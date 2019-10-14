Jim Jones Gives His "State Of The Union" Address With Rick Ross In New Video

Jim Jones's El Capo is, without a doubt, one of the better albums of 2019. Over the weekend, the Harlem-bred unveiled the brand new music visuals to the Marc Scibilia and Rick Ross-assisted "State of the Union."

With Shula the Don behind the lens, Jimmy, and Rozay keep it saucy with beautiful women, and champagne bottles on a yacht down in Dade County.

Over the Heatmakerz instrumental, Capo delivers his usual lines about pain, his come-up, and harsh realities of life.

"You could build a wall as tall as the sky (To the moon)/We all know the coke still go far from the sky/Papi had a room with a wall full of pies/This is America, baby, where we fall for the lies (Impeach the president)/We never had much, but we had us (Uh-uh)/And even when the bills didn’t add up," raps the Taft Projects rapper.

Back in July, Jimmy also released "NYC" video with Fat Joe.

Watch the video above.