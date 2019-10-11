Justin Bieber Flips 50 Cent's "Many Men" During Studio Session

October 11, 2019 - 3:30 pm by Darryl Robertson

Less than two weeks after becoming life partners with Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber returns to the studio where he's seen flexing his rap skills on his Instagram Stories.

The "Let Me Love You" singer rapped about his absence from pop culture, and his wife.

“Took a couple years off/Shed a couple tears, dawg/Been a victim of the system/I’m a Christian with a vision/My wife, yeah, I put her on a pedestal/My life is like a movie, The Incredibles," raps Bieber.

He also rapped about taking medication for his depression before borrowing a hook from 50 Cent's "Many Men."

“They put me on some medicine/Never thought that my depression would depend on it/Many men, wish death upon me/ Blood in my eye dog and I can’t see/I’m trying to be what I’m destined to be / And people trying to take my life away."

Bieber is reportedly back in album working on a new album. Last week, he joined forces with country duo Dan and Shay for the record "10,000 Hours."

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Fan-Made Trailer Imagines Aunt Viv's Return To Bel-Air In 'Auntie'

From the Web

More on Vibe

tekashi69-reportedly-signs-new-10-million-deal-1570733343
Michael Campanella

Tekahshi 6ix9ine Reportedly Signs New Record Deal Worth $10 Million

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly signed a $10 million record deal with his former label 10K Projects for two albums, TMZ reports.

It's said one of the projects will be in English while the other in Spanish. It's unclear what will happen to the deal if 6ix9ine is given less than the minimum 47-year-long sentence he faced before testifying against his former associates and Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members.

Earlier today, Page Six reported that the rapper purchased new beats and plans to record music upon his release.

"It looks like he will be making music right away when he comes home," an anonymous music industry source told the outlet. "He already contacted a young NYC producer, and someone purchased two beats for him."

Last month,  it was reported that Tekashi denied witness protection after testifying against Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, two Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members, who have been found guilty.

The rapper born Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges in January. 69's forthcoming sentencing is scheduled for December 18.

 

Continue Reading
Viacom Summer TCA
Phillip Faraone

T.I. Calls Iggy Azalea's Music Career A Stain On His Legacy

T.I. isn't necessarily proud of his investment in Iggy Azalea's music career.

In an interview with The Root (Oct. 9), the Atlanta rapper revealed he's on the hunt to discover a new talented female rapper with bars so that he can undo the "blunder" of his former artist Iggy. The Dime Trap rapper added that the Australian rapper's career is a stain on his legacy as a label executive.

“I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea,” Tip said. “That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] an [music] executive is concerned. To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball.”

The Grand Hustle boss has not worked with the "Fancy" rapper since 2015. Tip signed the Aussie artist to his label back in 2011 shortly after she released her debut mixtape, Ignorant Art.

When asked about Xtaci, a girl duo Tip once worked with, T.I. said sometimes things get in the way.

“Sometimes people just grow up and find out that maybe their time, efforts and attention would be better applied elsewhere but, right now, we do have Tokyo Jetz.”  Jetz is a woman rapper on the Grand Hustle label. She is mostly known for her single "The One."

Continue Reading
2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
DaBaby speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

On Tuesday (Oct. 8), hip-hop artists descended upon television screens for BET's annual Hip-Hop Awards showcase in Atlanta, Georgia. From Megan Thee Stallion to YBN Cordae, the star-studded event awarded the genre's top artists for their achievements this year, including a special tribute to Lil' Kim.

View the winners below.

Best Hip-Hop Video: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole – "A Lot" Cardi B – "Money" - WINNER City Girls featuring Cardi B – "Twerk" DaBaby – "Suge" Meek Mill featuring Drake – "Going Bad" Travis Scott featuring Drake – "Sicko Mode"

Best Collabo, Duo or Group: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole – "A Lot" Cardi B and Bruno Mars – "Please Me" DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – "Higher" Lil Baby and Gunna – "Drip Too Hard" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" - WINNER Travis Scott featuring Drake – "Sicko Mode"

Hot Ticket Performer: Cardi B DaBaby Drake Megan Thee Stallion - WINNER The Carters Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year: 2 Chainz Drake J. Cole - WINNER Meek Mill Nipsey Hussle YBN Cordae

Video Director of the Year: Benny Boom Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard Calmatic Dave Meyers Eif Rivera Travis Scott - WINNER

DJ of the Year: Chase B DJ Drama DJ Envy DJ Esco DJ Khaled Mustard - WINNER

Producer of the Year: DJ Khaled - WINNER London On Da Track Metro Boomin Mustard Swizz Beatz Tay Keith

MVP of the Year: Cardi B DJ Khaled Drake J. Cole Megan Thee Stallion Nipsey Hussle - WINNER

Single of the Year: "Act Up" – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls) "Big Ole Freak" – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion) "Money" – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B) "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) - WINNER "Sicko Mode" – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy and Tay Keith (Travis Scott featuring Drake) "Suge" – Produced by Pooh Beatz and JetsonMade (DaBaby)

Album of the Year: Travis Scott – Astroworld - WINNER Meek Mill – Championships Lizzo – Cuz I Love You DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd Tyler, the Creator – Igor Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3

Best New Hip Hop Artist: Blueface DaBaby - WINNER Lil Nas X Megan Thee Stallion Roddy Ricch YBN Cordae

Hustler of the Year: Cardi B DJ Khaled JAY-Z - WINNER Nipsey Hussle Rick Ross Travis Scott

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style): Cardi B - WINNER DJ Khaled French Montana Meek Mill dRAY KICKZ Travis Scott

Best Mixtape: Jack Harlow – Loose Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3 Megan Thee Stallion – Fever - WINNER Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y – 2009 YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae and YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse: 21 Savage – "Wish Wish" (DJ Khaled featuring Cardi B and 21 Savage) Cardi B – "Clout" (Offset featuring Cardi B) Cardi B – "Twerk" (City Girls featuring Cardi B) J. Cole – "A Lot" (21 Savage featuring J. Cole) - WINNER Rick Ross – "Money in the Grave" (Drake featuring Rick Ross) Rick Ross – "What's Free" (Meek Mill featuring JAY-Z and Rick Ross)

Impact Track: 21 Savage feat. J. Cole - "A Lot" DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend - "Higher" J. Cole - "Middle Child" - WINNER Kap G - "A Day Without a Mexican" Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott - "Tempo" YoungBoy Never Broke Again feat. Quando Rondo and Kevin Gates - "I Am Who They Say I Am"

Best International Flow: Faiz (Nigeria) Ghetts (UK) Kalash (France) Little Simz (UK) Nasty C (South Africa) Tory Lanez (Canada) Sarkodie (Ghana) - WINNER

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App: All Hip-Hop Complex - WINNER HotNewHipHop The Shade Room WorldStar XXL

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Prince's Estate Calls Out Donald Trump's Use Of "Purple Rain" At Minneapolis Rally

Features

3d ago

Interview: Robert Glasper Talks 'F**k Yo Feelings,' Yasiin Bey, And Lessons From Herbie Hancock

News

1d ago

Will Smith Is Working On A ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Spin-Off Series: Report