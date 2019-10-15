Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" Meets Claims Of Plagiarism

More claims are coming for the authenticity of "Truth Hurts."

Lizzo is being accused of plagiarism again for her ubiquitous song “Truth Hurts.” Singer-songwriter Justin Raisen, who reportedly wrote a track called “Healthy” in 2017 with Lizzo, claims that he was never given credit for the components that make up “Truth Hurts,” which account for its chords, melody and lyrics, Complex reports.

The line that Raisen has an issue with is the catchy opening of the track: "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bi**h." In a lengthy Instagram post, he shared a mash-up of both “Healthy” and “Truth Hurts” accompanied by footage of Lizzo and his team in the studio.

“On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called 'Healthy' w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. 'I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch' was taken from 'Healthy' and used in 'Truth Hurts,'" he wrote. “We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of 'Healthy' (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in 'Truth Hurts.'

“After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out,” he added. “We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time.”

In another instance, British singer Mina Lioness claimed in February 2018 that she first tweeted the resounding lyric. After hearing about the claim, Lizzo said she’s never seen the tweet and was inspired by a meme. In a video produced by Billboard, Lizzo revealed how she made "Truth Hurts." The Texas native said the main inspiration behind the song was her life experiences with men.