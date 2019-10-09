Keak Da Sneak Shares New Outlook After Prison

Keak Da Sneak has a new outlook following his release from prison last month. The Bay Area rap icon, who is currently in a wheelchair, has been enjoying his freedom after serving five months in Amador County in California State Prison for gun possession.

“I’m just so blessed, I’m happy, I’m free,” he told CBS San Francisco before sharing an optimistic perspective on his legal troubles. “God works in mysterious ways, I think he just wanted me to see how fast you can throw your life away, or throw your freedom away.”

Keak was originally sentenced to 16 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm, which he began carrying after surviving two separate shootings in 2017, including one incident where he was shot eight times at a gas station. Given his health condition, Keak made a public plea for a house arrest sentence instead of prison time. The public outcry led to an online petition that resulted in Keak being moved to his own prison cell.

Prison staff took care mostly took care of him while in custody, with one exception. “As far as on the medical level… they [were] there for me. As far as my pain medication…they wasn’t really giving me no meds for pain.”

Now that he's free, Keak is back in the recording studio. Last weekend, the Oakland native whose birth name is Charles Kente Williams, hit the Rolling Loud Bay Area stage as a special guest of G-Eazy. “It’s a natural body high like, ‘Wow, they love me still,’ you know what I mean?” he said of the performance. “I really needed to see that.”

Although doctors aren’t sure if he’ll regain use of his legs, the “Super Hyphy” rhymer is in physical therapy, and has every intention of walking without his wheelchair one day. “This chair is going out the door, so my fans can look forward to me walking,” he said while showing that he can life his leg. “I need a lot of support.”

The 41-year-old rapper also shared some advice for aspiring recording artist. “Hard work and dedication, and there ain’t nothing but drama on the street after midnight, so with that being said, be indoors.”

See the full interview in the video above.