Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City.

Kanye West Has An Explanation For 'Jesus Is King's Delay

"We not going to sleep until this album is out!"

Kanye West has his fans (im)patiently waiting for the release of Jesus Is King, a gospel album that's presumably been in the works since the Chicago native launched his Sunday Service performances. During a Thursday afternoon (Oct. 24) interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe, West lightly discussed the project which was rumored to debut on Friday (Oct. 25), and his newfound faith.

“There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me. I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me," he said, per Dazed. "And in that, I’m no longer a slave I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free. The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital. One of the things that happened when I went to the hospital is I started reading the Bible and I started writing and copying out Bible verses.”

Before listeners hear how Jesus has inspired West's life through music, a few mixes need to occur before the album is serviced to consumers. "To my fans, thank you for being loyal & patient," he wrote on Twitter. "We are specifically fixing mixes on 'Everything We Need,' 'Follow God,' & 'Water.' We not going to sleep until this album is out!" In addition to Jesus Is King, West plans to debut Jesus Is Born on Christmas Day but little details have been shared concerning that project.

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water” We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

If you search Jesus Is King on streaming platforms, specifically Spotify, a playlist created by West's home label Def Jam Recordings boasts a 66-track soundscape that features the artist's songs like "Jesus Walks," "Hey Mama," "Touch The Sky," and other cuts from G.O.O.D. Music's members like Teyana Taylor, label president Pusha T, Desiigner, 070 Shake, Valee, and collaborators Kid Cudi and Nas.

Watch his full Apple Music interview below.