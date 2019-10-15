OTF's JustBlow600 Narrates The Code Of The Streets In New "SnitchK 2x" Video

Rookie rapper, and OTF rep JustBlow 600 recently released his newest campaign for the streets with "SnitchK 2x," which seems fitting considering Tekashi 6ix9ine going against the code of the concrete

JustBlow's street anthem is also accompanied with a brand new video.

Shot by Cosmic Cel, the gritty visuals mesh with the song's grimy content. With grainy VCR footage throughout the clip, the "Percy Perc" MC finds himself inside of the project hallway, while other scenes show the rapper rolling backwoods and flashing machine guns inside of a tidy apartment.

On the rap side of things, JB rips through the moody instrumental with rhymes detailing the harsh realities of the streets.

"SnitchK 2x" follows successful tracks like "GangBangin," "OC," and "Cousins."

Watch the video above.