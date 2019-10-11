Justin Bieber Flips 50 Cent's "Many Men" During Studio Session

Less than two weeks after becoming life partners with Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber returns to the studio where he's seen flexing his rap skills on his Instagram Stories.

The "Let Me Love You" singer rapped about his absence from pop culture, and his wife.

“Took a couple years off/Shed a couple tears, dawg/Been a victim of the system/I’m a Christian with a vision/My wife, yeah, I put her on a pedestal/My life is like a movie, The Incredibles," raps Bieber.

He also rapped about taking medication for his depression before borrowing a hook from 50 Cent's "Many Men."

“They put me on some medicine/Never thought that my depression would depend on it/Many men, wish death upon me/ Blood in my eye dog and I can’t see/I’m trying to be what I’m destined to be / And people trying to take my life away."

sounds like justin bieber has a new song on the way that flips 50 cent's “many men” 👀pic.twitter.com/cvdLpAEpFt — Genius (@Genius) October 11, 2019

Bieber is reportedly back in album working on a new album. Last week, he joined forces with country duo Dan and Shay for the record "10,000 Hours."