Mathew-Knowles-Breast-Cancer
Honoree Mathew Knowles attends the 2011 Living Legends Foundation Honors at the Highline Ballroom on February 24, 2011 in New York City.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Mathew Knowles Wants To Raise Awareness After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

October 2, 2019 - 12:52 pm by VIBE Staff

Knowles wants to use his platform to encourage men to get tested for the rare disease. 

Mathew Knowles is determined to get men tested for breast cancer after he was diagnosed with the disease this year.

In an interview with Good Morning America Wednesday (Oct. 2), the 67-year-old music executive said he learned of his diagnosis this summer after he noticed small dots of blood on his shirt and sheets. After pointing them out to his wife, he got a mammogram and learned about his diagnosis.

"When I had the blood on my T-shirt initially I didn’t think it was breast cancer," he told GMA co-host, Michael Strahan. "My mind went a lot of places. My mind went to what medication I was on, because different medications might have caused some sort of discharge ... and then I thought, just because of the risk factor, that it could be breast cancer and I would go get a mammogram."

Knowles underwent surgery in July, removing one of his breasts. While he's doing"really good," he wants men to know about the BRCA gene and how a blood test can inform met about their exposure to male breast cancer and prostate cancer as well as pancreatic cancer and melanoma. Knowles' test revealed a mutation on his BRCA2. He also got two moles after they back benign for melanoma.

"I am going to get the second breast removed in January because I want to do anything I can to reduce the risk," he said "We use the words "cancer-free," but medically there’s no such thing as "cancer-free." There’s always a risk. My risk of a recurrence of breast cancer is less than 5 percent, and the removal of the other breast reduces it down to about 2 percent."

Knowles immediately told Beyoncé and Solange about his diagnosis. Children of cancer patients have a 50 percent chance of inheriting the BRCA gene mutation. "The first calls I made were to my kids, and my former wife, Tina," he said. "My wife, Gena, already knew; she went with me to the exam. It was July and I had surgery immediately."

Knowles wants men and women to take the BRCA test. "I get frustrated that people aren’t going to get the procedure," he said. "For men and women, it’s taking the time to get a BRCA test -- just a simple blood test. You can do it in addition to any other blood tests you’re doing, or you can do it separately. It [can be as low as] $250, and it’s [often] covered by all insurance companies."

According to the American Cancer Society,  2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer in men will happen in the U.S. this year. Black men sadly have the most severe prognosis.

Watch his interview below.

In This Story:

Popular

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J. Lo And Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show

From the Web

More on Vibe

"Acrimony" New York Premiere
Director Tyler Perry attends the "Acrimony" New York Premiere on March 27, 2018 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tyler Perry Opens Up About Forgiving His Abusive Father And The Power Of Faith

Tyler Perry has always attributed his success to his faith. As he continues to spread positive vibes across the world, the entertainment mogul reflected on how he healed from past traumas like sexual and physical abuse.

Featured as People's latest cover star, Perry spoke about the love from his mother and the abuse they both endured from his father Emmitt Perry. “I don’t think I ever felt safe or protected as a child,” Perry said. "That was extremely difficult because I knew my mother wanted me to feel safe." His father, who suffered from alcoholism, took his frustrations out on a young Tyler. The pain didn't stop there as Perry previously shared how he was subjected to sexual abuse from three men and one woman in his family.

“It was rape,” he said “I didn’t know what was going on or the far-reaching effects of it. I just moved through it. You go on to the next thing, I was told 'Boys don't cry.' Unfortunately, what happens with men in my case. You hold on to the [pain] and don't know what to do with it."

As Perry grew up, he took solace in writing and getting lost in his imagination. This led him to characters like Madea and the iconic plays and films that would shake the entertainment industry. "I didn't notice at the time but that's where my gift to write came from," he said. "From the hell, from the heartache and the pain. In my mind, no matter what was happening to me. In my mind, I can go be somewhere else."

He has since forgiven his father and at 41 learned that Emmitt wasn't his biological father. Nonetheless, he still supports his father financially and acknowledges prayer for allowing him to rise above the trauma.

“[It took] a tremendous amount of prayer,” Perry said. “But the biggest thing that helped me understand it is that me holding on to what I was holding on to wasn’t hurting him…but it was killing me. I’m telling you, the shift and forgiveness in me left me raw because it was a weight inside,” he added. “Once I let it go, I literally felt lighter inside.”

Things have been looking up for Perry. This week he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Kerry Washington and Idris Elba offering thanks for his work.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ok, let me explain this photo. So I got a star today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thank you chamber!! I’m so grateful, but onto this photo. @only1crystalfox spoke and moved me. @kerrywashington spoke, and we both were in tears. Then @idriselba came up to speak, and they all were so powerful. I was so moved. To look out and see all the cast from all the shows that I have created made my heart so full. To be able to give opportunities to so many was just so humbling to me. Anyway, the photogs were asking for photos so at that moment the BEAUTIFUL KERRY WASHINGTON was leaving, and they all started snapping pictures of her!! Look at my face. We had such a good laugh about this. Thank you everyone for your support and love all these years. My Mamma would be so proud.

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) on Oct 1, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

See the rest of the interview here.

Continue Reading
Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
Actor Jussie Smollett after his court appearance at Leighton Courthouse on March 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. This morning in court it was announced that all charges were dropped against the actor.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence In Chicago Hate Crime: "I Haven't Lied"

Jussie Smollett continues to stand by his alleged hate crime that caused major controversy across entertainment and political spaces.

The former Empire actor spoke out about after he was mentioned on The Shade Room Monday (Sept. 30). He was named by a commentator in relation to a story where a Virginia teen fabricated a story about being bullied about her dreadlocks. Despite the comparison, Smollett made it clear his hate crime was real.

"With all due respect brother, y'all can clown me all you want but my story has actually never changed and I haven't lied about a thing," Smollett said. "Y'all can continue to be misinformed, internalized sheep, who believe what actual proven liars feed you or you can read the actual docs. Either way, I'mma be alright. I know me and what happened. You don't. So carry on. All love."

Earlier this year, Smollett claimed he was attacked by two white men wearing MAGA hats. It was later revealed two Nigerian-American brothers helped plan the attack with the actor. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office charged Smollett in February with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for staging the crime. Charges were dropped a month later with President Donald Trump slamming Smollett over the incident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ClapbackSeason: #JussieSmollett stepped into #TheShadeRoom to let his truth be known! 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 30, 2019 at 1:57pm PDT

But Smollet isn't out the woods just yet. Questions still remained around other players in the incident including the special prosecutor hired to look into the state's attorney's office in Chicago. It was revealed Tuesday (Oct. 1) that Dan K. Webb donated a $1,000 check for State's Attorney Kim Foxx campaigned. Webb claimed he didn't remember donating the money but critics continue to question their working relationship and if it had anything to do with Smollet's case.

Copy of Dan Webb’s affidavit claiming he was notified of the campaign contribution on 9/24 by Michael Bromwich-an atty who worked for President Obama and represented Christine Blazey Ford. Webb says he does not recall being at the fundraiser where the donation to Foxx was made. pic.twitter.com/kwu2yPzFRV

— Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) September 30, 2019

Smollet filed a $130,000 lawsuit against the city of Chicago in an effort to regain the money used in his case.

Continue Reading
Solange-Trina-Interview- Solange-Trina-Interview-
Getty Images

Solange And Trina Bond Over Southern Charm, Creativity And Fighting Fear

The baddest bitch herself Trina enjoyed a fulfilling conversation with Solange for the singer's latest cover story, exploring her creative process, breaking stigmas of fear and enjoying black feminity.

The living icons hopped on the phone for Solo's cover story with Paris publisher L'Offieciel. Released Monday (Sept. 30), the two proved to have plenty in common. In addition to her approach to music to taking risks, the conversation centered around Solo's ability to craft When I Get Home under new inspirations and visions.

"I feel really lucky that I’m a part of a community of people who really fuck with my growth," Solange said. "I said exactly what I needed to say and express with A Seat at the Table, and I feel really proud of that. I wanted to create a bit more of a world with When I Get Home. A mecca that spoke to an environment and an expression. A place that you could go sonically and visually and digitally and feel immersed in as a project about what exactly the process of home is and the feelings behind it. It means so much to me you dug it! Makes me smile real big inside. This album was purely about feeling."

The release of the When I Get Home took fans to back to Solo's hometown of Houston with personal cultural staples like her community arts center, forgotten black cowboys of the south and Trina herself. All were featured in the short film accompanying the project which was directed by New York City-based artist Jacolby Satterwhite.

"I always feel such a kinship with Southern women," Solange said to Trina. "The minute Jacolby [Satterwhite] told me about you possibly being a part of the “Sound of Rain” piece, I screamed!"

Recently the Grammy winner presented Witness!, an original performance piece at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg in Germany accompanied by a 38 piece orchestra and dance ensemble. With support from Dropbox, the performances were similar to her minimal architectural stages of the past but matched effortlessly to Elbphilharmonie's world-class concert hall.

The intimate affair also brought us black girl magic inspiration like this:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😂 go off @saintrecords! these are black owned things! 🎥: @kyleluu

A post shared by Okayplayer. (@okayplayer) on Sep 27, 2019 at 2:37pm PDT

Read the rest of the L'Offieciel interview here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@lofficielusa 🖤 i love you @trinarockstarr thank u for remind me fear is not of me when i needed to hear it the most 🖤

A post shared by @ saintrecords on Sep 30, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Music

1d ago

Opinion: Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Is His Attempt To Get Right With God

Music News

2d ago

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J. Lo And Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show