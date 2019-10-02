Kamala Harris Pens Letter To Twitter's CEO Calling For Donald Trump's Account Suspension

"I believe the President's recent tweets rise to the level that Twitter should consider suspending his account."

Donald Trump's Twitter account has served as a point of contention since he took office in 2016 and took yet another turn when investigations of conversations with Ukraine's government about former Vice President Joe Biden ramped up in recent weeks. Trump's Twitter profile has been overtly active, so much so that Sen. Kamala Harris has taken action to see that his account gets suspended.

On Tuesday (Oct. 2), the Democratic presidential candidate publicized a letter to the social media company's CEO, Jack Dorsey, citing that Trump's tweets violate Twitter's user agreement. In recent times, Trump has taken aim at a "whistleblower" who brought to light his dealings with Ukraine and ignited action behind impeachment.

Harris also referenced Twitter's permanent suspension of InfoWars' Alex Jones for "spreading disinformation" and others like James Woods and Martin Shkreli were suspended for inciting reported harassment.

"I believe the President's recent tweets rise to the level that Twitter should consider suspending his account," the letter notes. "Others have had their accounts suspended for less offensive behavior. And when this kind of abuse is being spewed from the most powerful office in the United States, the stakes are too high to do nothing." According to CNBC, Twitter will issue a response to the letter.

The Washington Post reports House Democrats will issue a subpoena on Tuesday (Oct. 2), to the White House for possession of documents that support its impeachment quest.

Read Harris' letter in its entirety below.

INBOX: Kamala Harris pens formal letter to Jack Dorsey asking him to kick Trump off Twitter, writing "these are blatant threats. We need a civil society, not a civil war. pic.twitter.com/zbC4dKUyEu — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) October 2, 2019

The cruelty of this Administration knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/5aCmEvddRz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019