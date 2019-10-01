Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
Actor Jussie Smollett after his court appearance at Leighton Courthouse on March 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. This morning in court it was announced that all charges were dropped against the actor.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence In Chicago Hate Crime: "I Haven't Lied"

October 1, 2019 - 12:24 pm by VIBE Staff

The actor says his story about the alleged hate crime never changed. 

Jussie Smollett continues to stand by his alleged hate crime that caused major controversy across entertainment and political spaces.

The former Empire actor spoke out about after he was mentioned on The Shade Room Monday (Sept. 30). He was named by a commentator in relation to a story where a Virginia teen fabricated a story about being bullied about her dreadlocks. Despite the comparison, Smollett made it clear his hate crime was real.

"With all due respect brother, y'all can clown me all you want but my story has actually never changed and I haven't lied about a thing," Smollett said. "Y'all can continue to be misinformed, internalized sheep, who believe what actual proven liars feed you or you can read the actual docs. Either way, I'mma be alright. I know me and what happened. You don't. So carry on. All love."

Earlier this year, Smollett claimed he was attacked by two white men wearing MAGA hats. It was later revealed two Nigerian-American brothers helped plan the attack with the actor. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office charged Smollett in February with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for staging the crime. Charges were dropped a month later with President Donald Trump slamming Smollett over the incident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ClapbackSeason: #JussieSmollett stepped into #TheShadeRoom to let his truth be known! 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

But Smollet isn't out the woods just yet. Questions still remained around other players in the incident including the special prosecutor hired to look into the state's attorney's office in Chicago. It was revealed Tuesday (Oct. 1) that Dan K. Webb donated a $1,000 check for State's Attorney Kim Foxx campaigned. Webb claimed he didn't remember donating the money but critics continue to question their working relationship and if it had anything to do with Smollet's case.

Smollet filed a $130,000 lawsuit against the city of Chicago in an effort to regain the money used in his case.

In This Story:

Popular

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J. Lo And Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show

From the Web

More on Vibe

Solange-Trina-Interview- Solange-Trina-Interview-
Getty Images

Solange And Trina Bond Over Southern Charm, Creativity And Fighting Fear

The baddest bitch herself Trina enjoyed a fulfilling conversation with Solange for the singer's latest cover story, exploring her creative process, breaking stigmas of fear and enjoying black feminity.

The living icons hopped on the phone for Solo's cover story with Paris publisher L'Offieciel. Released Monday (Sept. 30), the two proved to have plenty in common. In addition to her approach to music to taking risks, the conversation centered around Solo's ability to craft When I Get Home under new inspirations and visions.

"I feel really lucky that I’m a part of a community of people who really fuck with my growth," Solange said. "I said exactly what I needed to say and express with A Seat at the Table, and I feel really proud of that. I wanted to create a bit more of a world with When I Get Home. A mecca that spoke to an environment and an expression. A place that you could go sonically and visually and digitally and feel immersed in as a project about what exactly the process of home is and the feelings behind it. It means so much to me you dug it! Makes me smile real big inside. This album was purely about feeling."

The release of the When I Get Home took fans to back to Solo's hometown of Houston with personal cultural staples like her community arts center, forgotten black cowboys of the south and Trina herself. All were featured in the short film accompanying the project which was directed by New York City-based artist Jacolby Satterwhite.

"I always feel such a kinship with Southern women," Solange said to Trina. "The minute Jacolby [Satterwhite] told me about you possibly being a part of the “Sound of Rain” piece, I screamed!"

Recently the Grammy winner presented Witness!, an original performance piece at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg in Germany accompanied by a 38 piece orchestra and dance ensemble. With support from Dropbox, the performances were similar to her minimal architectural stages of the past but matched effortlessly to Elbphilharmonie's world-class concert hall.

The intimate affair also brought us black girl magic inspiration like this:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😂 go off @saintrecords! these are black owned things! 🎥: @kyleluu

A post shared by Okayplayer. (@okayplayer) on Sep 27, 2019 at 2:37pm PDT

Read the rest of the L'Offieciel interview here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@lofficielusa 🖤 i love you @trinarockstarr thank u for remind me fear is not of me when i needed to hear it the most 🖤

A post shared by @ saintrecords on Sep 30, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

Continue Reading
Fefe-Dobson-Yelawolf-Married
Getty Images

Nostalgia Ultra: Fefe Dobson And Yelawolf Are Officially Married

In truly random news, singer-songwriter Fefe Dobson and rapper Yelawolf have tied the knot.

The couple has dated since 2011 and got engaged in 2013. The two had a brief breakup in 2016 which didn't last long. In sweet Instagram declarations over the weekend, Dobson shared her love for the rapper and their bright future. "We’ve been through so much together Michael and now here we are," she said. "I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter of our lives, this new beginning with you as your wife!! I love you ...You have my heart."

The "Rowdy" rapper shared the same sentiments while highlighting their growth. "God gave us our vision, passion and hearts but all of these things combined would mean nothing without the balance we give to one another," he said with photos from their ceremony. "It’s been a very long and hard road for this woman and I made it no easier for her at times but through it all, we have grown and we’re both better than ever for it."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When I was a little girl I always wished that one day I would find true love...and when we met 9 years ago I knew I had. We all deserve love. For it to be real, honest...and for it to help us grow and inspire us to be better versions of ourselves. We’ve been through so much together Michael and now here we are. I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter of our lives ...this new beginning with you as your wife!! I love you ...You have my heart @yelawolf Thank you @spideysmith for the beautiful photographs. I will cherish them forever . A dream come true.❤️

A post shared by FE⚡️FE Dobson (@iamfefemusic) on Sep 29, 2019 at 7:29am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Our career’s as artists has taken us places we never dreamed .. our family’s and tribes gave us courage , strength and determination to persevere ... our failures gave us hunger .. our fans gave us a voice ... our mothers both gave us a story to feed it all ... and God gave us our vision , passion and hearts .. But all of these things combined would mean nothing without the balance we give to one another .. FeFe is not only my best friend .. she’s my spirit and minds anchor .. and I’m honored to finally call her my Wife !!! .. it’s been a very long and hard road for this woman .. and I made it no easier for her at times .... but through it all we have grown .. and we’re both better than ever for it ... we’ve shared with the world our relationship .. from the bright side to the dark .. so it’s only right we share with you our new and real true beginning .. FeFe I love you .. I always have and I always will .. welcome to OUR crazy family Mrs.ATHA .. you fit perfectly @iamfefemusic .. thank you @spideysmith for capturing this monumental day for us .. ⚡️⚡️LOVE⚡️⚡️

A post shared by M.W.A YELAWOLF GHETTOCOWBOY (@yelawolf) on Sep 27, 2019 at 2:34pm PDT

Their union is precious but this also feels like the perfect time for Dobson to put down her bouquet and receive her other flowers. Black women have always existed in rock music (Tina Turner, Betty Davis) but Fefe Dobson's flavor of emo-punk was one of kind. Already standing out on Def Jam's roster in the early 2000s, the singer released songs like "Take Me Away" and "Everything" to critical acclaim while giving moody black teens someone to relate to.

In a time where artists were either a liking to Avril Lavigne, Britney Spears or Brandy, Dobson was her own unique force. Her unapologetic tone was sorely underrated from her label who allowed her to get lost in the shuffle. As the thrill of emo acts began to dwindle in the late aughts, Dobson continued to fuel her style of rock with jams like "I Want You" and "Stuttering."

While her popularity dwindled in the states, this didn't stop her from working. She lent unreleased songs to artists like Selena Gomez and worked with Miley Cyrus, Pusha T, Cyndi Lauper and even toured with Justin Timberlake. Her influence is also seen in artists like Azealia Banks.

This is all very random but as we steer further away from pop culture of the 2000s, it's important to admire artists like Dobson who were before their time. We're glad Dobson is happy in love and we're sure fans would be down to hear new music soon.

Enjoy our review of Dobson's second album Sunday Love from the archives here.

Continue Reading
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Kanye West Holds "Sunday Service" In Detroit: Live Stream

On Friday afternoon (Sept. 27), Kanye West brought his weekly "Sunday Service" event to Detroit's Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. The showcase arrives on the same day the Chicago native was reportedly scheduled to debut his Jesus Is King album.

Attendees were able to score free tickets to the event, drawing hundreds of guests to the venue, according to the Detroit Free Press. The news website also states the amphitheater's manager, Shahida Mausi, received a call from West's team on Monday (Sept. 23) to host the event for Friday.

According to Kim Kardashian's Instagram post, Jesus Is King features 12 songs. It's unclear when the project will hit the masses, presumably after-service? In the meantime, stream "Sunday Service" here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🙏🏼 9.27.19 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 29, 2019 at 7:24pm PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J. Lo And Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show

News

7h ago

Louie Rankin, 'Belly' Actor And Artist, Dies At 55

News

1d ago

Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Battery, Claims Self-Defense