John Witherspoon Dead: Celebrity Reactions
John Witherspoon backstage at a Mercedes-Benz Spring 2007 L.A. Fashion Week event at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California.
John Shearer/WireImage

Ice Cube, Regina King, Marlon Wayans And More React To John Witherspoon's Death

October 30, 2019 - 4:27 am by Christine Imarenezor

Artists within the hip-hop community also offered their condolences.

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of legendary comedian John Witherspoon who passed away in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Tuesday (Oct. 29).

According to a statement by the Witherspoon's family by way of his manager Alex Goodman, the House Party and Friday actor died in his home at the age of 77. "We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together," it reads. "John used to say 'I'm no big deal', but he was a huge deal to us.”

His son, JD, took to his personal Twitter account to share news of his father's death. "So...my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel," he wrote. "I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together."

His former colleagues and peers jumped on their social media platforms to grieve the beloved entertainer's death, offer condolences and prayers, and honor the funnyman who many have grown up watching (and hearing) on television sets and movie screens.

"My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King," wrote actress Regina King who worked with Witherspoon on the cult classic, The Boondocks.

"I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon," tweeted rapper-producer and Friday co-star Ice Cube. "Life won’t be as funny without him."

Former The Wayans Bros. castmate Marlon Wayans took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt post.

"I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that I got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man,"  the actor-comedian wrote. "@johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much I love pops."

Born in Detroit, Mich., Witherspoon began his career as a stand-up comic before making guest appearances on television shows like The Richard Pryor Show (1977), Good Times (1979), The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1994) and the animated Black Jesus (2014-2019). He went on to make appearances on major films like Boomerang (1992), and Soul Plane (2004), influencing generations of aspiring comedians and bringing joy to fans alike.

Witherspoon is survived by his wife Angela, two sons, JD and Alexander, as well as his "large family." No word on the cause of death.

See the many tributes to the late, great actor and comedian below.

 

I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got “all the keys 🔑 “ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already.... hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”. #ripjohnwitherspoon #mysecondpops

This one cuts deep. Rest well King John Witherspoon aka Pop’s. Love you and thank you giving us so much of you.

Mr. John Witherspoon was one of the funniest men around , was so hard working. Such a wonderful relationship with his sons ( check the videos out on his IG account ) @ laughed so much together . It is beautiful to see! And his beautiful wife Angela is an amazing person and together they were a force! I went to the house one day when i first moved To LA and John and i swapped stories about our childhoods growing up poor and our crowded but funny happy households . What was supposed to be a brief meeting lasted for 5 hours . I laughed so much this day. I will never forget that day❤️God Bless you Sweet Angie praying for you 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️ He got em rolling in heaven🙏🏾❤️

This hurts. Such kind,and gentle soul. You will be missed RIP 🙏🏾. You have been released...

Rest In Peace to the legend John Witherspoon 🙏🏽 you will be missed

RIP John Witherspoon 🙏🏽

Can’t believe your gone pops 😭😢😔 R.I.P John Witherspoon ... LEGEND !

John Witherspoon resonated with every last one of us because he represented someone in our family: embarrassing us at gatherings (Boomerang), misrepresenting our generations heroes (“Public Enema”?!), making a jingle about pretty much everything (Grandpa on Boondocks), the neighborhood wino (black Jesus—-or better yet Hollywood Shuffle)—-the list is endless. Bar none my favorite working/blue collar actor. Prolly THE most famous iconic character actor (I mean he didn’t star in vehicles but he was no doubt THE go to support) the best knew to get the best. When interviewing @davidalangrier on @QLS him describing what should have been a routine 15 min scene at the family table in Boomerang wound up being a non stop hour and a half us master class riffing amongst masters, with Witherspoon leading the way. History should tell it well, all the greats utilized him on their project for the last 45 years (Richard Pryor Show/Whats Happening!/Good Times/WKRP/227/Martin/Amen/Fresh Prince/Wayans Bros/Living Single/Boondocks/First Family/blackish/Black Jesus)—-he will forever be our pop pops. RIP

If you love as many people as i do and you get to be as old as i am 👀 It will seem like every other day you loose someone, it can be painful....I offer this prayer of comfort for all those suffering because of the loss of our beloved brother .. remember his SERVICE ❤️ remember the way he made us laugh, the love that he shared, and the way he made millions of us feel ! NOW IMAGINE ALL THAT HAPPINESS AND LAUGHTER GIVEN BACK TO HIM ...Be at ease .. the great John Witherspoon is free from suffering and is chilling in the kingdom Don’t be too SAD ...Look at that face and smile ❤️ It’s all God ...God calls the ready and the righteous ones from us to join him in his kingdom , to sit at his table, in perfect harmony ,when he sees fit AMEN #king #defjamallstar #friend #mentor #trendsetter

Legends never die

Danny Glover at Spelman College Commencement
Graduates of Spelman College listen to actor Danny Glover during commencement ceremonies for the womens'' school May 19, 2002 in Lithonia, GA. Approximately 450 women received their undergraduate degrees from the predominately black school.
Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images

Spelman College Becomes First HBCU To Establish Queer Studies Chair

Named after pioneering poet and activist Audre Lorde, Spelman College plans to establish a chair in queer studies, the first for a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), The Root reports. The position was supported by a $2 million donation from philanthropist Jon Stryker. In a statement issued to Forbes, Stryker states his donation helps to further students' education on LGBTQ rights.

"The more that people understand queer history and LGBTQ issues, the more likely they are to accept and support the LGBTQ community," Stryker said. "By empowering and educating the next generation, we can help make a future where LGBTQ people have full and equal protections under the law."

Mary Schmidt Campbell, Spelman's president, discussed the significance behind this new department.

“A chaired professorship in Queer Studies enables the College to build on one of its strengths and that is the Spelman’s educational inclusiveness, spearheaded by the Women’s Research and Resource Center under the stellar direction of Dr. Beverly Guy-Sheftall," Campbell said. "Spelman’s Women’s Center has been and continues to be a pioneering leader in advancing scholarship in the area of Queer Studies. Jon Stryker’s generous contribution to further his commitment to LGBTQ inclusion and education will allow Spelman students to deepen their understanding around the study of sexuality and gender. We are honored to name the chair after the literary luminary and fierce activist, Audre Lorde.”

Spelman College announces a $2M match from philanthropist Jon Stryker to establish an Endowed Queer Studies Chair named after poet and activist Audre Lorde. The professorship is the first-ever chair of its kind at an HBCU. https://t.co/nb7FVHEOal pic.twitter.com/fBIEfPFBdm

— Spelman College (@SpelmanCollege) October 29, 2019

The news arrives two years after Spelman announced the admission of transgender women students, beginning in 2018. "In adopting this admissions policy, Spelman continues its fervent belief in the power of the Spelman Sisterhood," Campbell said in a letter. "Students who choose Spelman come to our campus prepared to participate in a women's college that is academically and intellectually rigorous, and affirms its core mission as the education and development of high-achieving black women."

Continue Reading
Doctor Dre Visits fuse TV
Mark Von Holden/Getty Images)

'Yo! MTV Raps' Doctor Dre Discusses Living With Type 2 Diabetes And Partial Vision Loss

In a recent segment with ABC's Here and Now, hip-hop figure Andre "Doctor Dre" Brown discussed his life with type 2 diabetes and how it has altered his health, beginning with his vision.

Since his diagnosis in 2007, the famed DJ launched the Visually Impaired Can Foundation that aims to provide resources for those with vision obstacles. "Basically I've been going through a whole different resurgence of my life," he said. "I stopped at one point, and now I'm doing this and through the blessings of the late great Dick Gregory and some people he's known I've worked through different holistic doctors out there to change what goes in my body and actually work with trying to do the best. We can treat diabetes."

The Long Island native is also working on an event to test people's blood sugar levels, specifically men. "Without your health, you're not wealthy," he said. Scar tissue behind his eyes due to retina re-attachment surgery lead his vision to fade out and come back at random moments.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), "black adults are nearly twice as likely as white adults to develop type 2 diabetes." The health website claims the statistic has been increasing over the past 30 years.

Watch Doctor Dre's full interview where he reminisces on Yo! MTV Raps, DJing, and how hip-hop has morphed throughout the years.

Continue Reading
issa-rae-hbo-rap-shit-1572448348
Rich Polk

Issa Rae To Executive Produce New HBO Series, "Rap Sh*t"

Issa Rae continues to carve out her space in the crowded entertainment industry. Warner Media has confirmed that Rae, creator of Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show, will executive produce a new HBO series titled, Rap Sh*t.

According to Deadline, the new HBO Max show will follow a fictional south Florida female rap group who are attempting to break into the music industry. 

Rae, along with Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry, and Dave Becky will executive produce the show, with Rae writing the pilot. Rap Sh*t is set to debut in May 2000 on the on-demand video subscription service.

In other Rae news, Atlantic Records recently announced a deal with her Raedio label. The creative is also working on a drama titled, Him or Her, a comedy about the love life of a bisexual black man. As for Rae's A Black Lady Sketch Show, it has been picked up for a second season.

Earlier this month, Rae became the newest voice for Google Assistant. “I’m the new voice of the Google Assistant! Uh, What? " she tweeted in her announcement. "Say 'Hey Google, #TalkLikeIssa” and I’ll answer your questions, tell jokes and even give you compliments. Try me!"

Continue Reading

