Jussie Smollett's Alleged Fake Hate Crime Inspires New Episode Of 'Law & Order SVU'

October 8, 2019 - 11:25 am by VIBE Staff

The episode centers on a pop star who allegedly faked an assault in New York.

No one is safe from dramatization on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Their recent season has pulled a bit of inspiration from today's very wild world of news–specifically Jussie Smollett's alleged hate crime that took place earlier this year.

In a clip from this week's new episode, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the squad look into a case where mega pop star by the name of Mathis is assaulted in New York. But things don't add up leading to a bigger mystery for the team to solve.

As noted in the series, their plots are often "ripped from the headlines" with this being no exception. One can only think Jussie Smollett's alleged assault was brought up in the writer's room. Earlier this year, the former Empire actor claimed he was assaulted by two men in MAGA hats in Chicago. After an intense investigation by the Chicago police, it was revealed two associates of the actor's reportedly planned the attack with him. Smollet was charged with disorderly conduct but was later dropped in exchange for community service and a fine.

In the past, the series has borrowed other big moments from the headlines like Chris Brown's assault against Rihanna ("Funny Valentine," Season 14), the very insane case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard ("Pathological," Season 19), the trial of Casey Anthony ("Selfish," Season 10), the Brock Turner rape case ("Rape Interrupted," Season 18) and the mysterious murder of Jon Benet Ramsey ("Appearances," Season 4).

Watch the teaser below.

'Insecure' Actor Sarunas J. Jackson Calls Out Amanda Seales

