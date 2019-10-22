Kanye West Will Preview ‘Jesus Is King,’ And IMAX Film At Los Angeles Event

After previewing his album in New York, Detroit, Chicago and taking Sunday Service to Jamaica this past weekend, Kanye West will bring his traveling musical sermon back to Los Angeles for a special listening session and film screening.

West is expected to preview his forthcoming Jesus Is King album and accompanying IMAX film, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday (Oct. 23). The Nick Knight-directed documentary, which was shot over the summer, brings the Chicago native’s “famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater,” artist James Turrell's never-before-seen installation created in Arizona's Painted Desert.

Tickets for the Jesus is King Album & Film Experience are free to the public, and will be released on a first come, first serve basis, at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster. Fans who pre-ordered Jesus Is King scored early access to tickets to the event on Tuesday.

West’s forthcoming release is a follow-up to 2018’s ye album, and marks the Grammy winner’s first LP to be dedicated to gospel music, but apparently not his last. West has reportedly shunned secular rap music, in lieu of gospel.

Jesus Is King is slated to drop on Oct. 25.