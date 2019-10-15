OTF's JustBlow600 Narrates The Code Of The Streets In New "SnitchK 2x" Video

October 15, 2019 - 4:24 pm by Darryl Robertson

Rookie rapper, and OTF rep JustBlow 600 recently released his newest campaign for the streets with "SnitchK 2x," which seems fitting considering Tekashi 6ix9ine going against the code of the concrete

JustBlow's street anthem is also accompanied with a brand new video.

Shot by Cosmic Cel, the gritty visuals mesh with the song's grimy content. With grainy VCR footage throughout the clip, the "Percy Perc" MC finds himself inside of the project hallway, while other scenes show the rapper rolling backwoods and flashing machine guns inside of a tidy apartment.

On the rap side of things, JB rips through the moody instrumental with rhymes detailing the harsh realities of the streets.

"SnitchK 2x" follows successful tracks like "GangBangin," "OC," and "Cousins."

Watch the video above.

Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" Meets Claims Of Plagiarism

Dreezy And Jacquees Rekindle Flames In "Love Someone" Video

Dreezy and Jacquees decided to reignite their relationship in the video for the love ballad titled, “Love Someone. ”

Directed by Jake Riley and John Lathan, the visual follows the breakup of several couples. Playing the role of a scorned lover, Dreezy decides to light her man’s car on fire with gasoline. Meanwhile, Jacquees reflects on losing his woman.

Dreezy spoke to Coveteur about the lovelorn record.

"‘Love Someone’ kind of fell in place on its own. I was in the studio working on tracks, and I wanted a real-life personal song that I could include,” Dreezy said. “I was drawing inspiration from past broken relationships on my verses, and Jacquees just happened to pull up to the studio and lay down the perfect hook. I didn’t even plan for him to be on it, but it spoke to my heart and the emotion I had on the song. There was a point where I almost cried listening to it back.”

The record appears on Dreezy’s Big Dreez, which was released back in January. Jacquees is slated to release his forthcoming album, King of R&B,  on Nov. 8.

Youngboy NBA Eyes Getting Baptized In "Carter Son" Video

Youngboy NBA didn't waste anytime getting back to the music after his release from prison back in August. Fresh off the rollout of the second installment of Al Youngboy, 38 Baby unveiled the brand new music visuals for "Carter Son."

Here, in the E. Buckles-directed video, the North Baton Rouge native plays dominos with his crew. Other scenes flip to a younger 38 Baby as she stands before a coffin while rapping about the harsh realities of North B.R. The video concludes with a group of guys ready to get baptized.

In other Youngboy news, the 19-year-old is set to release his .38 Baby 2 project before the end of this year.

Back in August, Youngboy was released from jail after serving three months behind bars for his involment in a Miami shooting that left his girlfriend injured.

Watch the video

Jim Jones Gives His "State Of The Union" Address With Rick Ross In New Video

Jim Jones's El Capo is, without a doubt, one of the better albums of 2019. Over the weekend, the Harlem-bred unveiled the brand new music visuals to the Marc Scibilia and Rick Ross-assisted "State of the Union."

With Shula the Don behind the lens, Jimmy, and Rozay keep it saucy with beautiful women, and champagne bottles on a yacht down in Dade County.

Over the Heatmakerz instrumental, Capo delivers his usual lines about pain, his come-up, and harsh realities of life.

"You could build a wall as tall as the sky (To the moon)/We all know the coke still go far from the sky/Papi had a room with a wall full of pies/This is America, baby, where we fall for the lies (Impeach the president)/We never had much, but we had us (Uh-uh)/And even when the bills didn’t add up," raps the Taft Projects rapper.

Back in July, Jimmy also released "NYC" video with Fat Joe.

Watch the video above.

News

13h ago

Gina Rodriguez Issues Second Apology For Using The N-Word

Movies & TV

13h ago

Jada Pinkett Smith In Talks To Reprise 'Matrix' Role

Features

1d ago

20 Minutes With Davido: The Afrobeats Giant Talks Confidence, Timing And Strong Foundations