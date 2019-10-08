Joshua Brown: Three Arrest Warrants Issued For Murder Of Key Witness In Amber Guyger's Trial

Authorities believe Joshua Brown's murder was caused by a drug deal gone wrong.

Dallas authorities have issued three arrest warrants for suspects in the murder of Joshua Brown, ABC News reports. Brown was the key witness in former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger’s trial. The 28-year-old detailed the wrongful killing of Botham Jean at the hands of Guyger, who fatally shot him in his apartment in September 2018. Brown was Jean’s neighbor.

On Friday night (October 3), Brown died during an alleged pre-arranged drug deal that went wrong. Arrest warrants have been issued for three Louisiana men who are reportedly responsible for the murder: Thaddeous Charles Green (22), Michael Diaz Mitchell (32), and Jacquerious Mitchell, (20).

Since Brown’s death, speculation regarding the cause of his murder led many to believe it was linked to his recent participation in Guyger’s high profile case. However, Assistant Chief Avery Moore of the Dallas Police Department confirms that the murder was related to the drug deal.

"As you know there's been speculation and rumors that have been shared by community leaders claiming that Mr. Brown's death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and somehow the Dallas Police Department was responsible. I assure that is simply not true," Moore said.

"And I encourage those leaders to be mindful of their actions moving forward because their words have jeopardized the integrity of the city of Dallas as well as the Dallas Police Department," he continued.

According to Moore, the suspects are related and drove to Texas from Alexandria, Louisiana. Once they arrived, the group reportedly engaged in a scuffle with Brown who later fired at Jacquerious. In response, Green shot Brown in the lower body, which ended up killing him.

Jacquerious is being treated at a Dallas hospital and is expected to be tried for capital murder while the other two men are at large and allegedly armed.