John Witherspoon Posted New Cooking Video One Day Before His Death

"You can eat this Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday."

Before his untimely death, John Witherspoon had some exciting plans. Not only did he look forward to working on the next Friday sequel and the upcoming reboot of The Boondocks, but also bringing back his comedic YouTube video series, Cooking For Poor People.

After taking a year-long hiatus, the actor and comedian returned to his chuckle-inducing cooking series and posted a new cooking video on Monday, Oct. 28, one day before he passed away. In the 15-minute episode on how to cook Poor Man's Gumbo, Witherspoon is seen preparing the dish made with chopped vegetables (yes, there's okra), sausage, chicken gizzards, and that good 'ol "old grease" (if you know, you know). In between recipe steps, he interjects commentary on the state of America—like how Bill Cosby and R. Kelly are serving jail time despite OJ Simpson being free—and how President Donald Trump is pressed to build a wall on our country's southern border.

"Somebody build Mr. Trump a wall. I'm so sick of this sh*t. Everybody wants a wall to stop all the Mexicans. Give 'em a wall," he says to the camera as he waits for the rice to thoroughly cook. "I had a wall built at my house about 2 weeks ago. I started to call the White House [and say,] 'Tell Trump to come and watch this wall being built!'"

Watch the prolific entertainer doing what he loves most: cooking, eating, and gifting the world with comic relief.

Rest in peace, John Witherspoon.