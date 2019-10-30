Kevin Hart attends the Australian premiere of 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' during the Sydney Film Festival on June 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Kevin Hart Reflects On Road To Recovery In New Video

Hart says the car crash was God's way of telling him to take life slowly.

Kevin Hart returned to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 29) with a message for his supporters. The Philadelphia native reflected on his life post-car crash and discovered a new sense of ambition in a solemn yet optimistic video.

"When God talks, you gotta listen," he began. "I swear life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you're moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you can't see the thing that you're meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof."

The video sees the 40-year-old comedian interacting with his family and friends as well as medical officials as he embarks on a road to tip-top health through physical therapy and taking the scenic route of life.

On Sept. 1, Hart and two other passengers were driving a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda along a highway in Calabasas, Calif., when the car crashed into an embankment. Hart was in the passenger seat. The other two passengers were treated for minor injuries. The traumatic crash led Hart to endure back surgery and rehabilitation.

Watch the full video below.