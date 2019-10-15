Black Music Honors 2019
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Keke Wyatt Announces That She's Pregnant With Her Tenth Child

October 15, 2019 - 9:49 am by VIBE Staff

"My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!"

Keke Wyatt has news to share that concerns expanding her family tree. On Monday (Oct. 14), the "If Only You Knew" singer revealed that she's pregnant with her tenth child.

"My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!" she wrote on Instagram. "We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family."

The vocalist continued to state that fans can follow her pregnancy journey on her YouTube series The Keke Show where she gives an intimate look at how she balances her career and motherhood.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Wyatt said she believes she has "an anointing with motherhood" and looks at her children as fuel to keep striving in her career.

"I just don't believe in shutting down. I believe in that's what the Lord had for me," she said. "Babies don't get in the way of careers, we get in the way of careers. If that's what the Lord had for me from the very beginning, there's nothing nobody can do and nobody can say."

Drake-Summer-Walker-New-Music
Getty Images

Summer Walker's Debut Album Inspires Drake To Write New Music

Summer Walker's debut album Over It has everyone's heart aflutter, including Drake.

Off the heels of her debut project, the Atlanta songstress shared Drake's admiration for her project Sunday (Oct. 6) which included collaborations from Jhene Aiko, Usher. 6LACK and Bryson Tiller. Drake had a strong reaction to "Fun Girl," a track that speaks to the acoustic aura of her precious project, CLEAR.

Sharing his love with more than a few emojis, the rapper reveals the song inspired him to pen two new songs at the crack of dawn.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So I guess fun girl is his favorite song on the album, mines isss... BODY🥰 what’s yours ?

A post shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on Oct 6, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

Summer and Drake worked together for the remix to her breakout hit, "Girls Need Love." In Billboard's  “You Should Know” series, the singer says the two met via Instagram after he gushed about her visuals to the original track. "He said, 'I saw your video on a bowling alley monitor. Thought it was cool,'" she recalled. She added it was Love Renaissance's Justice Baiden who talked her into asking Drake for the remix. The singer is signed to the label along with Grammy-nominated singer 6LACK.

Things have been looking great for the singer. Her album has topped Spotify and YouTube since it's release Friday and is expected to make a nice debut on Billboard's 200 charts.

Get to know the men behind Love Renaissance in our feature, LVRN's Reebok Collaboration Showcases Atlanta's Influence In Fashion.

 

FOX Hosts "RENT" Press Junket
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tinashe Resurfaces With Exciting Message: "I'm Back And Better"

Tinashe fans rejoice! After a hiatus, the Joyride artist resurfaced on Instagram Saturday (Sept. 28), in a brief video expressing that she's “back and better.”

After a tumultuous relationship with her label RCA, the singer-songwriter broke ties with the company. Since then, she's been hibernating in her “cave,” as she puts it.

"Creatively, I just feel like I needed to go through what I went through in order to be the person that I am today and to get back to my roots," she explained. "You pretty much put your heart and soul and emotions into all these songs and then you put them out there for the world to judge and tear down and pick apart. It's terrifying and it can really mess with your head."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💔❤️

A post shared by Nashe if you’re nasty (@tinashenow) on Sep 28, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

In an interview with VIBE, Tinashe expressed how important it is for her to stay true to herself and artistry. “It’s not even necessarily speaking up but coming to your own conclusions yourself and owning your own instincts and trusting in yourself and creative power,” she said. “I think that’s something that is always important to continue to maintain. It’s easy for that sometimes to get derailed, and it’s important to come back to that.”

During her recent statement, she broke down the importance of art and how it should be expressed through individuality and free expression, sans any boxes or limitations. Making people happy through her music is the goal.

"Music and art are supposed to be these wonderful beautiful things that bring people joy and happiness, and that's really why I started making music in the first place—to give people something that means something to them,” she said.

Although Tinashe did not say when fans can expect new music, she did share a snippet of what she’s been working on in the studio in a separate post. “I’m too emotional.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m too emotional

A post shared by Nashe if you’re nasty (@tinashenow) on Sep 30, 2019 at 12:57pm PDT

2017 BET Awards - BET International Nominee Welcome Party
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Third Child

In late September, Eva Marcille gave birth to her third child, a boy, Essence reports. The model/actress announced she was expecting in May, over a year after she gave birth to her second baby and first child with husband Michael Sterling. Their son, Michael Todd Jr. is 17 months while Marcille's first child, Marly Rae, 5, is from a previous relationship.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Out, Marcille discussed the importance of having a close network of supporters to help in raising a child. "You know, I have a great mother myself and if it wasn’t for my mom and my support system—my friends that helped me out—I don’t know what I would do, honestly," she said. "It’s a balancing act and you know they say 'it takes a village to raise a child,' I have definitely cultivated my village to raise my child."

A year ago, the couple tied the knot which was showcased on Bravo's hit reality television program Real Housewives of Atlanta. The series is set to return in November.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Couldn’t be happier 🌻 (thanks @cynthiabailey10 and @itsmikehill for my #Chill blanket) #lifesaver

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Sep 30, 2019 at 10:11am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So I decided to go ahead and have a little maternity shoot. You know what they say third time is a charm🌻 so, WELCOME TO THE GARDEN OF EVA🌻 It really was a simple situation thanks to the most amazing team ever: Photographer: @stanlophotography Dress designer: @theodoreelyett Florals: @creativetouchevents Location: @parkstudios.co Makeup: @iambarbielee Produced by: @ellybevents Baby Maverick i think Mommas ready 🌻

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Sep 18, 2019 at 12:07pm PDT

