’ve been blown away by the kindness and respect that Pakistani men have exhibited, some of the best treatment by men in all the countries I’ve visited. While standing waiting for my luggage a man brought me a trolley without me asking. Men have often stepped to the side and keep a healthy distance which has made me feel super comfortable as a woman traveling solo in this country. ⁣ ⁣ So far I have traveled to 85 countries solo spanning six continents! My first time traveling solo was in 2007 to London, Paris and Madrid. I reached the cities on my own then met friends. Paris chewed me up and spit me out, but that’s a story for another time. ⁣ ⁣ My first full solo trip was Costa Rica in 2009. I recall not really knowing what to do on my own. I spent time walking around, reading, journaling and sitting in parks. I joined a group tour for a day trip to Arenal and asked strangers to take my picture as I still do today. ⁣ ⁣ People often ask me the best countries for solo travel and I think that anywhere in the world is fine for solo travel depending on your level of comfort with the culture. If you are American you may be comfortable in places that someone from the Middle East may not be and vice versa so to give a list would be doing a disservice to the huge diversity of my followers. ⁣ ⁣ The only place that I personally will never travel to alone again is India. I simply do not feel comfortable alone there, the men make me very very uncomfortable. That isn’t to say you shouldn’t. There are plenty of women I know that have done repeat solo trips to India. We each have to have our own experiences! ⁣ ⁣ Tips for solo travel:⁣ 1. Go somewhere you will feel comfortable, because when you’re comfortable you can be confident and when you’re confident you don’t look vulnerable. ⁣ 2. Trust your intuition, she’s probably right!! ⁣ ⁣ Have you ever traveled solo? Which do you recommend or not recommend for solo travelers? Any other tips? 📷 @projectfairplay

A post shared by Jessica (🚫Jess) Nabongo 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@thecatchmeifyoucan) on

However, Nabongo admits she's experienced racism in other countries, even in Africa. "The discrimination that I faced in South Africa was ridiculous. Not only from white South Africans, which many would expect, but also from black South Africans," she said.

Still, some experiences were better than others. "Senegal, it's amazing. You don't see them privileging white people over Africans. They treat everyone the same. Same in Ghana."

In This Story:

Popular

Jason Weaver Turned Down $2M In Exchange For Royalties For 'Lion King' Role

From the Web

More on Vibe

"The Upside" Screening And Conversation With Kevin Hart
Daniel Zuchnik

Kevin Hart Breaks Silence For The First Time Since Car Accident

More than a month after surviving a horrifying car accident, Kevin Hart is speaking out for the first time. The 40-year-old comedian released a statement through his attorney, Andrew Brettler on Thursday (Oct. 11), E! News reports.

Reports claimed that Hart returned to work this week, but Brettler clarified that the Philly native only put in a few hours shooting promos for the Jumanji sequel hitting theaters in December.

"Hart has not been in full costume for these shoots and he's not walking much for them either—sitting through most of the day—even though he can walk on his own. Hart doesn't anticipate going back to work full time until early next year, assuming everything stays on track with his physical therapy.”

The father of three also expressed support for the other passengers in the car, Jared Black, 28, and his fiancee, Rebecca Broxterman, 31. "I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery.”

The three reportedly suffered major back injuries after Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda careened into a ditch in Malibu during the early morning hours of Sept 1. Black was driving the car while Hart and Broxterman were riding shotgun. No one in the vehicle had on seat belts.

Investigators from the California Highway Patrol concluded that the car accident was caused by reckless driving. Black accelerated and subsequently lost control of the steering wheel, according to a CHP report.

Following the crash, Hart was hospitalized for 10 days. As of late last month, Hart has continued his recovery at home where he receives physical therapy.

 

Continue Reading
Colin Kaepernick
Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick’s Team Sets The Record Straight About His NFL Career

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t given up on his dream of getting back in the NFL, per a statement released by his team on Thursday (Oct. 10). The 31-year-old athlete’s agent, Jeff Nalley, and public relations director, addressed “false narratives” about the possibility of Kaepernick getting back in the league.

“There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it important to set the record straight, again,” the statement begins.

“Not a single team” has brought Kaepernick in for a workout since he walked away from the 49ers, although the Seattle Seahawks had him come in for a visit, the team didn’t work him out.

After filing a lawsuit accusing team owners of conspiring to blacklist him from the league Kaepernick, and his former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, reached a confidential settlement with the NFL in February.

Reid currently plays for the Carolina Panthers.

Nalley has reached out to all 32 NFL teams but received “little to no response” on Kaepernick, something that he’s never seen in his 25 years as an agent. He goes on to deny reports that Kaepernick set salary demands, and shares stats to prove that his client is “still good enough” to play football at the “highest level.”

The statement concludes, “In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished.”

Continue Reading
The 2019 ESPYs - Show
Kevin Winter

Ciara, Russell Wilson Launch Boutique Management Company

Ciara and Russell Wilson are entering into a new partnership. The couple are joining forces with talent manager, Jason Weinberg, to launch a boutique management company that will rep talent spanning the worlds of sports and entertainment, Deadline reports.

“The three of us are excited to come together to find and develop the next, future generation of talent,” the Wilsons and Weinberg said in a joint statement released on Thursday (Oct. 10). “We each bring a unique expertise and voice to our respective fields and want to collectively bring that knowledge to representing a select few artists and athletes.”

Ciara also shared a photo of herself and her husband alongside Weinberg with the caption, “honored to be a part of this dream team with @DangeRussWilson and Jason Weinberg to help others succeed in their Sports and Entertainment goals.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So honored to be a part of this dream team with @DangeRussWilson and Jason Weinberg to help others succeed in their Sports and Entertainment goals.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 10, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared the same image on Instagram. “It all starts with a dream,” he wrote. “Grateful for those who helped mine come to life. Now time for others. Fired up to Partner with @Ciara and Jason Weinberg and our teams to help others dreams come true in Sports & Entertainment.”

The company will be an extension of Wilson’s West2East brand management company, and is aimed at working with “a select few top athletes and entertainers who want to inspire the world.”

Weinberg is a founding partner in Untitled Entertainment, which manages top names in entertainment including Britney Spears, Madonna, Naomi Campbell, and Ciara and Russell in film and TV. The pair’s collaboration with Weinberg is separate from their previously formed management relationship.

The duo has been building quite the business portfolio. In August, it was announced that the Grammy-winning singer and NFL player became part owners of the Seattle Sounders Major League Soccer team, and launched the production company, Why Not You.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

1d ago

Robert Glasper Talks 'F**k Yo Feelings,' Yasiin Bey, And Lessons From Herbie Hancock

Music

1d ago

Watch Iman Shumpert Raps In BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher

Music

2d ago

BET Hip Hop Awards 2019: Watch All The Performances Here