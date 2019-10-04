Jessie Reyez Speaks On Deportation In New Video For "Far Away"
Singer Jessie Reyez explains the unfortunate experience of losing a loved-one to deportation in her new song and video titled, “Far Away.”
In the Peter Huang-directed visuals, the Columbia-Candaian native singer dances alone while her partner stares into the camera with frightened eyes. The "Imported" singer tells the story of making love work while her partner attempts to become a U.S. citizen.
VIBE spoke with Reyez shorty after the release of her debut EP Kiddo, where she spoke about some of the issues that women face.
"I love that women are coming together to talk about sh*t we have to deal with," she said. "It's been around forever, but it reveals itself in waves. It's shi**y that we're in 2017 and people are still dealing with things that happened 20 years ago."
Reyez is coming off her successful 2018 effort Being Human in Public, which contains the 6lack-assisted hit song "Imported."
Watch the video above.