Kanye West
‘Jesus Is King’ Is Kanye West’s Attempt To Get Right With God

October 1, 2019 - 5:23 pm by Kiana Fitzgerald

Less than two hours have passed since I received confirmation that I somehow scored tickets to Kanye West’s Jesus Is King NYC listening session. You know, the album that was supposed to drop last Friday? It’s now Sunday, and this session seems to be the only guaranteed way to hear the album.

I scroll through Twitter to see if copping the free tickets was just that easy. I’m especially curious, given the vocal pushback against Kanye over the past year and a half, by a slew of his now-former fans who took issue with his seemingly newfound, conservative opinions.

But I see a frenzy on my timeline, courtesy of the unofficial Ye documentarians behind @KanyePodcast, of other people still clamoring to get tickets. Many of the passes were snapped up by scalpers, who were selling them for as much as $150 each, if not more.

It’s a shame, but it’s the name of the game. Especially for any event involving Kanye West.

After throwing on the nearest clean outfit, I hop on the train to head to the venue, United Palace, in Washington Heights; it doesn’t take long to find other people who are, too. They’re wearing Yeezys. And they can’t stop chattering.

As the stops come, one after another, more Yeezys board the subway car. Most of them are pristine, but some—the cream white and butter 350s, in particular—are just impossible to keep clean. In a lot of ways, they reflect their creator: they’re ostentatious, but in the simplest way. And, try as you might, you can’t get them back to the way they used to be once the façade has been stained. You just have to accept their current state, and press on.

An hour-plus journey later, I get off the train and follow the sea of Yeezys for the three-minute walk to the venue. Once inside the theater—30 minutes after doors open, and an hour and a half after standing in line—my phone is placed inside a locked bag and given back to me. Thankfully, I have two McDonald’s napkins and a pen in my purse to take notes.

I rush through the ornate and stately United Palace, which doubles as a non-profit cultural/performing arts center and church, and pass by merch stands. I only have time to briefly examine the set-up, but my eyes bug out of my head when I get a glimpse of what Ye is selling: Jesus Is King hoodies for $140. You read that right. One hundred and forty buckaroos.

Several failed attempts to grab a seat later, I finally find one near the back of the space, on the lower floor. No more than a minute later, the crowd collectively jumps to its feet and begins chanting “Yeezy! Yeezy!”

“All rise,” I think to myself, “for the Honorable Kanye West.”

I take a look around to get a better idea about who still counts themselves among Kanye’s diehard fans. Social media would indicate that his recent events cater mostly to white audiences. “Kanye gentrified his own fan base,” Bronx comedian Desus Nice tweeted Saturday. But here, it’s a completely mixed experience. To my immediate left is an Asian couple; to my right, two white men (who don’t clap for anything, all night). Behind me is a Hispanic couple, and in front of me are two young black women, wearing matching black-on-black Jesus Is King sweatshirts.

The event begins with a brief hello from the 42-year-old Chicago rapper, but I can’t see him because so many people are standing on their seats, trying to get a better look at the man who provided them with a soundtrack to their lives. It’s equally treacly and touching.

After greeting us, Kanye introduces two films: the first is about five minutes long, about the making of Jesus Is King. When the clip rolls, tiny silhouettes grace the wings of the dark stage. Even from the back of the venue, I can make out Saint and North West, dancing and clapping along with their father’s take on worship music. As the night progresses, North edges closer and closer to center stage, wanting to be applauded and seen just as much as Ye.

In both the short film and in an approximately 15-minute preview of the Jesus Is King IMAX documentary, Kanye places an immense focus on his choir. In a stirring moment, the singers flip his moody 808s & Heartbreak cut, “Say You Will,” into one of their signature Christ-focused covers: “Savor His Grace; it’s in His will.”

There are powerful moments aplenty, including close-ups on beautiful black women shedding tears while praising God; women who remind me of my own sister, who sings in a choir back home in Texas. But the energy in this room is conflicting. People who likely have never set foot in a black church are leaping up and “testifying” in a way that looks hauntingly familiar, but contrived. Studied. It looks like a lot of pretending.

Thankfully, I don’t have to wallow for long in my shadiness. Kanye takes his position in front of the stage, MPC at the ready, and begins the show we’ve all been waiting for.

The first track he plays, “Up From the Ashes,” bounces like a track Chance would have put on Coloring Book. “I come to You empty, free of my pride,” Ye vocalizes over gentle, minimal production. Everyone stays tame and in their seats, enjoying the moment but waiting for the next song.

The second Kanye presses play on the next track, “Follow God,” a few stans pop out of their seats, almost like synchronized jack-in-the-boxes. At this moment, Kanye tells us he needs us all to stand up. Of course, most of the audience thought that meant to storm the aisles, climb over seats, and hop onstage with Ye. I can honestly 1000% understand why this was the song that moved him to move us: driven by a soul sample, which I can’t yet put my finger on, it brings to mind Kanye’s 2011 collaboration with Jay-Z, “Otis.”

Three tracks into the album (“On God”), two things become abundantly clear: 1) Kanye did not have permission to tell his fans to break venue protocol and rush to the stage; and 2) Jesus Is King has a peculiar pattern—there’s no distinct sound that travels from one song to the next.

After security does its best to restabilize United Palace, Kanye continues to play “On God.” A vast change from the tracks before it, “On God” veers more toward electronic than gospel or hip-hop.

“Sunday,” on the other hand, is guitar-driven and brooding. On top of that, it has a witty hook: “Closed on Sunday, you like Chick-fil-A… Follow Jesus, listen now—obey.” Ye is feeling this one so he runs it back again, so his fans can get the “Chick-fil-A” line down. And they do.

A more experimental track follows “Sunday”: “Water.” It immediately reminds me of both Frank Ocean and Imogen Heap; it’s evocative, warbling, and tender, and there are countless moving parts. All I can think is: I would much rather hear this, than hear Ye rap about bleached assholes.

You might recall this tainted subject from Ye’s opening bars on “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” off of 2016’s The Life of Pablo. It was particularly jarring to hear after “Ultralight Beam” at the start of the project, which Kanye explained would be “a gospel album with a whole lot of cursing on it.”

It’s almost like Kanye is now bending over backwards to make up for his TLOP gospel album pump fake. On “Selah,” track six, the song is overpowered by organs and what sounds like irreverent yelling, but is likely just Ye’s way of worshipping. He doubles down IRL at the end, with what can only be described as a series of Howard Dean screams.

“New Body,” the only song that’s been heard by the public (via leaks), sounds downright terrible in this venue. The speakers at the front of the space and the soundstage in back, near me, just aren’t aligning. (The drums, my God, the drums.) I wait patiently for the next song, which I think Ye calls “Ugliest Nightmare”; that title is not on the latest version of the tracklist posted by Kim Kardashian West, but it seems to match up with “LA Monster”: “Everyone is saying they woke, but they sleep,” Ye raps. “Walking dead, eyes closed.”

Kanye plays one of the most moving tracks on Jesus Is King penultimately: “Hands On,” featuring revered gospel musician Fred Hammond. “Tell the devil that I’m going on strike,” Ye announces. “I been working for him my whole life.” He gets even more honest later in the song: “‘What are you hearing from the Christians?’ They’ll be the first ones to judge me. Make me feel like nobody love me.” This made it very clear, to me, that Kanye is aware of the conversations happening around him, whether he chooses to engage or not.

The final track of the night is “Use This Gospel,” featuring No Malice, Pusha-T, and Kenny G. Before Ye can play the track in full, the NYPD enters and shines its light of authority down the aisles, announcing the concert is over. We’re effectively being shut down, but Kanye pushes through and has the crowd sing and hum with him until the end. “Use this gospel for protection,” Ye advises in song. “It’s a hard road to heaven.”

To be frank, Jesus Is King doesn’t compare to hardly any of Kanye’s previous works. The one thing it does have in common, with The Life of Pablo and ye, is that Kanye is reportedly still making adjustments to the project, beyond the final countdown. The production itself could hypothetically be tinkered with endlessly, and a reported Nicki Minaj verse could pop up. But Ye’s bars feel locked into place: simple, unpretentious worship. It sounds like he’s learning how to rap all over again, complete with figurative training wheels. You know how on Showtime at the Apollo, if a kid sings “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” badly, the audience still can’t boo them because it’s a song about God? Same thing.

But, Kanye has retained a lot of the elements that we know and love/d him for: the explorative production, the augmented, autotuned vocals, and perhaps most of all, his enthusiasm. A lot of the things that we love about Kanye are still there. It just so happens that this time, he’s backed by a choir, singing straight to Jesus.

Kanye is trying to do something revolutionary—he’s pivoting in real time from a flippant, sex-obsessed rapper, to a focused man of God, both in purpose and on wax. This has happened before: the late Bushwick Bill, DMX, and the aforementioned No Malice are just a few MCs who turned their lives over to Christ and dedicated their careers to praising Him. But none of them have the platform, or staying power, that Kanye holds.

On the ride home after the listening session, the subway cars fill with Yeezys, yet again. About halfway to Brooklyn, a young white man startlingly yells out, “Hey! Somebody AirDrop that Kanye!” A few folks laugh, but the force field of Ye’s energy has waned by this point. The event lasted an exact hour, leading me to speculate that people were left wanting more; especially fans who are used to his bombastic, elaborate performances.

Still, Kanye’s fans on the subway genuinely describe the event as “fire” and “crazy.” At this level of fandom, they probably don’t care what the album is even about: they’re just buying into the brand of Kanye West. His stans are always going to show up. They will always buy his merch, by the bag—even if it’s connected to a religion they don’t believe in, yet.

In all fairness, Kanye is a legend. Despite his polarizing comments over the past year and a half, he has accomplished things in his roughly two-decade-long career that many would take several lifetimes to complete. He will likely never be “canceled.” His works are woven too tightly into the stitching of our musical tastes and more importantly, our memories.

I get off at my stop, happy to finally be free to think to myself about what exactly just happened, and what this might mean for Ye’s future success. As I walk out of the subway station, a lasting moment is imprinted in my brain: before sharing the album, Kanye asked the audience to praise Jesus with him. His request was met with a smattering of half-hearted applause.

Remy Ma
Paras Griffin

Remy Ma’s Comments On Antonio Brown Show That Conversations On Sexual Violence In Hip Hop Media Lack Range

Following Monday’s episode of Revolt TV’s State of the Culture, Remy Ma’s commentary on former NFL player Antonio Brown’s rape allegations stirred up frustrations with how sexual violence is discussed in hip-hop media. Brown’s situation has been a hot topic so it was no surprise that it was a show segment, but Ma’s soundbite proves conversations in the space on sexual violence desperately need more empathy, nuance, and depth.

Some context: Earlier this month, Britney Taylor, a trainer from Florida, accused Brown of rape in 2018 and filed a federal lawsuit (the amount would be determined in court). She has not filed criminal charges against Brown. Brown denied the allegations and refused to shell out $2 million in a settlement with Taylor, ESPN reported. Remy called out Taylor’s decision to seek money via civil court before filing criminal charges, during the show.

“If you rape my daugher, my sister...I don’t want your money,” Remy said. “I tell y’all all the time. I want you castrated...the things that I want done are crimes. Worst-case scenario I want something to happen to you to where you’re removed from being able to do this to someone else. When you come to me with a number, and say, ‘Hey give me two million dollars and I’ll go away,’ now to me that’s like you’re being paid.”

“But some people feel that that’s the compensation that they want,” co-host Eboni K Williams, who is also an attorney, rebutted.

But Remy continued to push back. “It seems like in a lot of these alleged sexual assault cases, the women are asking for money, ‘Hey give me some money and I’ll feel better.’ To me in any exchange with sexual acts are being compensated with money that’s prostitution.”

Host Joe Budden corrected Remy, but she doubled down on her comments by mocking victims who recount their traumatic experiences.

The truth is many people think like Remy and see victims who want to be compensated as extortionists scheming for a big check. Brown’s lawyer has chosen this messaging in response to Taylor’s lawsuit. Remy has previously caught heat on the topic when the show discussed Bill Cosby and R. Kelly’s cases in 2018. In both instances, viewers criticized her for being more defensive of the famous men than their alleged victims. This shaming is one reason why most victims don’t come forward with allegations.

Implying that Taylor and others who want compensation are money-hungry and not possibly seeking an alternative route to justice ignores that going the path of filing criminal charges can be a humiliating experience. Last year, President Trump called out professor Christine Blasey Ford for not filing a police report against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for sexual assault allegations when they were in high school. This birthed the hashtag “#WhyIDidntReport” in which thousands described why they felt isolated and silenced after being assaulted. The stats support their sentiments. Out of every 1000 sexual assaults, 995 perpetrators will walk free, according to the resti (RAINN), the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. Three out of four cases go unreported, the organization states. Most don’t report to the police because they fear retaliation and think the police will not help.

Remy also shamed victims of sexual assault who seek compensation by shaming sex workers. Sex workers already face a difficult fight for human rights so these comments harm them too. Firstly, sex work is when money is exchanged for sex between consenting adults — as Joe Budden stated. But once someone’s sexual boundaries have been violated, whether at a party, on a date or during an exchange of sex for money, they have been assaulted. And if the victim seeks compensation in the aftermath, that is called restitution, not prostitution. As Williams brought up during the segment, a victim may seek compensation because they need to pay for medical and or therapy bills or have to be out of work for several months as they cope with the incident.

Ultimately, no one has the right to tell a victim or survivor what justice should look like to them, whether it’s pressing criminal charges, seeking compensation, or restorative justice in which a survivor may want an apology face to face from the person who assaulted them.

What’s also disappointing about Remy Ma’s comments on sexual violence is that they don’t align with her advocacy on behalf of black incarcerated women. Remy was released from prison in 2014 after serving six years for shooting a former friend in 2008. The rapper shed light on how black women in prison are often neglected. “I've gotten to meet women that haven't seen their children in a decade that live 40 minutes from them,” she told Fader in 2017. “Women who have husbands that they haven't seen since they got incarcerated 20 years ago. Women whose friends have signed them off as a loss,” she continued. She said incarcerated men often received so many visitors that visits were cut short. In 2018, Remy also launched a clothing line with VIM Vixen that donates proceeds to her foundation, which is working to empower women and their families who have been negatively affected by incarceration and the re-entry process.

Research shows one obstacle women and girls who are incarcerated face is sexual assault. The sexual abuse to prison pipeline is real and it starts young. Thirty-one percent of girls in the juvenile system have been sexually abused, according to a 2015 report by the Human Rights Project for Girls, Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality, and Ms. Foundation for Women. Eighty-six percent of women in jail have experienced sexual assault prior to being incarcerated, according to the Vera Institute. This especially impacts black women and girls, who are three-and-a-half times more likely to be imprisoned than white women and girls. Their victimization can lead to their incarceration. Take Cynotia Brown and Alexis Martin cases as examples. Not to mention women also face sexual assault while in prison. Given that the issues of incarceration and sexual assault intersect, how can Remy be an advocate for these women while consistently showing little empathy for survivors and victims of sexual violence? It isn’t adding up.

Some have brought up that Remy is also a victim of sexual assault, but that does not make her an authority on the subject. And although women are more likely to face this issue, women can still internalize and preserve misogyny. Discussing sexual violence requires knowledge and sensitivity, and Remy is unfortunately unequipped. The segment was not a top 10 rappers of all-time list, in which people can debate their own tastes. They were discussing something that happens to Americans every 73 seconds, according to RAINN. This means you or someone you know has been assaulted. The issue dates back centuries and intersects with other issues like poverty, gender identity, and sexuality. Sexual violence can result in emotional, physical and generational trauma, lead to economic insecurity, and even more extremely, death. Having researched and or worked with those who have experienced these issues should always be required before speaking on it.

Remy wouldn’t be the first woman in entertainment to be called out for their commentary on sexual violence. Da Brat and Erykah Badu have also been criticized recently. And countless men in the business continue to be rape apologists. But it’s time for platforms like Revolt to make it commonplace to consult organizations that have done work on sexual violence, like Black Women’s Blueprint, Survived and Punished, or the Georgetown Law Center's Initiative on Gender Justice and Opportunity before these discussions. These conversations need more visibility, but if the individuals on the panel lack basic understanding and spew harmful viewpoints, then the message fails viewers. Instead of dismantling sexual violence, these moments uphold it and the culture does not need it.

Polaris Slingshot And RZR Host Star-studded Adventure Ride
A view of the atmosphere at the Star-studded Adventure Ride hosted by Polaris Slingshot And RZR on September 12, 2019 in Tenmile, Oregon.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Polaris Inc.

Polaris' Slingshot And RZR Offer Unforgettable Behind-The-Wheel Experiences

Polaris is taking customers on a wild ride. The company behind more than 30 products including off-roading vehicles and snowmobiles offers up unforgettable experiences that cater to your inner adrenaline junky.

Earlier in the month, the motorsports giant flew members of the press and social media influencers, including Snoop Dogg's son Cordell Broadus, rapper Bia and BMX rider Nigel Slyvester, to Eugene, Oregon for the Polaris All Out Adventure. The daylong event gave participants a behind-the-wheel experience with the Polaris RZR and Polaris Slingshot.

After being in business for more than 60 years, Polaris continues to expand its reach to include a diverse group of consumers. “[It's about] creating accessibility to power sports and an interest that maybe folks didn’t have before because they saw it as something that you had to be off in the woods [to do], or you have to be off in the snow,” Joey Lindahl- Marketing Manager, Customer Growth & Engagement told VIBE.

“We make all that stuff, too — but now this is another option and it is really something that we see resonate with a lot more people than maybe have been our other products in the past.” The company has seen “organic growth” among “young riders, women, and people of color,” added Lindahl.

Among the lineup of impressive creations, the Polaris Slingshot steals the show. The sleek, three-wheel autocycle reaches speeds of more than 200 mph and was designed by Tiger Bracy, Polaris' Senior Manager of Industrial Design.

Bracy has worked with Polaris for more than a decade and is among the small group of black designers in his field. And even after years in the business, Bracy still gets excited to see his designs go from paper to pavement.

“I’ve been doing it so long that I’m used to it,” Bracy shared with VIBE when asked of his reaction to seeing a Slingshot on the road. “I think the first time that I saw something [that I designed] it wasn’t on-road if was an off-road product. It wasn’t [about] seeing someone on it, it was it being manufactured and coming together. Because in my brain I can see this but it’s still on paper, once it's out and it’s there and people are enjoying it? [My] mind [is] blown.”

More customers have identified with the Slingshot than the company anticipated, which allows Polaris to learn more about a diversified group of buyers. Although the Slingshot doesn't have a specific target audience, it was designed to “reach a different buyer,” Bracy explained.

“It’s not for everybody,” he said. “It’s a polarizing vehicle in terms of how you drive it, how it looks, but we wanted to take that risk to go find a new area.”

See more in the video below.

2019 BET Awards - Show
Kevin Winter

10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Released Two Albums In The Same Year

One presumes that when an artist reaches album release time, they’ll approach each cycle with a fully conceptualized idea of what they want for the album and how they want it to be received. Consider all the creation, recording, sample clearances, planning, and shipping deadlines that have to be met before an LP makes it to fans’ ears. It can take months, even years, for an artist to get an album done. Only a handful of hip-hop artists have gone against traditional methods and accomplished the ambitious feat of dropping two albums in the same year.

DaBaby has already made a strong case for rap’s Rookie of the Year in 2019, with his March album Baby On Baby featuring the hit song "Suge" and standout appearances on Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III, Post Malone’s “Enemies,” and Lil Nas X’s “Panini” remix. But with Friday's release of KIRK, he joins rare company. Rappers have been releasing multiple projects within a year in the form of mixtapes and EPs for a long time now, but putting out two full-length studio albums is a difficult task for any artist to shoulder. To accomplish such a feat is a testament to an artist’s dedication and drawing power if they take on the hefty task.

2Pac Year: 1996 Albums: All Eyez On Me; The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory

2Pac had always been known for his intense work ethic, especially following his release from prison in 1995. After signing with Death Row, 2Pac spent endless amounts of hours in the studio churning out music at a quick rate. By February 1996, Pac had enough music to release hip-hop’s first double-full-length solo album, All Eyez on Me. The 27-track album has 2Pac embracing the “thug life” mantra heavily, a sharp departure from the social and politically conscious rhymes on his previous albums. It spawned five singles (two No. 1’s with “How Do U Want It” and “California Love”) and topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

He earned another No. 1 album with The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, two months after his murder in September 1996. Under his Makaveli alias, the album has 2Pac taking on a darker tone and sending shots to his rivals at the time, including The Notorious B.I.G, Diddy, Mobb Deep, Jay-Z and more. Both albums are amongst the most celebrated and best-selling hip-hop albums of all time.

DMX Year: 1998 Albums: It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot; Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood

DMX made a huge impact when he dropped his first two albums, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, in 1998. In a time where hip-hop was dominated by flashy suits and feel good records, fans flocked to DMX’s brand of tough, gritty street rap and propelled his first two albums to the top of the charts. It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot is a grim introduction to the angry, chaotic mind of Earl Simmons. It featured Sheek Louch, Mase, The Lox, Drag-On and more. The album was a massive success, producing four singles with two of them earning a spot amongst (arguably) the greatest hip-hop singles of all time (“Get At Me Dog” and “Ruff Ryders Anthem”).

Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood has X embracing the dark, uncompromising aesthetic of his first album that his fans lauded. Its small guest list includes Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and The Lox. Only “Slippin” and “No Love 4 Me” were released as singles but that didn’t stop the album from going three times platinum. There’s a six-month difference between the release of both albums, which made DMX the second rapper after 2Pac to release two No. 1 albums in a year. Despite his legal and addiction troubles in recent years, DMX is one of hip-hop’s most distinctive personalities and his first two albums are evidence of that.

Nas Year: 1999 Albums: I Am…, Nastradamus

In 1999, Nas was going through an intriguing phase in his career. After the commercial and critical success of his sophomore album, It Was Written, the Queens MC began work on his third studio album, I Am… The Autobiography. It was intended to be a double album that told his story from birth through the afterlife, but an internet leak forced Nas to record new material to replace the songs that were shared online – making him one of the first artists to have his music leaked by MP3 technology. The end result would be the creation of Nas’ third and fourth studio albums, I Am… and Nastradamus.

With I Am…, Nas earned his second No. 1 album and second best-selling release behind It Was Written. “Nas Is Like” and “Hate Me Now” were the only two singles off the album and helped push it to double platinum certification. Nastradamus didn’t fare too well with Nas’ listeners, with the lackluster production and rushed feel of the album, due to the leak, left critics and fans underwhelmed. It did manage to find moderate success as it hit platinum certification, but Nastradamus is widely regarded as Nas’ weakest album. Jay-Z dismissively referred to the two albums as "doo" during the two's iconic battle, leading the latter to reinvigorate his career with Stillmatic in 2001.

Nelly Year: 2004 Albums: Sweat, Suit

At the height of his massive popularity, Nelly became the first rapper to release two albums simultaneously when he dropped Sweat and Suit on the same day in November 2004. He originally planned to release one album for his third solo effort, but he eventually decided to drop two albums that could hold all the music that was being recorded at the time.

The first album, Sweat, is an upbeat, party-orientated hip-hop album that aims to capture club vibes with tracks like “Na-NaNa-Na,” “Flap Your Wings,” and “Tilt Ya Head Back.” It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts and went platinum two months after its release. Suit, on the other hand, had smooth, R&B-tinged production with songs meant for the grown and sexy audience. Nelly showed his evolution as an artist on Suit with the different musical sounds he took on and the mellow vibe he exuded on each track. The album spawned two Top 10 singles in “My Place” featuring Jaheim and the global hit “Over and Over” featuring Tim McGraw. It was Nelly’s third consecutive No. 1 and was nominated for best rap album at the 47th Grammy Awards.

Lil’ Wayne Year: 2010 Albums: Rebirth, I Am Not A Human Being

Lil Wayne went through a brief creative shift in 2010 when he dropped his seventh studio album Rebirth. The album is Wayne’s first and only rock record, a move that puzzled fans. It received negative reviews but did well on the Billboard charts, debuting at No. 2 and selling 176,000 copies in its first week. Each of the four singles obtained success on the charts, including the Eminem-assisted “Drop The World” which went quadruple platinum. Unfortunately, Wayne spent much of 2010 dealing with legal issues that landed him in Rikers Island to serve an eight month sentence for criminal possession of a weapon.

Before going away, Wayne recorded material that formed into his eighth studio album, I Am Not A Human Being. The album was another success for the Young Money boss, as it debuted at No. 2 and later topped the charts thanks to its physical release. This made Wayne the first hip-hop artist since 2Pac released Me Against The World in 1994 to have a No. 1 album while incarcerated. The album received favorable reviews from critics and earned a Top 10 hit with its lead single “Right Above It” featuring Drake.

E-40 Years: 2010 and 2011 Albums: Revenue Retrievin’: Day Shift, Revenue Retrievin’: Night Shift, Revenue Retrievin’: Overtime Shift, Revenue Retrievin’: Graveyard Shift

In 2010, E-40 adopted Nelly’s approach to releasing an album on the same day when he dropped the first two entries in his Revenue Retrievin’ series. Instead of focusing on two different types of personas like what Nelly did on his same-day releases, E-40 focused on the various types of hustling. The first album, Day Shift, focuses on the “around the clock” hustle and boasts a whopping 19 tracks with features like Too Short, B-Legit, and Suga T with production by Rick Rock, Droop-E and others. The second album, Night Shift, plays on the late night hustle of go-getters with much of the same features and producers from the previous album.

In 2011, E-40 accomplished the feat once more with the next installments of the Revenue Retrievin’ series, Overtime Shift and Graveyard Shift. The first entry focused on that extra amount of hustle necessary to stay at the top of your game, while the latter detailed the dark, gritty side of hustling. Both feature-filled albums were favorably reviewed by critics. The Revenue Retrievin’ series was an ambitious effort for the Bay Area legend as he released an insane 191 songs in the span of two years.

Frank Ocean Year: 2016 Albums: Endless, Blonde

Four long years after his magnum opus Channel ORANGE, Frank Ocean made his heavily-anticipated return in 2016 with Endless and Blonde. Despite a few interviews and Tumblr posts, the music world had little information on new music from Ocean or on the artist himself. On August 1, 2016 their questions would be answered when a live stream of Ocean cryptically building a stairway structure premiered on his website. On August 19, it was revealed the livestream was actually a visual album titled Endless that reportedly fulfilled Frank’s recording contract with Def Jam Recordings. The album’s mix of avant-soul, ambient pop and R&B set it up to be a proper prelude for Blonde’s genre-bending sound.

Blonde was released a day later to widespread critical acclaim and found itself on several year-end lists. It came in at No. 1 on several music charts and has been certified platinum. The album was lead by “Nikes,” which also found its place amongst the best songs of 2016 according to Pitchfork’s “The 100 Best Songs of 2016” list. Blonde mostly explored the themes of falling in and out of love with ties to depression, hate, self-love, and family. Critics and fans applauded the improvement to his extraordinary sound with many considering to be one of the greatest R&B/pop albums of all time.

Gucci Mane Years: 2016 and 2017 Albums: Everybody Looking, The Return of East Atlanta Santa; Mr. Davis, and El Gato: The Human Glacier

Becoming a free man in 2016 following a two-year prison sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Gucci found himself back in the studio releasing a string of projects in the subsequent years. Gucci evolved into a new and improved artist throughout this time, working with some of the newest and biggest names in hip-hop. In 2016, Gucci dropped Everybody Looking, a personal look into his wild life. It featured production by Boi-1da, Drumma Boy, Murda Beatz and more, with Drake, Kanye West and Young Thug lending their vocals. Months later, Gucci dropped the next entry in his East Atlanta Santa series, The Return of East Atlanta Santa with features by Drake, Bryson Tiller, and Travis Scott.

Gucci did it again a year later when he dropped two more studio albums with Mr. Davis and El Gato: The Human Glacier. Mr. Davis debuted at No. 2 and boasted a stellar list of guest features and production credits including Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Hitmaka, Danja, former NBA player Chris Bosh and more. For El Gato, Gucci kept it to a minimum and found his lane taking on the rhymes on his own and enlisting Southside as the sole producer of the album. Each of the four albums were well-received by fans and critics and cracked the top 30 of the Billboard 200 with Everybody Looking becoming his highest charting album.

Future Year: 2017 Albums: FUTURE, HNDRXX

Future became the first artist in Billboard’s history to have two albums top the charts in successive weeks with this pair of releases in 2017. FUTURE finds the Atlanta native tapping into his fiery, no-nonsense trap persona, rapping about money and warning his enemies. Through 17 featureless tracks, Future weaves his way through the heavy trunk-rattling production of Metro Boomin’, 808 Mafia, !llmind, and more. There are a number of fun records on the album like “Draco” and “Super Trapper,” but the five times platinum “Mask Off” was the breakaway hit on the album.

On HNDRXX, Future took a different approach by embracing a melodic R&B vibe for the album. As opposed to the examination of his ego on FUTURE,  is a look inside Future’s emotions and soul where he croons about the pitfalls of the lavish, dangerous life he rapped about on FUTURE. The avant-pop sound of the album had Future go from toxic masculinity (“My Collection”), to admiring a woman despite his trust issues (“Incredible”), to betrayal (“Turn On Me”). HNDRXX was highly favored over FUTURE due to the emotional vulnerability, but both albums were platinum certified and gave Future his fourth and fifth No. 1 albums.

Lil Yachty Year: 2018 Albums: Lil Boat 2; Nuthin’ 2 Prove

Lil Yachty had a major year in 2018. To go along with starring in the sequel to the 2001 comedy How High and voicing Green Lantern in the animated film Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, Lil Boat became the latest rapper to join this matchless group of hip-hop artists who’ve released two albums in a year. Lil Boat 2 and Nuthin’ 2 Prove have Lil Yachty rapping about his expensive lifestyle and sumptuous riches all over various pounding trap-laden beats by Pi’erre Bourne, DJ Durel, Tay Keith, 30 Roc and more. Lil’ Boat 2 serves as a sequel to his debut mixtape Lil Boat and was a response to the day one fans who wanted to hear Lil Boat rap as opposed to the melodies he sang on his debut, Teenage Emotions. Regardless of the mixed reviews from critics, Lil Boat 2 did well commercially, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, becoming his second top five album after Teenage Emotions.

Nuthin’ 2 Prove, however, was a mix of Lil Yachty’s auto-tune reliant melodies and boisterous raps. It was propelled by its lead single “Who Want The Smoke?” featuring QC labelmates Offset of the Migos and Cardi B. Its guest list also included Lil Baby, Juice WRLD, Gunna, Playboi Carti, Young Nudy and more. Critics gave the album mixed reviews, commenting on its lack of direction. Fans felt Lil Yachty had a lot more growth to show. The project debuted at No. 12 on the charts, selling only 40,000 copies in its first week.

