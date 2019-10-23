Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Makes Diamond History

It's coming up on a year since Lil Nas X took over the music industry with his debut single "Old Town Road." Before it reaches that milestone, the Georgia native's popular hit, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, has reached a feat that solidifies its place in history. The YoungKio-produced track was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the first to do so this year.

The organization also crowned the melody as music history's fastest song to attain diamond status. This feat is coupled with the single's chart-breaking run at 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. When the song reached a peak, chatter about which genre it should reside in was heavily debated. The majority claimed it to be a country record while others vehemently vocalized that it's a hip-hop tune.

"When I uploaded the song and I labeled it country I knew the song was country-trap, but I feel like if I had to choose — which I had to — I thought it would lean more on the country side," he said in an NPR interview. "So I labeled it as country. And this is during the time I'm not expecting my song to actually hop up on charts. So, it wasn't intentional. I'm not expecting to have the No. 1 spot on the country charts, but it happened."

It looks like Lil Nas X will have to keep his promise of purchasing season three of Phineas and Ferb for each of his social media followers.