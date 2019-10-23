2019 CMA Music Festival - Day 3
Lil Nas X performs onstage during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 8, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Makes Diamond History

October 23, 2019 - 10:35 am by VIBE Staff

The organization also crowned the melody as music history's fastest song to attain diamond status.

It's coming up on a year since Lil Nas X took over the music industry with his debut single "Old Town Road." Before it reaches that milestone, the Georgia native's popular hit, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, has reached a feat that solidifies its place in history. The YoungKio-produced track was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the first to do so this year.

The organization also crowned the melody as music history's fastest song to attain diamond status. This feat is coupled with the single's chart-breaking run at 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. When the song reached a peak, chatter about which genre it should reside in was heavily debated. The majority claimed it to be a country record while others vehemently vocalized that it's a hip-hop tune.

"When I uploaded the song and I labeled it country I knew the song was country-trap, but I feel like if I had to choose — which I had to — I thought it would lean more on the country side," he said in an NPR interview. "So I labeled it as country. And this is during the time I'm not expecting my song to actually hop up on charts. So, it wasn't intentional. I'm not expecting to have the No. 1 spot on the country charts, but it happened."

It looks like Lil Nas X will have to keep his promise of purchasing season three of Phineas and Ferb for each of his social media followers.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Brandon T. Jackson Says ‘Big Momma’s House’ Ruined His Career

From the Web

More on Vibe

The Cinema Society &amp; 2(x)ist Screening Of "Twelve" - Inside Arrivals
Stephen Lovekin

50 Cent Announces New Book, 'Hustler Harder, Hustler Smarter'

50 Cent has announced that he will be releasing a new book titled, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. This follows his 2009 collaboration with Robert Greene on The 50th Law. 

The Power exec rapper made the announcement on his Instagram account.

"‪As an artist I have evolved so much over the years with my transition into different sectors of the entertainment industry, I felt that it was time to share my experiences and knowledge through my latest book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‪As an artist I have evolved so much over the years with my transition into different sectors of the entertainment industry, I felt that it was time to share my experiences and knowledge through my latest book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. Pre-Order link in bio #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac ‬

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 23, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

The Queens native became a fan of Robert Green after reading his 1998 bestseller The 48 Laws of Power.  The him out to co-write a book that would discuss the acquisition of power in the entertainment industry, as well the parallels between business strategies and street hustling.

Also, Fif' has been tapped to produce the docuseries titled,  A Moment in Time,  which will feature six to eight hour-long episodes, and one will detail the rise and fall of Tekashi from the start of his music career to his downfall after he was labeled as a snitch for cooperating with federal authorities in a federal racketeering case against himself and his former associates.

 

Continue Reading
natalie-cole-holly-ivy-1571925581
Record Label

Natalie Cole's Holiday Album 'Holly & Ivy' Is Set For Re-Release

Craft Recordings is set to re-release the late Natalie Cole's 1994 holiday album, Holly & Ivy.

Slated for a Nov. 8. release date, Holly & Ivy has been re-mastered by George Horn and Anne-Marie Suenram at Fantasy Studios, as well as pressed into vinyl and CD. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the acclaimed project, which was the first of several holiday efforts for the late singer.

With Tommy LiPuma, serving as co-producer, Holly and Ivy went gold and peaked at No. 36 on Billboard 200. In 2013, the album reached No. 6 on Billboard Holiday Albums charts. This release will include holiday favorites such as "Caroling, Caroling," "The First Noel," and "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.)"

Cole is best known for songs “Unforgettable," “Inseparable" and "This Will Be," died of congestive heart failure in 2015. She was 65. In 2017, Cole's son, Robert Yancy, passed away from cardia arrest. 

Continue Reading
Lizzo In Concert - New York, NY
Lizzo performs at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2019 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lizzo On "Truth Hurts" Plagiarism Claims: "That Song Is My Life, And Its Words Are My Truth"

Hours after Lizzo's hit single "Truth Hurts" made history on the Billboard Hot 100, the Texas native decided to clear the air on a cloud of plagiarism claims. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (Oct. 23), the 31-year-old addressed songwriter Justin Raisen's statement that she lifted the line "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100 percent that bitch" from a 2017 studio session. The lyric was reportedly inspired by singer Mina Lioness' tweet that became a meme, who Lizzo states recently received a credit.

"The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song," Lizzo wrote. "They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts," noting that she, famed producer Ricky Reed were the only people who worked on recording the song. "That song is my life, and its words are my truth."

pic.twitter.com/Q4AKIPhMiE

— #STREAMTRUTHHURTS (@lizzo) October 23, 2019

"Truth Hurts" wasn't the only melody to come under scrutiny. Lizzo's "Juice" was recently accused of lifting an ad-lib from CeCe Peniston's "Finally." Per a statement published by Variety, Lizzo's publishing company Warner Chappell said, “There’s no substantial similarity between ‘Juice’ and ‘Finally’, and there’s no valid claim there.”

"Juice" is featured on the Lizzo's third studio album, Cuz I Love You, while "Truth Hurts" is listed as a bonus track. The 2019 album entered at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and was heralded as Lizzo's highest-charting album thus far.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@bendaworld sent me this video and this is a clear example of #copyrightinfringement Cece Peniston versus @lizzobeeating y’all check this out and btw I love her music #tbt #juice #absolutvodka #finally #thetea #royalties #atlanticrecords #umpg #lizzo #lizzojuice #intellectualproperty ...video contains footage from @absolute_vodka

A post shared by Cece Peniston (@cecepeniston) on Oct 17, 2019 at 10:43am PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

21h ago

Creator Of Beyoncé Church Service Delivers New Take On The Old Testament

News

1d ago

Brandon T. Jackson Says ‘Big Momma’s House’ Ruined His Career

Viva

2h ago

Premiere: Sebastian Yatra Promotes Bad School Girl Behavior In New Visual For “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)”