Kevin Hart Breaks Silence For The First Time Since Car Accident

More than a month after surviving a horrifying car accident, Kevin Hart is speaking out for the first time. The 40-year-old comedian released a statement through his attorney, Andrew Brettler on Thursday (Oct. 11), E! News reports.

Reports claimed that Hart returned to work this week, but Brettler clarified that the Philly native only put in a few hours shooting promos for the Jumanji sequel hitting theaters in December.

"Hart has not been in full costume for these shoots and he's not walking much for them either—sitting through most of the day—even though he can walk on his own. Hart doesn't anticipate going back to work full time until early next year, assuming everything stays on track with his physical therapy.”

The father of three also expressed support for the other passengers in the car, Jared Black, 28, and his fiancee, Rebecca Broxterman, 31. "I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery.”

The three reportedly suffered major back injuries after Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda careened into a ditch in Malibu during the early morning hours of Sept 1. Black was driving the car while Hart and Broxterman were riding shotgun. No one in the vehicle had on seat belts.

Investigators from the California Highway Patrol concluded that the car accident was caused by reckless driving. Black accelerated and subsequently lost control of the steering wheel, according to a CHP report.

Following the crash, Hart was hospitalized for 10 days. As of late last month, Hart has continued his recovery at home where he receives physical therapy.