Kanye West Plans To Kick Off ‘Jesus Is King’ Tour “Right Away”

Now that Jesus Is King is finally out, Kanye West is ready to get back on the road. West is planning to begin touring “right away,” he told TMZ while casually walking down a New York City street on Friday (Oct. 25) as a large crowd began to form around him and Kim Kardashian.

When asked about the potential for a moving stage, similar to his The Life of Pablo jaunt, West would only say that the upcoming tour will offer, “something different.”

The Chicago native hasn’t toured in three years, but he appeared to be excited at the thought of getting back on stage and spreading more of his gospel. In 2016, West canceled the remainder of TLOP tour following a series of rants. He was later hospitalized for a reported mental breakdown.

Despite a few delays, West debuted Jesus Is King in his typical grandiose style, with top-secret listening sessions around the country, and candid interviews about his newfound spiritual journey. On Wednesday (Oct. 23), West hosted thousands of fans at a free listening session and film screening held inside the Los Angeles Forum. He also chartered a double-decker bus to drive around NYC blasting the new album, and was spotted filming in Lower Manhattan’s Oculus Plaza located at the World Trade Center early Friday.

See TMZ's footage of West below.