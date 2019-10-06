Key Witness In Amber Guyger Murder Trial Found Shot To Death In Dallas

A key witness in the murder trial against former Dallas cop Amber Guyger was shot to death Friday night (Oct. 3) in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

Joshua Brown was Botham Jean's neighbor and met the 28-year-old the night of his death. During his testimony, Brown described Guyger and Jean's fatal September 2018 encounter and said while in his own apartment down the hall, he heard two people who sounded as though they were meeting by "surprise." A moment later, Brown said he heard gunshots.

Through his peephole, Brown described Guyger "going back, back and forth on the phone. And then, I think she went back inside, then came back out," Brown said.

Lee Merit, Brown's attorney, took Facebook to break the news of his death and said in a lengthy post that Brown "A former athlete turned entrepreneur— Brown lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence, either state-sanctioned or otherwise," Merit wrote.

Merit also noted that it was not lost on Brown that he who could've been killed, not Jean.

CNN reports that Dallas police responded to a shooting at the Atera Apartments and were flagged down by witnesses. When they arrived, they found Brown laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to nearby Parkland Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Brown didn't have any identification on his person at the time of his death. His family was only notified after the medical examiner positively identified him.

At the time of this post, the Dallas police have no leads.