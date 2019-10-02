Los Angeles Becomes Home To First Cannabis Cafe In U.S.

The U.S. has its first reported weed cafe.

The Lowell Cafe, located in West Hollywood, opened Tuesday (Oct. 1) with the hope of “breaking the stigma” around marijuana, and creating an environment where people can “comfortably consume and enjoy a fantastic meal,” said general manager Lily Estasnislao.

The 21 and over cafe offers organic pre-rolled joints, concentrates, marijuana flowers, vaping, and marijuana infused packaged edible candies, mints and drinks, as well as rentable bongs and pipes, and dabs. The items range anywhere from $8 to $180.

“For over a century we’ve been forced to hide cannabis consumption out of public view, but that time is now over,” reads a statement on the company website. “We’re proud to announce Lowell Cafe – America’s first cannabis cafe serving farm fresh food, coffee, juice, and cannabis daily. Sit on our patio, order a meal, have a conversation and experience cannabis together.”

Due to legal restrictions, Lowell Cafe’s food menu is weed free and features a selection of items including $17 turkey club wraps, $18 burgers, $10 french fries and $17 vegan nachos. The cafe also serves up milkshakes, ice cream, and Fruity Pebbles cheesecake.

Cannabis has gone mainstream, but marijuana remains a tool for racial profiling around the country, although some states have retroactively vacated multiple numerous weed convictions. More than 10 states have fully legalized recreational and medical marijuana, others have decriminalized the drug, or approved medical marijuana. Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana, Georgia and Texas are among the states where marijuana remains illegal. Florida, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and New York have legalized medical marijuana.