Kevin Gates Says Breastfeeding Incident Inspired His Weight Loss
Motivation comes in many forms.
Kevin Gates decided that it was time to lose weight after an “embarrassing” breastfeeding incident with his friend’s baby, the rapper recently admitted to Men’s Health.
“I had my shirt off and I was holding my patna’s baby and his baby tried to suck on my breast,” Gates explained in a video posted on Wednesday (Oct. 16) where he responded to internet comments.
The attempted breastfeeding obviously had a lasting effect on Gates, who dropped a whopping 100 pounds. “I was like ‘I am too f**king fat, and I’m a fat slob. I need to lose weight.”
Gates keeps the weight off by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a regular workout schedule. Thanks to his slimmer frame, Gates is no longer insecure about showing off his chest, but he's still haunted by the memory of his friend's baby trying to feed on his breast. “That was the most embarrassing sh*t,” Gates confessed. “Even though I'm a big gorilla, I got feelings, too. Man, that s**t hurt my fu**ing feelings.”
Hear Gates recall the full story and more below.