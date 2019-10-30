Ice Cube, Regina King, Marlon Wayans And More React To John Witherspoon's Death
The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of legendary comedian John Witherspoon who passed away in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Tuesday (Oct. 29).
According to a statement by the Witherspoon's family by way of his manager Alex Goodman, the House Party and Friday actor died in his home at the age of 77. "We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together," it reads. "John used to say 'I'm no big deal', but he was a huge deal to us.”
His son, JD, took to his personal Twitter account to share news of his father's death. "So...my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel," he wrote. "I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together."
His former colleagues and peers jumped on their social media platforms to grieve the beloved entertainer's death, offer condolences and prayers, and honor the funnyman who many have grown up watching (and hearing) on television sets and movie screens.
"My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King," wrote actress Regina King who worked with Witherspoon on the cult classic, The Boondocks.
"I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon," tweeted rapper-producer and Friday co-star Ice Cube. "Life won’t be as funny without him."
Former The Wayans Bros. castmate Marlon Wayans took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt post.
"I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that I got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man," the actor-comedian wrote. "@johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much I love pops."
Born in Detroit, Mich., Witherspoon began his career as a stand-up comic before making guest appearances on television shows like The Richard Pryor Show (1977), Good Times (1979), The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1994) and the animated Black Jesus (2014-2019). He went on to make appearances on major films like Boomerang (1992), and Soul Plane (2004), influencing generations of aspiring comedians and bringing joy to fans alike.
Witherspoon is survived by his wife Angela, two sons, JD and Alexander, as well as his "large family." No word on the cause of death.
See the many tributes to the late, great actor and comedian below.
It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you "POPS" always & forever.

- The Witherspoon Family
So...my Dad died today & honestly I'm not sure how to feel. I'm sad, but I'm also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We'd roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol.

Love U Dad...I'll miss u.

- J.D.
Love U Dad...I’ll miss u.
My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King
I'm devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won't be as funny without him.
I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got “all the keys 🔑 “ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already.... hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”. #ripjohnwitherspoon #mysecondpops
My heart hurts today,we lost the great comical legend John Weatherspoon. My real journey in Hollywood started with him, working together many times, HOLLYWOOD SHUFFLE, THE FIVE HEARTBEATS, METEOR MAN and PARTNERS IN CRIME. He will be missed and my prayers go out to his family🙏🏾
Aww man this is a heart breaker I remember the first day on the set of next Friday and you told me calm down and let the jokes come natural I was so honored to have work with you thank you for all the advice and laughs and great movies that you gave us Jhon we love you man rest easy see you in comedy heaven 🌹❤️🙏🏿 you be truly missed
🎤 This day began with such joy.
And it’s ending with this heart wrenching news of John Witherspoon’s passing. One of our comic brothers. 🌹 RIP pic.twitter.com/efSqqw6BHJ
God bless John Witherspoon. The definition of an icon. Wow.
I'm absolutely shattered at the news of my great friend John Witherspoon passing. May love surround his entire family and fan base - a comedy legend we'll never forget. 🙏💜
This one cuts deep. Rest well King John Witherspoon aka Pop’s. Love you and thank you giving us so much of you.
John Witherspoon forever ❤️
Mr. John Witherspoon was one of the funniest men around , was so hard working. Such a wonderful relationship with his sons ( check the videos out on his IG account ) @ laughed so much together . It is beautiful to see! And his beautiful wife Angela is an amazing person and together they were a force! I went to the house one day when i first moved To LA and John and i swapped stories about our childhoods growing up poor and our crowded but funny happy households . What was supposed to be a brief meeting lasted for 5 hours . I laughed so much this day. I will never forget that day❤️God Bless you Sweet Angie praying for you 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️ He got em rolling in heaven🙏🏾❤️
Seriously, how many of get to inspire as many generations as John Witherspoon? My parents know him from Barnaby Jones and Hollywood Shuffle. I know him from House Party and Boomerang. Then he hit my generation again with Friday and The Wayans Bros. Our children know him from The Boondocks. Everyone take time to reach out to your loved ones and let them know how you feel about them. Let John Witherspoon’s legacy lead us to love. RIP “Pops.” We love you.
Wave To Uncle Bernie For All Us. The Comedic World Will Never Be The Same 💔🕊 Rest In Peace John Witherspoon
This hurts. Such kind,and gentle soul. You will be missed RIP 🙏🏾. You have been released...
Rest In Peace to the legend John Witherspoon 🙏🏽 you will be missed
This one really hurts. John Witherspoon aka BANG BANG BANG passed away. Glad I got to work with you on the movie Little Man. Loved listening to your stories at lunch. You are one of those in this business nobody has a bad thing to say about. #RIP #FunnyGuyBetterMan #JohnWitherspoon
Awe man!! This is a hurt piece !! So sorry to hear the news we lost my dear friend and funny comedic legend. @johnnywitherspoon was an original!!! A considerate, hardworking, treasure of a human being. God bless your loving family 🙏🏾. You will be missed sir. #bangbang!Bang! #Cooooordinate🤣. #ripspoon
Can’t believe your gone pops 😭😢😔 R.I.P John Witherspoon ... LEGEND !
The world has lost a true comedy legend and all around genuine soul, who paved the way for so many of us to be able to do what we love. My deepest condolences to John's family. I know he's already up there makin everyone laugh 🙏🏾 #rip #comedy #legend #JohnWitherspoon
John Witherspoon resonated with every last one of us because he represented someone in our family: embarrassing us at gatherings (Boomerang), misrepresenting our generations heroes (“Public Enema”?!), making a jingle about pretty much everything (Grandpa on Boondocks), the neighborhood wino (black Jesus—-or better yet Hollywood Shuffle)—-the list is endless. Bar none my favorite working/blue collar actor. Prolly THE most famous iconic character actor (I mean he didn’t star in vehicles but he was no doubt THE go to support) the best knew to get the best. When interviewing @davidalangrier on @QLS him describing what should have been a routine 15 min scene at the family table in Boomerang wound up being a non stop hour and a half us master class riffing amongst masters, with Witherspoon leading the way. History should tell it well, all the greats utilized him on their project for the last 45 years (Richard Pryor Show/Whats Happening!/Good Times/WKRP/227/Martin/Amen/Fresh Prince/Wayans Bros/Living Single/Boondocks/First Family/blackish/Black Jesus)—-he will forever be our pop pops. RIP
If you love as many people as i do and you get to be as old as i am 👀 It will seem like every other day you loose someone, it can be painful....I offer this prayer of comfort for all those suffering because of the loss of our beloved brother .. remember his SERVICE ❤️ remember the way he made us laugh, the love that he shared, and the way he made millions of us feel ! NOW IMAGINE ALL THAT HAPPINESS AND LAUGHTER GIVEN BACK TO HIM ...Be at ease .. the great John Witherspoon is free from suffering and is chilling in the kingdom Don’t be too SAD ...Look at that face and smile ❤️ It’s all God ...God calls the ready and the righteous ones from us to join him in his kingdom , to sit at his table, in perfect harmony ,when he sees fit AMEN #king #defjamallstar #friend #mentor #trendsetter
