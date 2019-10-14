Jim Jones Gives His "State Of The Union" Address With Rick Ross In New Video

October 14, 2019 - 3:33 pm by Darryl Robertson

Jim Jones's El Capo is, without a doubt, one of the better albums of 2019. Over the weekend, the Harlem-bred unveiled the brand new music visuals to the Marc Scibilia and Rick Ross-assisted "State of the Union."

With Shula the Don behind the lens, Jimmy, and Rozay keep it saucy with beautiful women, and champagne bottles on a yacht down in Dade County.

Over the Heatmakerz instrumental, Capo delivers his usual lines about pain, his come-up, and harsh realities of life.

"You could build a wall as tall as the sky (To the moon)/We all know the coke still go far from the sky/Papi had a room with a wall full of pies/This is America, baby, where we fall for the lies (Impeach the president)/We never had much, but we had us (Uh-uh)/And even when the bills didn’t add up," raps the Taft Projects rapper.

Back in July, Jimmy also released "NYC" video with Fat Joe.

Watch the video above.

In This Story:

Popular

Nicki Minaj, Tracy Chapman Fail To Reach Settlement In Copyright Lawsuit: Report

From the Web

More on Vibe

Premiere: Diamond D Challenges The Status Quo With David Banner, BIGREC & Edson Sean On "Bodied"

It’s been said that, "History is written by the victors," which implies that accounts of the past aren’t always based on facts, but instead by those who gained the power to create the narratives. Yet, if a picture is worth a thousand words, the murals in Diamond D’s newest single, “Bodied,” speak volumes.

Prominent rapper/activist David Banner and Dymond Mine Records artist BIGREC attack the track alongside an infectious hook by Edson Sean. The Tommy Nova directed visual is a gritty look at the latest from the Grammy award-winning producer's star-studded album The Diam Piece 2, which was released earlier this year.

Check out the VIBE Tribe Podcast with Diamond D and VIBE Editor-In-Chief, Datwon Thomas below.

The Diam Piece 2 is available for download and on all streaming platforms.

Continue Reading

Casanova's "Jail Call" Video Sheds Light On Life In Prison

Brooklyn's Casanova released his Behind these Scars effort today (Oct. 11). The 10-track project opens with a sobering track, "Jail Call," about an inmate serving time in prison.

Directed by Marc Diamond, the video opens with Casanova making a collect call from jail, hoping someone picks up. Throughout the song, Casanova narrates the harsh realities of prison life as the camera follows his struggles of trying to survive in prison.

After serving seven years in prison for robbery, the "So Brooklyn" rapper has been open about his time in jail. He's admitted to stabbing and beating inmates. This sobering video comes at a time when rappers like Jay Z and Meek Mill are taking a stand against prison reform.

Behind these Scars is led by the Kings County anthem "So Brooklyn," which features a fire verse from Fabolous. "So Brooklyn" also spurred the #SoBrooklynChallenge, where MCs like Maino, Pappose, and Memphis Bleek released remixes.

Watch the video above.

Continue Reading

Gucci Mane Delivers The Bootylicious "Big Booty" Video Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Gucci Mane quickly followed up with his Megan Thee Stallion collab, "Big Booty," by releasing the track's new video.

In the Eif Rivera-directed clip--which will land on the ATL trapper's forthcoming Woptober II project-- barely dressed women twerk alongside Gucci Mane and a fleet of cars. Thee Stallion refuses to miss out on the action. The Houston native hops on top of a horse while she raps and looks cute for the camera.

Big Booty follows the Lex-Luger-produced Richer than "Errybodoy," which features NBA Youngboy and DaBaby.

In other Gucci Mane news, the rapper recently announced a partnership with Gucci. The Atlanta-raised MC took to his Instagram account to announce that he is the new representation of Gucci's 'Cruise20 Collection.' The 39-year-old rapper posted a gallery of photos shot by Harmony Korine. The gallery includes images of Gucci fully dressed in a pool, another of him showing off his muscles with '70s-inspired clothing, while another shows Gucci playing a piano.

In Megan Thee Stallion news, earlier this week at the BET Awards, Thee Stallion walked away with Mixtape of the Year award for Fever, a 14-song effort that features DaBaby and Juicy J. She also recently joined forces with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Watch the video above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

3d ago

Prince's Estate Calls Out Donald Trump's Use Of "Purple Rain" At Minneapolis Rally

Features

5d ago

Interview: Robert Glasper Talks 'F**k Yo Feelings,' Yasiin Bey, And Lessons From Herbie Hancock

News

4d ago

Will Smith Is Working On A ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Spin-Off Series: Report