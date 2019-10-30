John Witherspoon backstage at a Mercedes-Benz Spring 2007 L.A. Fashion Week event at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California.

Ice Cube, Regina King, Marlon Wayans And More React To John Witherspoon's Death

Artists within the hip-hop community also offered their condolences.

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of legendary comedian John Witherspoon who passed away in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Tuesday (Oct. 29).

According to a statement by the Witherspoon's family by way of his manager Alex Goodman, the House Party and Friday actor died in his home at the age of 77. "We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together," it reads. "John used to say 'I'm no big deal', but he was a huge deal to us.”

His son, JD, took to his personal Twitter account to share news of his father's death. "So...my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel," he wrote. "I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together."

His former colleagues and peers jumped on their social media platforms to grieve the beloved entertainer's death, offer condolences and prayers, and honor the funnyman who many have grown up watching (and hearing) on television sets and movie screens.

"My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King," wrote actress Regina King who worked with Witherspoon on the cult classic, The Boondocks.

"I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon," tweeted rapper-producer and Friday co-star Ice Cube. "Life won’t be as funny without him."

Former The Wayans Bros. castmate Marlon Wayans took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt post.

"I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that I got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man," the actor-comedian wrote. "@johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much I love pops."

Born in Detroit, Mich., Witherspoon began his career as a stand-up comic before making guest appearances on television shows like The Richard Pryor Show (1977), Good Times (1979), The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1994) and the animated Black Jesus (2014-2019). He went on to make appearances on major films like Boomerang (1992), and Soul Plane (2004), influencing generations of aspiring comedians and bringing joy to fans alike.

Witherspoon is survived by his wife Angela, two sons, JD and Alexander, as well as his "large family." No word on the cause of death.

See the many tributes to the late, great actor and comedian below.

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. - The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

So...my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad...I’ll miss u. - J.D. pic.twitter.com/zvzep5S11I — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) October 30, 2019

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

My heart hurts today,we lost the great comical legend John Weatherspoon. My real journey in Hollywood started with him, working together many times, HOLLYWOOD SHUFFLE, THE FIVE HEARTBEATS, METEOR MAN and PARTNERS IN CRIME. He will be missed and my prayers go out to his family🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bGbMnv34oh — Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) October 30, 2019

🎤 This day began with such joy.

And it’s ending with this heart wrenching news of John Witherspoon’s passing. One of our comic brothers. 🌹 RIP pic.twitter.com/efSqqw6BHJ — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) October 30, 2019

God bless John Witherspoon. The definition of an icon. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2wUBXglzSW — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 30, 2019

I’m absolutely shattered at the news of my great friend John Witherspoon passing. May love surround his entire family and fan base - a comedy legend we’ll never forget. 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/PqO0nysZTj — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 30, 2019

John Witherspoon forever ❤️ — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) October 30, 2019

Wave To Uncle Bernie For All Us. The Comedic World Will Never Be The Same 💔🕊 Rest In Peace John Witherspoon pic.twitter.com/6Nb6YOidEO — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 30, 2019

View this post on Instagram RIP John Witherspoon 🙏🏽 A post shared by Big Boi (@bigboi) on Oct 29, 2019 at 10:29pm PDT

The world has lost a true comedy legend and all around genuine soul, who paved the way for so many of us to be able to do what we love. My deepest condolences to John’s family. I know he’s already up there makin everyone laugh 🙏🏾 #rip #comedy #legend #JohnWitherspoon pic.twitter.com/mKzXUGK8Uw — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) October 30, 2019