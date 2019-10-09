Joshua Brown's Family Issues Statement On Dallas Police Department's Murder Investigation

"A cloud of suspicion will rest over this case until steps are taken to ensure the trustworthiness of the process."

Since Joshua Brown's murder on Friday (Oct. 4), the former Dallas resident has been the center of contention concerning the city's police department's investigation. During a recent press conference, Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore said Brown was fatally shot during a drug deal. Three suspects allegedly drove over 300 miles from Alexandria, La., to the Texas city to purchase marijuana from Brown. Dallas' law enforcement believes an exchange of gunfire ensued after an argument between Brown and suspect Thaddeous Green.

Brown's family's lawyer, Lee Merritt, issued a statement calling for the police department to pass this incident to "an alternative investigative agency." The request notes the family is aware of the speculation around Brown's death, specifically because it occurred days after Brown testified against former officer Amber Guyger. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of Botham Jean in his apartment. Brown was Jean's neighbor.

"It will be nearly impossible to conduct a reliable investigation in a climate where the investigating agency has been implicated in the murder itself," the statement continues. "That implication naturally stems from a trial where a Dallas Police officer was convicted of murder and other DPD officers were shown to have participated in condemnable behavior in destroying evidence and interfering with the investigation."

STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY OF JOSHUA BROWN: pic.twitter.com/FrBqa8O2mV — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 8, 2019

Alongside Green, Jacquerious Mitchell and Michael Mitchell will be charged with capital murder.