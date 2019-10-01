BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet
Getty Images

Lil Nas X Says He Used To Pray That Being Gay Was A Phase

October 1, 2019 - 1:57 pm by Richy Rosario

The 20-year-old artist recently came out as gay this past June.

During a recent interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Lil Nas X revealed that he used to pray that being gay was a phase and not his actual sexual orientation. The 20-year-old artist recently came out as gay this past June. He did so, in his hit single “c7osure,” with a tweet to accompany his revelation.

While he does admit that being open about his sexuality can help others struggling with coming to terms with their sexual orientation, he once found himself hoping it would be a phase. “I think it’s gonna always help, you know. We still have a long way to go, because it’s not like everybody is messing with me now…But I do believe it’s helping,’” he told King, adding that he knew from very early on that he was gay but didn’t want to accept it. He would always be, “praying…that it was, like, a phase…That it would go away.”

Still, he ended up speaking his truth though he planned and contemplated when he was going doing it.

"I really believe in signs and I started to see seven and nine a lot right around the time I was about to come out. I was originally going to do it at Pride because I saw a banner that said, 'LA Pride, June 7 -9,' and I was like, 'Wow, there goes the numbers again.' And then my sister ended up having her baby on the ninth, so nine became my number for family,” he told Paper.

He also told the publication that he's currently working on his relationship with his family and piecing it together since his coming out. "We're going to have the first family reunion on my mom's side this year; we didn't really have those when I was growing up,” he continued. “My grandma passed last year and that was really difficult. We had already stopped having family gatherings before that so I really want to try to get better about all of that stuff."

During the segment with CBS, Lil Nas X also paid a visit to his old high school in Atlanta, Georgia. He grew up in a small nearby town called Lithia Springs.

According to Rolling Stone, X (born Montero Lamar Hill) might collaborate with Fiona Apple, who he sampled on a song titled "Kim Jong." He used production from Apple's classic "Every Single Night."

texas-man-kills-intruder-goes-back-to-be
Christopher Furlong

A Texas Man Killed An Intruder And Then Went Back To Bed

A Texas man has been charged with murder for killing an intruder and then going back to sleep.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by the Dallas police, James Michael Meyer, 72,  was awoken at 5 AM. Meyer told authorities he looked outside and saw someone attempting to break into his backyard shed. He then grabbed his gun and went outside to confront the intruder.

The warrant states that Meyer told the person not come any closer or he'd shoot. Meyer said the intruder took a few steps toward him with a pickax in his hand and that's when Meyer shot. He said the person dropped the pickax and ran to the park behind his house. Meyer said he shot "into the night" in the direction of the park and then went back to sleep.

At about 7 AM, Meyer woke up and saw what he thought was a black bag in the park, when he got closer he saw that it was a man on the ground. According to CNN, Meyer instructed his wife to call his lawyer before calling 911 at 7:04 AM.

According to the 911 dispatcher, Meyer refused to answer direct questions and repeatedly said: "he was a victim of a crime and that medical assistance was needed."

Police arrived to find a man lying facedown with a gunshot wound to the neck and deduced he'd been dead for several hours. Crime scene analysts called to process the scene didn't find any shell casings. Meyer would later reveal he found them and threw them away.

Meyer was arrested and charged with murder. He has since been released on a $150,000 bond. Police have not been able to identify the victim.

Continue Reading

Alex Jones Stopped By T.I.'s 'ExpediTIously' Podcast To Discuss Donald Trump And Racism

On the latest episode of T.I's ExpediTIously podcast, the Atlanta native spoke with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. During the 18-minute discussion, T.I. unearths claims behind Jones' push to get Trump elected, the government's secret war against its citizens, and the plot of aliens to destroy humanity.

Shortly into the conversation, the host of the Alex Jones Show claimed that president Trump is a president that unites people.

"Well that's a lie. Now I am going to go ahead and state a firm position," Tip said. "People coming from shit hole counties. Saying that Baltimore is rat-infested. Denying Puerto Rico of proper American assistance during tragedy ... and also, turning people around at the border who are fleeing from the Bahamas. These things, to me, are un-American," T.I. said.

Jones attempted to defend himself by claiming that T.I. was taking Trump's words out of context.

To further build his argument, the rap legend went on to explain some of the racist comments that Trump has made.

"Well, the first one is when he attacked people and said they came from shit hole counties, and those people who came from--from his perspective--shit hole counties were people of color," Tip said. "He never said people from Germany, people from Sweden, people from New Zealand, people from Paris. He never those people came from shit hole counties."

"Let me go over it now because I like doing this," Jones said. "When you flying to Mexico--let's say Cancun--they give you that little note and it says on there that this is the day that you are coming in, and this is the day you are leaving. And if you don't leave on the time they say, they arrest you. And Mexico gives you a year of hard labor if you're caught there illegally. So again, the US has the most open door policy in the world. There are more than 6 billion people, almost in third world countries. They want to come here."

"And if everyone comes here, " Jones continued. "And if everyone comes here with the "system"--back when we still had Ellis Island everybody wasn't getting free stuff. So the Democrat globalist plan is to bankrupt the country. When I say Trump tries to unify, I mean as Americans. He sits there and unifies things."

Throughout the rest of the episode, T.I. and Jones went on the discuss refugees, minister Louis Farrakhan, Elijah Cummings, and other issues pertaining to Trump.

Jones later apologized for saying that Trump unifies.

Watch the conversation in its entirety above.

Continue Reading
'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Episode 6 Recap
Craig Blankenhorn / Hulu

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Episode 6 Recap: Bird's-Eye View

The story of the Wu-Tang Clan is a story of rap as a way out of the hood, but it’s also a story about using talent to break cycles and beat the system. Episode 6 focuses on perspective, point of view, and how they shape realities. What happens as our characters dare to look past Park Hill and Stapleton Houses to the world beyond? And how many visible and invisible barriers are in place to prevent it from happening? Using NYC’s official mascot, the pigeon, as a tour guide, our journey starts and ends at the Coles’ house, where Darren’s (Amyrh Harris) view is usually limited to the world immediately outside their Stapleton window.

At the Diggs’ residence, Randy’s Undependable Ni**a Association of America-certified father, Jerome, has shown up out of the blue (they stay having people show up with no advanced warning). Of course, he’s played by Bokeem Woodbine because would it even be a ‘90s hood narrative without Bokeem Woodbine? He sweeps in, making promises of houses, lawns and clean air in the great state of Ohio… as soon as a deal to sell some land he’s been “sitting on” goes through. Sounds like undependable ni**a rhetoric to us, and to Linda (Erika Alexander), who has more pressing issues on her mind — namely paying the debt to Fat Larry (Vincent Pastore) and associates that her sister left behind. As Linda is counting her savings in the First National Bank of Black Mamas — aka the coffee can — we set a timer for the moment it’s discovered that Jerome took the cash and broke out.

Shurrie (Zolee Griggs) is pissed that Jerome’s visit has disrupted her household schedule — because she does technically run the household, especially where little brother Randy’s concerned. “That’s your problem,” Jerome tells her, “too busy acting grown when you ain’t.” When she complains to Divine, he basically tells her to calm down; he now understands what it’s like to get out of jail and feel like the world’s left you behind. Plus, at least Randy’s dad is coming around, unlike theirs. When Dennis (Siddiq Saunderson) stops by to drop something off for Linda, Shurrie takes the opportunity to confront her boo about his distance.

He’s been funny style since their conversation about a future together. Dennis, who’s been in the middle of solving yet another problem at home, emphasizes to Shurrie again that his family is always going to need him, and he doesn’t want to put that weight on her shoulders. Shurrie tells him that’s not his decision to make, and she’s tired of everyone seeing her as a little girl; she’s almost a grown woman (they could have just inserted a chyron that said “And then, she got pregnant” here, the foreshadowing was so heavy). Shout out to Dennis for being all about the hair scarf lovin’, though. He knows what’s up.

Bobby (Ashton Sanders) is still trying to uphold his responsibilities to the household, which now includes helping his mom pay back the mob. But his business is slowing down for the winter. Over in Park Hill, Rebel (rapper Joey Bada$$) can tell Bobby how many hood spins his single with Shot Gun has every day before the kids head to school and the mailman comes, but he ain’t actually trying to go outside to sell product. He’s content to observe the world of Park Hill from his window until the weather breaks, prompting Bobby to compare him to “that inspector from the Pink Panther.” (Seed for “Inspectah Deck”: planted.)

Bobby’s money coming up short means money for his mama comes up short — Linda owes interest for paying late — which means the family is vulnerable. On top of that, even after solving this week’s payment, next week’s is looming. Bobby gets an idea from the record shop owner to grab Dennis and venture beyond their side of Satan Island to do business at a burger joint literally called “White’s” (I guess they didn’t want smoke with White Castle). They have a great sales night, but Bobby decides he wants the full tourist experience and tries to get at a white girl, spitting game about Blondie’s and New York City’s bastion of punk music, CBGB. He and Dennis subsequently end up in a fight with locals who no doubt grew up to vote for Trump (if you want to know anything about Staten Island outside of Wu’s side of town, know it’s the only NYC borough that went to 45 in the election). They give Bobby a pretty serious gash over his eye and run his and Dennis’ pockets for almost all the money they just made. Bobby dispatches Dennis to give Linda what little money is left while he goes to get stitched up.

Linda heads to work stressed about how she’s going to handle the balance due for the week and is shocked and surprised when Paxti (Antoni Corone) passes her outside the rib joint without incident. She’s even more surprised when she walks inside to discover Jerome paid her debt in full. He figured out her trouble with Fat Larry while questioning Randy about Linda’s love life and decided to step up. Maybe we had you pegged wrong, Jerome. Our bad. He begs Linda to change her outlook and trust him, just one more time. Looks like Ms. Linda is ‘bout to get her groove back.

We spend more time in and around Park Hill this episode than we have previously, and Shot Gun is now a local star. As Rebel reported to Bobby, “Killa Hill” is still being bumped non-stop. Shorties are getting his number, cats want the opportunity to beat him in a rap battle. He’s the only eventual Wu member, aside from Bobby, committed to using his talents to get him out of the hood and tells Haze he’ll bring him along as manager. We also finally get some insight into Haze’s leadership, composure, and code-switching adeptness: he’s former military. He tells Shot Gun how much love he got in Germany when the Berlin Wall came down and that he’d consider going back to stay. Even though young Clifford has his eye on a life beyond Park Hill, Germany ain’t it: “That’s like a lion saying he’s gonna leave his own land, and put himself in a cage at the zoo.” But Haze’s experience in the world has given him a self-confidence that goes beyond street braggadocio, “I’d still be king of the jungle.”

Sha is peepin’ Shot Gun’s shine, and feeling a way. He’s low key annoyed that Bobby gave Shot Gun such a hot beat, but Bobby had been trying to get Sha to lay something down forever. Sha finally gives Shot Gun the freestyle battle Officer Marcus interrupted previously. And Officer Marcus is about to come jack it up, again.

A few feet away, Ms. Burgess, the neighborhood elder, has a cozy slice of comfort inside her well-appointed, well-maintained home. Inside, Nina Simone is the soundtrack and Ms. B carries a running commentary about the good ol’ days with her late husband Curtis. But the civil rights era survivor is plagued by the non-stop noise and profanity of rap battles and drug deals right outside her ground-floor window.

After begging Haze to get the young guns in line, since they listen to him, she tries dealing with them herself. When that goes left, she’s disrespected with a thrown rock, broken china and a destroyed quilt before calling the police. Dammit, Ms. B.

Meanwhile, Divine is still trying to get back in the game, despite the urgings from literally everyone around him. He’s secured a buyer for his product in Park Hill, but when he gets there to complete the transaction, he learns dude was picked up by his parole officer. As he’s heading out, deflated, he sees the police responding to Ms. B’s complaint. Now he might eff around and get sent back to jail himself. His girl won’t let him stash product in her apartment, so he dumps it down the trash shoot. Money gone, but freedom saved, as he bumps into a cop and gets patted down immediately after.

Outside in the courtyard, Haze does what Ms. Burgess initially charged him to do, encouraging the young men to stay calm and cooperate so the incident with the cops doesn’t escalate unnecessarily. Officer Marcus, also from Park Hill, isn’t feeling the street muscle outranking his badge and decides to assert his authority — and escalate. Haze not only refusing to back down but insulting him in front of the hood and his officers, drives Marcus to pull out his taser, which then leads to a scuffle between the two men. As Shot Gun, Sha, and Rebel watch from elevated positions, separated away from the fray; Ms. Burgess watches in horror from her window, realizing what she put in motion; and Divine tries to get to his friend, risking violation of his parole in the process; Officer Marcus chokes Haze to death, insisting “I run the streets!”

Outside of the basketball court, however, life moves forward. Bobby heads home from the hospital; Ms. Linda and Jerome are cozied up, perhaps contemplating life in Ohio, and Dennis and Shurrie are finally moving publicly as a couple. Our friend and guide, the pigeon, comes back to rest outside of Darren’s window.

--

What This Episode Got Right: The immediate assumption is probably that the tragic scene with Haze and Officer Marcus is in homage to Eric Garner, the black man killed on Staten Island in 2014 via asphyxiation; the result of a police officer restraining him in a chokehold for a non-violent offense. Unfortunately, the tension between black men and the NYPD long precede #BlackLivesMatter and was especially thick in the early-mid ‘90s. Haze’s death was based on the life of Ernest “Case” Sayon, who grew up with Shot Gun in Park Hill and died following a struggle with a police officer — who put him in a chokehold — over what Method Man has said was a misunderstanding about fireworks. The officer was acquitted.

Oh, and people needing to get your permission to use your phone to call long distance was real. Phone bills were really the biggest scam ever.

What This Episode Got Wrong: Haze bucking up to a police officer as former military felt a bit off, but street code supersedes rank and file. And the police on the other side of Staten Island would probably have arrested Bobby and Dennis instead of just leaving them there. But nothing stood out as a big “nope” for us this episode.

What We Could Have Done Without: The use of the pigeon was overdone, although the various framing shots were fantastic, Ms. Burgess’s speech to the Park Hill kids was also too much; very Mother Sister in Do the Right Thing. We actually exhaled when somebody through a rock, because no way would that have worked in real life.

What We Have Questions About: Where did Jerome get the money to pay off Fat Larry and ‘nem? We still have our eye on him.

Continue Reading

