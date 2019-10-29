LeBron James Sends Taco Truck To Feed Emergency Crews After Los Angeles Wildfire

After battling the most recent wildfire outbreak in Los Angeles, emergency crews were treated to free food, courtesy of LeBron James. The Los Angels Lakers player sent a taco truck to Jackie Robinson Park to feed firefighters, first responders and law enforcement on Tuesday (Oct. 29).

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and California Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked James on social media, along with sharing photos of the crews enjoying food from Mariscos Jalisco.

“Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire,” Garcetti tweeted.

“Shout out to @KingJames for generously sending over a taco truck to support our LA firefighters, first responders, and law enforcement folks that have been on the front lines fighting the #GettyFire,” added Newsom.

The Getty Fire broke out in the brush areas surrounding Los Angeles’ 405 freeway early Monday (Oct. 28) and forced numerous evacuations, including James and his family who live in the Los Angeles suburb of Brentwood. The blaze, which scorched 656 acres and destroyed 12 dozen homes, was sparked by a tree branch that fell on a power line.

The fire came a day after a blaze erupted in Vallejo, Calif., forcing the closure of the I-80 freeway. The Getty Fire was nearing full containment but California isn't in the clear just yet, as wind conditions threaten more potential fires across the state.

California experienced its deadliest and most destructive fires in history in 2017 and 2018.