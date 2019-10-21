Kanye West Confirms Release Date For 'Jesus Is King'

Kanye West has confirmed a release date for his long-awaited album, Jesus Is King.

Mr. West took to Twitter early Monday morning (Oct. 21) to share the news.

"'JESUS IS KING' OCT 25th," the Chicago native tweeted along with a photo of a blue vinyl record that sports the title of the LP.

After missing the Sept. 27 birthday for Jesus is King, Ye has continued to promote the project through his Sunday Service events.

According to Ye's Pastor Adam Tyson, the College Dropout rapper almost quit rap.

"One time, he told me that he wasn't going to rap," Tyson said (check the 23:30 mark). "I said, 'Why not?' He said, 'That's the devil's music.' I said, 'Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.' I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, 'Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God's given you and use that platform for God.'"

However, Mr. West has had a change of heart, and it looks like Jesus is King will drop the same day as the IMAX film.